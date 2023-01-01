Angular Data Grid: Chart Tool Panels

The Chart Tool Panels allow users to change the selected chart type and customise the data and chart formatting.
The Chart Tool Panels are accessed by clicking on the button highlighted above. Note they can also be opened
via configuration (see examples in this section) or programmatically through the Grid API, see Open / Close Chart Tool Panels.
Settings Tool Panel
The Settings Panel can be used to change the chart type and chart theme.
It is possible to configure which chart groups and chart types are included via the chartToolPanelsDef grid option:
chartToolPanelsDef
ChartToolPanelsDef
Allows customisation of the Chart Tool Panels, such as changing the tool panels visibility and order, as well as choosing which charts should be displayed in the settings panel.
chartToolPanelsDef: ChartToolPanelsDef;
interface ChartToolPanelsDef {
// Customisations for the settings panel
settingsPanel?: ChartSettingsPanel;
// Customisations for the format panel
formatPanel?: ChartFormatPanel;
// Customisations for the data panel
dataPanel?: ChartDataPanel;
// The ordered list of panels to show in the chart tool panels. If none specified, all panels are shown
panels?: ChartToolPanelName[];
// The panel to open by default when the chart loads. If none specified, the tool panel is hidden by default and the first panel is open when triggered.
defaultToolPanel?: ChartToolPanelName;
}
interface ChartSettingsPanel {
// Chart groups customisations for which charts are displayed in the settings panel
chartGroupsDef?: ChartGroupsDef;
}
interface ChartGroupsDef {
columnGroup?: ('column' | 'stackedColumn' | 'normalizedColumn')[];
barGroup?: ('bar' | 'stackedBar' | 'normalizedBar')[];
pieGroup?: ('pie' | 'doughnut')[];
lineGroup?: ('line')[];
scatterGroup?: ('scatter' | 'bubble')[];
areaGroup?: ('area' | 'stackedArea' | 'normalizedArea')[];
histogramGroup?: ('histogram')[];
combinationGroup?: ('columnLineCombo' | 'areaColumnCombo' | 'customCombo')[];
}
interface ChartFormatPanel {
// The format panel group configurations, their order and whether they are shown. If not specified shows all groups
groups?: ChartPanelGroupDef<ChartFormatPanelGroup>[];
}
interface ChartPanelGroupDef<GroupType> {
// The panel group type
type: GroupType;
// Whether the panel group is open by default. If not specified, it is closed
isOpen?: boolean;
}
type ChartFormatPanelGroup =
'chart'
| 'legend'
| 'axis'
| 'series'
| 'navigator'
interface ChartDataPanel {
// The data panel group configurations, their order and whether they are shown. If not specified shows all groups
groups?: ChartPanelGroupDef<ChartDataPanelGroup>[];
}
type ChartDataPanelGroup =
'categories'
| 'series'
| 'seriesChartType'
type ChartToolPanelName =
'settings'
| 'data'
| 'format'
The full list of chart groups with the corresponding chart types are shown below:
The Data Panel can be used to change the chart category and series.
It is possible to configure which groups are shown, the order in which they appear and whether they are opened by default via the chartToolPanelsDef grid option:
The default list and order of the Data Panel groups are as shown below:
The Format Panel allows users to format the chart where the available formatting options differ between chart types.
It is possible to configure which groups are shown, the order in which they appear and whether they are opened by default via the chartToolPanelsDef grid option:
The default list and order of format groups are as follows:
The selected chart determines which groups are displayed. For example, a pie chart does not have an axis so Axis groups will not be shown even if they are listed in chartToolPanelsDef.formatPanel.groups.
The following example shows some Format Panel customisations. Note the following:
The format panel groups have been reordered.
The Axis group is open by default.
The Navigator group has been omitted.
The Format Panel is configured to be open by default via defaultToolPanel: 'format'.