Formatters make it easy to customise the text shown for data across all chart elements, such as series labels, tooltips, and axes.
Global Formatter
The chart level
formatter is a callback called by all textual elements displaying data-based text. It should return a
string to display, or
undefined to fallback to the next available option.
The parameters provided to the callback differ based on whether the text is coming from a Number, Date or Category domain.
These properties provide enough context and information to tailor the formatting to your specific needs across different chart elements and scenarios.
These include:
type- whether the value is coming from a category, number, or date domain. This should not be confused with the
typeof the value - use
typeOfto determine that.
value- the raw value to be formatted.
source- the chart element, such as
axes-labelor
tooltip.
property- the data visualisation property, such as
x,
y,
size. These mirror the
_Keyproperties.
context- the user provided Context Object.
- Properties to tie the value to the series and data used, such as
seriesId,
boundSeries,
domain,
datum.
- Date domains also include properties such as
unit,
step,
epoch.
See the API Reference for a full list.
Property Formatters
For ease of use, the formatter can also be an object keyed by property, providing a separate callback for each data visualisation property. This allows specifying a format for every place this property is used.
{
formatter: {
x: (params) => {
const formatter = params.unit === 'year' ? yearFormatter : dateFormatter;
return formatter.format(params.value);
},
y: (params) => {
return `${magnitudeFormatter.format(params.value)} Mw`;
},
size: (params) => {
return deathsFormatter.format(params.value);
},
label: (params) => {
if (params.source === 'series-label') return params.datum.flag;
},
}
}
In this configuration:
xformats the x-axis values as a either a full date for the tooltip and crosshair, or year for the axis labels. It does this based on the
unitvalue.
yformats the y-axis values as values on the Richter scale, with one decimal place of precision.
sizeformats the size values as a decimal number with no fractional digits.
labelformats the label values removing additional information when it is a series label, otherwise returns the value as-is for the tooltip. It does this based on the
sourcevalue.
The available properties are
x,
y,
angle,
radius,
size,
color,
label,
secondaryLabel,
calloutLabel, and
sectorLabel. These mirror the
_Key properties
Inheritance and Precedence
Each chart element has a
formatter callback within its options, and these take precedence over the chart level
formatter.
For example an axis label will be formatted as follows:
axes[].label.formatter- if provided and not returning
undefined.
- Chart
formatter- if provided and not returning
undefined.
- AG Chart defaults.
Additionally, if only an
axes[].label.formatter is provided in the chart, the tooltip and crosshair formats will inherit based on this.
Format Strings
A formatter can also be specified as a format string, which is a static string that represents a time or number format. This has less flexibility than the formatter function, but can be serialised.
{
formatter: {
x: "%b %Y",
y: "$#{0>6.2f}",
},
}
The format string for
time axis labels may contain the following directives, which reflect Python's strftime specification.
%a- Abbreviated weekday name.*
%A- Full weekday name.*
%b- Abbreviated month name.*
%B- Full month name.*
%c- Locale's date and time, such as
%x,
%X.*
%d- Zero-padded day of the month as a decimal number
[01,31].
%e- Space-padded day of the month as a decimal number
[ 1,31]; equivalent to
%_d.
%f- Microseconds as a decimal number
[000000,999999].
%H- Hour (24-hour clock) as a decimal number
[00,23].
%I- Hour (12-hour clock) as a decimal number
[01,12].
%j- Day of the year as a decimal number
[001,366].
%m- Month as a decimal number
[01,12].
%M- Minute as a decimal number
[00,59].
%L- Milliseconds as a decimal number
[000,999].
%p- AM or PM.*
%Q- Milliseconds since UNIX epoch.
%s- Seconds since UNIX epoch.
%S- Second as a decimal number
[00,61].
%u- Monday-based (ISO) weekday as a decimal number
[1,7].
%U- Sunday-based week of the year as a decimal number
[00,53]. Days preceding the first Sunday in the year in week 0
%V- ISO 8601 week number of the year as a decimal number
[01, 53]. Week 1 is the first week where four or more days fall within the new year.
%w- Sunday-based weekday as a decimal number
[0,6].
%W- Monday-based week of the year as a decimal number
[00,53]. Days preceding the first Monday in the year are in week 0.
%x- Locale's date, such as
%-m/%-d/%Y.*
%X- Locale's time, such as
%-I:%M:%S %p.*
%y- Two-digit year as a decimal number
[00,99].
%Y- Full year as a decimal number.
%Z- Time zone offset, such as
-0700,
-07:00,
-07, or
Z.
%%- A literal percent sign (%).
Directives marked with an asterisk (*) may be affected by the locale definition.
The
% sign indicating a directive may be immediately followed by a padding modifier, otherwise no padding will be applied.
0- zero-padding.
_- space-padding.
The format string for
number and
log axis labels contain the following directives, which reflect Python's format specification.
[[fill]align][sign][#][0][width][grouping_option][.precision][type]
Where:
fill- Can be any character.
align:
>- Forces the field to be right-aligned within the available space (default).
<>- Forces the field to be left-aligned within the available space.
^- Forces the field to be centred within the available space.
=- Like >, but with any sign and symbol to the left of any padding.
sign:
-- Nothing for zero or positive, and a minus sign for negative (default).
+- A plus sign for zero or positive and a minus sign for negative.
(- Nothing for zero or positive and parentheses for negative.
symbol:
$- The
$currency symbol.
#- For binary, octal, or hexadecimal notation, prefix by
0b,
0o, or
0x, respectively.
zero- The
0option enables zero-padding. Implicitly sets
fillto
0and
alignto
=.
width- The minimum field width. If not specified, this will be determined by the content.
comma- The group separator, such as a comma for thousands.
precision- For types
fand
%determines the number of digits after the decimal point, otherwise determines the number of significant digits. Defaults to 6 for all types, or 12 if no type is supplied. Ignored for integer types.
~- Trims insignificant trailing zeros across all format types.
type- Determines how the data should be presented:
%- Multiply by 100, and display in decimal notation with a percent sign.
b- Binary notation, rounded to integer.
c- Display the integer as the corresponding unicode character.
d- Decimal notation, rounded to integer.
e- Exponent notation.
f- Fixed point notation.
g- Either decimal or exponent notation, rounded to significant digits.
o- Octal notation, rounded to integer.
p- Multiply by 100, round to significant digits, and then decimal notation with a percent sign.
r- Decimal notation, rounded to significant digits.
s- Decimal notation with a SI prefix, rounded to significant digits.
x- Hexadecimal notation, using lower-case letters, rounded to integer.
X- Hexadecimal notation, using upper-case letters, rounded to integer.
Formats should be wrapped with
#{} if included within a string so that it's clear where the number format begins and ends. For example:
I'm #{0>2.0f} years old.