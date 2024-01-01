Add React Charts and React Graphs to your application in 60 seconds.

Your First React Chart

Add AG Charts to your application in these steps:

1. Install

Install the AG Charts React library:

NPM

Yarn npm install ag-charts-react yarn add ag-charts-react

2. Import the React Chart

import React , { useState } from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom/client' ; import { AgCharts } from 'ag-charts-react' ;

3. Define Chart Data and Series

const ChartExample = ( ) => { const [ chartOptions , setChartOptions ] = useState ( { data : [ { month : 'Jan' , avgTemp : 2.3 , iceCreamSales : 162000 } , { month : 'Mar' , avgTemp : 6.3 , iceCreamSales : 302000 } , { month : 'May' , avgTemp : 16.2 , iceCreamSales : 800000 } , { month : 'Jul' , avgTemp : 22.8 , iceCreamSales : 1254000 } , { month : 'Sep' , avgTemp : 14.5 , iceCreamSales : 950000 } , { month : 'Nov' , avgTemp : 8.9 , iceCreamSales : 200000 } , ] , series : [ { type : 'bar' , xKey : 'month' , yKey : 'iceCreamSales' } ] , } ) ; } ;

4. React Chart Component

Replace your index.js file (or root component) with the following code:

return ( < AgCharts options = { chartOptions } /> ) ; } const root = ReactDOM . createRoot ( document . getElementById ( 'root' ) ) ; root . render ( < ChartExample /> ) ;

5. Running the React Chart

Below is a live example of the application running. Click </> Code to see the code.

To live-edit the code, open the example in CodeSandbox or Plunker using the buttons to the lower-right.

Next Steps