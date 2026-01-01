AG Grid Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Statement

Introduction Copy Link This statement is made pursuant to Section 54 of the Modern Slavery Act 2015. It sets out the steps that AG Grid Ltd has taken and is continuing to take to ensure that modern slavery or human trafficking is not taking place within our business or supply chain. AG Grid Ltd has a zero-tolerance approach to modern slavery. We are committed to acting ethically and with integrity in all our business dealings and relationships and to implementing and enforcing effective systems and controls to ensure modern slavery is not taking place anywhere in our own business or in any of our supply chains.

Organisation Structure and Supply Chain Copy Link AG Grid Ltd constitutes a software development company headquartered in London, United Kingdom. We specialise in providing JavaScript libraries for charts, grids, and dashboards, alongside the maintenance and support of those libraries. We currently employ approximately 60 staff members. Our supply chain is relatively simple and primarily supports our office operations and technology infrastructure. Our direct suppliers are predominantly based in the United Kingdom. Given the nature of our business (software development) and our geographical focus, we consider the risk of modern slavery within our direct operations to be low. However, we remain vigilant, particularly regarding indirect supply chains (such as hardware procurement and office services).

Policies in Relation to Modern Slavery Copy Link We operate several internal policies to ensure that we are conducting business in an ethical and transparent manner. These include: Whistleblowing Policy: We maintain a policy that encourages all employees to report any concerns related to the direct activities, or the supply chains of, the organisation. This includes any circumstances that may give rise to an enhanced risk of slavery or human trafficking.

Recruitment Policy: We operate a robust recruitment policy, including conducting eligibility to work in the UK checks for all employees to safeguard against human trafficking or individuals being forced to work against their will.

Anti-Bribery and Corruption Policy: We maintain strict policies against bribery and corruption, ensuring all business is conducted lawfully.

Due Diligence Processes Copy Link We undertake due diligence when considering taking on new suppliers, and regularly review our existing suppliers. Our current due diligence process includes: Conducting internal research and review processes on prospective suppliers.

Issuing questionnaires to key suppliers to assess their suitability and their own stance on modern slavery.

Using only approved and reputable recruitment agencies for hiring staff, ensuring they adhere to UK employment laws.

Risk Assessment Copy Link We consider the overall risk of modern slavery within our business to be low, primarily because: 1. Our business is in the high-skilled technology sector. 2. Our operations are based in the UK, a jurisdiction with strong employment protections. 3. Our supply chain consists mainly of professional services and low-volume procurement. Despite this low risk, we understand that modern slavery can occur in any sector (particularly in indirect areas such as cleaning, catering, or hardware manufacturing) and we are committed to constant vigilance.

Training and Awareness Copy Link We have not yet implemented specific Modern Slavery training for all staff, given our low-risk profile. However, our HR and management teams are responsible for ensuring strict compliance with Right to Work checks and employment laws.

Key Performance Indicators and Future Steps Copy Link To ensure we continue to improve our approach to combatting modern slavery, we have set the following specific goal for the financial year 2026: Creation of a Supplier Code of Conduct: We will draft and implement a formal Supplier Code of Conduct. We will require our key suppliers to acknowledge and adhere to this code, which will explicitly prohibit the use of forced, compulsory, or trafficked labour.