Search

AG Charts Community

Free

Get started
Show Feature Breakdown

AG Charts Enterprise

From

$499

per developer

Buy now
Show Feature Breakdown

Enterprise Bundle

AG Grid Enterprise &
AG Charts Enterprise

From

$1498

per developer

Buy now
Show Feature Breakdown

Financial Charts

Support

Enterprise Support
Community support via Github
Enterprise support via Zendesk
Enterprise support via Zendesk
Perpetual License
MIT license
Including 1 year of updates (see EULA)
Including 1 year of updates (see EULA)

Need help?

Email info@ag-grid.com and start a conversation. We can provide quotes, give bulk pricing, and answer any sales or contract-related questions you may have.

info@ag-grid.com

Already have a licence and need to install your key?

Read our documentation on Installing Your Licence Key.

AG Grid license explained video

Which licenses do I need?

Watch our short explainer video

For developers, by developers

Join the AG Grid community

90%

Of the Fortune 500 use AG Grid

1M+

Weekly NPM downloads

12k

Stars on GitHub

150+

Contributors

There are a lot of component-based table libraries out there, but I believe AG Grid is the gold standard and is by far my favourite. AG Grid is perfect for building Enterprise Applications.

Tanner Linsley

Tanner Linsley

Creator TanStack

TanStack

If your application needs to display large amounts of data, we recommend AG Grid. Not only is it highly customizable and extensible, it’s also the fastest JavaScript grid on the planet.

Brian Love

Brian Love

Expert at Google Developers

Google Developers