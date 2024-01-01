Parts contain the CSS styles for a single feature like icons or text inputs.
Using parts you can, for example, select a text input style that matches you application, or disable our provided text input styles so that you can write your own.
Configuring Theme Parts
To add a part to a theme, call the
theme.withPart(...) method which returns a new theme using that part. A theme can only have one part for a given feature, so for example because all color scheme parts have
feature: "colorScheme", adding a new color scheme to a theme will remove any existing part.
import { themeQuartz, colorSchemeDark, iconSetMaterial } from 'ag-grid-community';
// withPart() returns a new theme and calls can be chained
const myTheme = themeQuartz
.withPart(iconSetMaterial)
.withPart(colorSchemeDark);
This example demonstrates mixing and matching any built-in theme, icon set, and color scheme:
Parts Reference
The following parts are available:
colorSchemefeature:
colorSchemeLight- neutral light scheme
colorSchemeLightCold- light scheme with subtle cold tint used by Balham theme
colorSchemeLightWarm- light scheme with subtle warm tint
colorSchemeDark- neutral dark scheme
colorSchemeDarkBlue- our preferred dark scheme used on this website
colorSchemeDarkWarm- dark scheme with subtle warm tint
iconSetfeature:
iconSetQuartz- our default icon set
iconSetQuartz({strokeWidth: number})you can call iconSetQuartz as a function to provide a custom stroke width in pixels (the default is 1.5)
iconSetQuartzLightand
iconSetQuartzBoldpreset lighter and bolder versions of the Quartz icons with 1px and 2px stroke widths respectively.
iconSetAlpine- the icon set used by the Alpine theme
iconSetMaterial- the Material Design icon set
checkboxStylefeature:
checkboxStyleDefault- checkbox style used by our themes. There is only one style provided which is configurable through parameters. It being a part allows you to replace it with your own checkbox styles if desired.
inputStylefeature:
inputStyleBase- unstyled inputs with many parameters to configure their appearance
inputStyleBordered- inputs with a border around them
inputStyleUnderlined- inputs with a line underneath them as used in Material Design
tabStylefeature:
tabStyleBase- unstyled tabs with many parameters to configure their appearance
tabStyleQuartz- tabs styled as per the Quartz theme
tabStyleMaterial- tabs styled as per the Material theme
tabStyleAlpine- tabs styled as per the Alpine theme
tabStyleRolodex- tabs designed to imitate paper cards, as used by the Balham theme
Removing a Part
To remove a part from a theme, call
theme.withoutPart(featureName), which returns a new theme without the specified part:
const myCustomTheme = themeQuartz.withoutPart('checkboxStyle');
After removing the built-in part, this example uses CSS in a separate style sheet to style the checkboxes:
The above example uses an empty part to disable the default checkbox styles and adds its own checkbox styles in the application style sheet. If you want to distribute the checkbox style as a library, you can add the new styles to the part itself, see Distributing Shared Themes & Parts.