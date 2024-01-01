Add React Charts and React Graphs to your application in 60 seconds.
Your First React Chart
Add AG Charts to your application in these steps:
1. Install
Install the AG Charts React library:
npm install ag-charts-react
yarn add ag-charts-react
2. Import the React Chart
import React, { useState } from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom/client';
// React Chart Component
import { AgCharts } from 'ag-charts-react';
3. Define Chart Data and Series
const ChartExample = () => {
// Chart Options: Control & configure the chart
const [chartOptions, setChartOptions] = useState({
// Data: Data to be displayed in the chart
data: [
{ month: 'Jan', avgTemp: 2.3, iceCreamSales: 162000 },
{ month: 'Mar', avgTemp: 6.3, iceCreamSales: 302000 },
{ month: 'May', avgTemp: 16.2, iceCreamSales: 800000 },
{ month: 'Jul', avgTemp: 22.8, iceCreamSales: 1254000 },
{ month: 'Sep', avgTemp: 14.5, iceCreamSales: 950000 },
{ month: 'Nov', avgTemp: 8.9, iceCreamSales: 200000 },
],
// Series: Defines which chart type and data to use
series: [{ type: 'bar', xKey: 'month', yKey: 'iceCreamSales' }],
});
// ...
};
4. React Chart Component
Replace your
index.js file (or root component) with the following code:
// React Chart Component
return (
// AgCharts component with options passed as prop
<AgCharts options={chartOptions} />
);
}
// Render component inside root element
const root = ReactDOM.createRoot(document.getElementById('root'));
root.render(<ChartExample />);
5. Running the React Chart
Below is a live example of the application running. Click
</> Code to see the code.
To live-edit the code, open the example in CodeSandbox or Plunker using the buttons to the lower-right.
Next Steps
- Read our Introductory Tutorial.