Quick Access Toolbar, Cell Notes, Grand Total Row for server-side row model, Performance Improvements, Quality Improvements
What's New
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AG Grid 35.3 adds important new features - Quick Access Toolbar, Cell Notes, Grand Total Row for server-side row model, Performance Improvements, Quality Improvements. These improvements involve no breaking changes as listed below.
Breaking Changes
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There are no breaking changes in AG Grid version 35.3.
Behaviour Changes
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There are no behaviour changes in AG Grid version 35.3.
Removal of Deprecated APIs
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There are no deprecated API removals in AG Grid version 35.3.
Deprecations
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There are no deprecations in AG Grid version 35.3.
Changes List Copy Link
See the full list of changes in the AG Grid 35.3 changelog.