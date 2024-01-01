A Heatmap Series displays data in a matrix format, using colours to denote the magnitude of the values.
Simple Heatmap
To create a Heatmap Series, use the
heatmap series type.
series: [
{
type: 'heatmap',
xKey: 'month',
yKey: 'year',
colorKey: 'temperature',
},
],
In this configuration:
xKeyis set to 'month', which is the category for the X Axis.
yKeyis set to 'year', which is the category for the Y Axis.
colorKeyis set to 'temperature', which supplies numerical values for the Colour Scale.
Customisation
Colour Range
Series items colours can be customised via the
colorRange configuration array.
series: [
{
type: 'heatmap',
xKey: 'month',
yKey: 'year',
colorKey: 'temperature',
colorRange: ['#43a2ca', '#a8ddb5', '#f0f9e8'],
},
],
The
colourRange array must contain 2 or more values.
Labels
If
label.enabled is set to
true, the labels will show the numeric value from
colorKey.
colorKey: 'temperature',
label: {
enabled: true,
formatter: ({ datum, colorKey }) => {
const value = datum[colorKey];
return `${value.toFixed(0)}°C`;
},
},
A label
formatter can be used to customise the label text.
Gradient Legend
The Gradient Legend aids in matching the colour coding of the heatmap series to the underlying values, and is enabled by default.
series: [
{
type: 'heatmap',
xKey: 'month',
yKey: 'year',
colorKey: 'temperature',
},
],
gradientLegend: {
enabled: true,
},
Position
By default the Gradient Legend is placed at the bottom of the chart. Use the
position option to change this.
gradientLegend: {
position: 'right'
},
When the position is
left or
right, the Gradient Legend displays the values in descending order. Use
reverseOrder to change this.
Size
gradientLegend: {
gradient: {
thickness: 50,
preferredLength: 400,
},
},
In the above configuration:
thicknesscontrols the thickness (or width) of the gradient bar.
preferredLengthsets the initial length of the gradient bar. It is only preferred, as the Gradient Legend is constrained by the container edges.
Labels
It is possible to customise the font, colour and padding of the labels by using the
scale options.
gradientLegend: {
scale: {
label: {
fontSize: 20,
fontStyle: 'italic',
fontWeight: 'bold',
fontFamily: 'serif',
color: 'red',
},
padding: 20,
},
},