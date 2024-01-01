The Best JavaScript Charts in the World

The professional choice for developers building enterprise applications

See the charts
Get started
React Data GridReactAngular Data GridAngularVue Data GridVueJavaScript Data GridJavaScript

Data Visualisation, made easy

Create interactive, animated, high-performance charts & graphs with AG Charts JavaScript Charting library, from the makers of AG Grid.

Built for JavaScript, React, Angular & Vue with support for over 20 chart types, including Pie, Stacked Bar, Donut, Waterfall and more.

See how AG Grid uses AG Charts to provide a seamless Integrated Charting experience from within the grid.

AG Charts & AG Grid - integrated charts AG Charts & AG Grid - integrated charts