Angular Data GridText Cell Editor
Simple text editor that uses the standard HTML
input. This editor is the default if none other specified.
Enabling Text Cell Editor
Edit any cell in the grid below to see the Text Cell Editor:
Enabled with
agTextCellEditor and configured with
ITextCellEditorParams.
columnDefs: [
{
cellEditor: 'agTextCellEditor',
cellEditorParams: {
maxLength: 20
},
},
]
API Reference
Properties available on the
ITextCellEditorParams<TData = any, TValue = any, TContext = any> interface.
