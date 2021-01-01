Angular Data Grid: Filtering
The grid can display a subset of the provided rows using filtering.
This section outlines the different types of filtering that can be performed in the grid as follows:
- Column Filters: Column filters appear in the column menu and / or in the Filters Tool Panel. A filter set on a column filters using data in that column only.
- Quick Filter: Quick filter is a piece of text given to the grid (typically the user will type it in somewhere in your application) that is used to filter rows using data in all columns in the grid.
- External Filter: An external filter is a mechanism for the application to filter out rows independently of any filtering done by the grid.