Angular Data Grid: Aggregation - Other

This section covers areas of aggregation that don't fit within the other sections of the documentation.

Restricting Functions

By default, all functions are available to all value columns. To restrict the functions on a column, use the allowedAggFuncs column property.

< ag - grid - angular [ columnDefs ] = "columnDefs" > < / ag - grid - angular > this . columnDefs = [ { field : 'gold' , enableValue : true , allowedAggFuncs : [ 'sum' , 'min' , 'max' ] , } ] ;

Aggregation API

After the grid is initialised an aggregation can be applied to a column using the following:

Add the columns to the list of value columns via columnApi.addValueColumn(colKey) - the 'sum' aggFunc is used by default. (Optional) Modify the aggregation function on the column via columnApi.setColumnAggFunc(colKey, aggFunc) .

When the grid initialises, any column definitions that have aggFunc set will be automatically added as a value column.

Column Headers

When aggregating, the column headers will include the aggregation function for the column. For example the header 'Bank Balance' will become 'sum(Bank Balance)' if you have the sum aggregation active on the column. To turn this off and display simply 'Bank Balance' then set the grid property suppressAggFuncInHeader .

Empty Aggregation Calls

When providing either Custom Aggregation Functions or Custom Full Row Aggregation then you will see strange calls to these functions where empty lists are provided.

The empty aggregation calls happen in the following two scenarios:

The grid has no data (usually the case when the gird is initially displayed before the application has set data). Aggregating at the root level will request an aggregation of an empty set. The grid has groups and a filter, such that groups are empty.

Recomputing Aggregates