A Radial Gauge presents a single data point within a predefined range using a circular scale. The data is represented by a needle or bar indicating the value.
Simple Radial Gauge
To create a Radial Gauge, use the
createGauge API with the type
radial-gauge.
const [options, setOptions] = useState({
type: 'radial-gauge',
value: 80,
scale: {
min: 0,
max: 100,
},
});
return (
<AgGauge options={options} />
);
In this configuration:
valueis the value displayed by the gauge.
scale.mindefines the minimum value of the scale.
scale.maxdefines the maximum value of the scale.
- The data is represented by a coloured bar displayed over a grey scale.
Customisation
Needle / Bar
It is possible to display the data value using a bar, a needle or both. These are both rendered over the scale.
{
needle: {
enabled: true,
},
bar: {
enabled: false,
},
}
In the above example, note that:
- When the needle is enabled, the label is not shown.
- When the bar is disabled, the scale defaults to showing the gradient colour instead of the solid grey.
For customisation of both the bar and needle, see below or the API Reference.
Labels
Up to two inner labels can be configured with the
label and
secondaryLabel properties.
{
label: {
formatter({ value }) {
return `${value.toFixed(0)}%`;
},
},
secondaryLabel: {
text: 'Test Score',
},
scale: {
label: {
enabled: false,
},
},
}
In this configuration:
- The first label uses a
formatterto format the value.
- The second label displays a fixed
textstring. This option is only available for inner labels.
- The scale labels are hidden using the
scale.label.enabledoption. See the API Reference for more details about customising the scale label style and interval.
Segmentation
To split the gauge into segments, set
segmentation.enabled to
true.
{
segmentation: {
enabled: true,
interval: {
count: 4
},
spacing: 2,
},
}
In this configuration:
segmentation.intervalspecifies how the gauge is segmented. Available options are:
step- segments the gauge at a fixed interval.
count- segments the gauge a fixed number of times.
values- segments the gauge at specific scale values.
spacingdefines the spacing between each segment.
Corner Radius
{
cornerRadius: 99,
cornerMode: 'container',
}
In this configuration:
cornerRadiusspecifies the amount of curvature applied to each corner.
cornerModecan be set to
containerto apply rounded corners only to the start and end of the gauge, or
itemfor all visual items within the gauge.
Start and End Angles
The
startAngle and
endAngle properties can be used to customise the start and end position of the gauge.
{
startAngle: 225,
endAngle: 495,
}
- Angles are calculated clockwise, starting from the top of the gauge.
endAnglemust be greater than
startAngle.
Colour Options
Single Colour
Both the bar and scale can be displayed using a solid fill.
{
scale: {
fill: '#f5f6fa',
},
bar: {
fill: '#4cd137',
},
}
Multiple Colours
Multiple colours can be specified using the
fills property.
{
bar: {
fills: [{ color: '#00a8ff' }, { color: '#9c88ff' }, { color: '#e84118' }],
fillMode: 'discrete',
},
}
In this configuration:
fillsspecifies an array of colours to use to fill the bar.
fillModecan be set to
continuousfor a gradient, or
discreteto use blocks of solid colours.
The default behaviour is to space out the colours evenly. This can be customised by using colour stops.
Colour Stops
{
bar: {
fills: [
{ color: '#E84118', stop: 35 },
{ color: '#FBC531', stop: 45 },
{ color: '#4CD137', stop: 55 },
{ color: '#FBC531', stop: 65 },
{ color: '#E84118' },
],
fillMode: 'discrete',
},
}
In this configuration:
- Each colour stops at the
stopvalue, and the next colour begins at that point.
- If no
stopis provided, the fills will be distributed equally.
- The last colour is used until the end of the scale or bar.
- Both
discreteand
continuousmodes can be used with colour stops.
Targets
Gauges often display targets or thresholds to provide context to the displayed data value. These can be added using the
targets configuration array.
{
targets: [
{
value: 70,
text: 'Average',
},
],
}
In this configuration:
valueis the position for the target marker.
textis an optional string for the target label.
Customisation
{
targets: [
{
value: 30,
shape: 'triangle',
placement: 'outside',
fill: 'white',
strokeWidth: 2,
spacing: 8,
},
{
value: 75,
placement: 'inside',
shape: 'triangle',
fill: 'white',
strokeWidth: 2,
spacing: 8,
},
{
value: 90,
placement: 'middle',
shape: 'circle',
fill: 'white',
strokeWidth: 2,
spacing: 8,
},
],
}
In this configuration:
shapeis a marker shape.
placementindicates the relative placement to the gauge - either
inside,
outside, or
middle.
sizeis the size of the marker, in pixels.
spacingis spacing from the edge of the gauge to the marker. Ignored when
placementis
middle.