Introducing AG Studio
High-performance dashboard by AG Grid
Trusted by developers at
Rearrange widgets freely with intuitive drag-and-drop. Resize, reorder, and reflow your dashboard layout in real time.Visit docs
Switch between edit and view modes with configurable layout options for different use cases.Visit docs
Browse and add from a library of pre-built chart, grid, and KPI widgets to populate your dashboard.Visit docs
High-performance, feature rich, and fully customisable Data GridsVisit AG Grid
High-performance, canvas-based charting libraryVisit AG Charts
High-performance, developer-first dashboard libraryEnquire about AG Studio
Explore the full capabilities of AG Studio with a free trial. No restrictions. No watermarks. Build and test embedded dashboards in your application before committing to a licence.Start free trial
Full feature access
Access all dashboard, grid, and chart features with no console warnings or watermarks.
45 days to evaluate
Test integration, performance, and fit in your application before purchasing a licence.
Direct engineering support during your trial
Get help from our engineers via Zendesk throughout your trial.
Create interactive analytics experiences inside your product using AG Studio.
Start a 45-day trial or speak with our team about integrating embedded analytics into your application.