Tree Data can be supplied to the grid in multiple ways.

Picking Your Approach

Tree Data can be provided in two different ways, either as a flat list with each record knowing all its ancestors, or as a nested structure with each record containing an array of its children.

Your requirements should determine which approach is best for your application:

Use Data Paths when using relational databases or being provided with flat data. The data does not need to be provided to the grid pre-structured and can support transactions.

const rowData = [ { path : [ 'A' ] , id : 'A' } , { path : [ 'A' , 'B' ] , id : 'B' } , { path : [ 'A' , 'C' ] , id : 'C' } , ]

In the above hierarchy, the 'A' row is the parent of 'B' and 'C'.

Use Nested Records if your data is already in a structured hierarchy, for example, when using object databases.

const rowData = [ { id : 'A' , children : [ { id : 'B' } , { id : 'C' } , ] } ]

In the above hierarchy, the 'A' row is the parent of 'B' and 'C'.

Next Up

Continue to the next section to learn about supplying Data Paths.