AG Grid
Best JavaScript Grid in the World
AG Charts
Best JavaScript Charts in the World
AG Studio
Best JavaScript Dashboard in the World

Introducing AG Studio

Embedded analytics.Built to perform.

AG Studio is an embedded analytics toolkit for modern web applications. Add dashboards, charts, grids and filters without building everything from scratch.

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High-performance dashboard by AG Grid

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Build without limits

Everything you need to build dashboards

Grids, charts, filters, KPI widgets, and AI-powered insights. Interactive components designed to work together.

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Drag & Drop

Rearrange widgets freely with intuitive drag-and-drop. Resize, reorder, and reflow your dashboard layout in real time.

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Modes & Layout

Switch between edit and view modes with configurable layout options for different use cases.

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Widget Gallery

Browse and add from a library of pre-built chart, grid, and KPI widgets to populate your dashboard.

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Embedded analytics suite

Grids, charts, and dashboards. Designed to work together

AG Studio combines high-performance data grids, interactive charts, and dashboard tooling into a single embedded analytics framework.

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High-performance, feature rich, and fully customisable Data Grids

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High-performance, canvas-based charting library

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High-performance, developer-first dashboard library

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Start a 45-day free trial

Explore the full capabilities of AG Studio with a free trial. No restrictions. No watermarks. Build and test embedded dashboards in your application before committing to a licence.

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Full feature access
Access all dashboard, grid, and chart features with no console warnings or watermarks.

45 days to evaluate
Test integration, performance, and fit in your application before purchasing a licence.

Direct engineering support during your trial
Get help from our engineers via Zendesk throughout your trial.

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Build dashboards like this in minutes

Create interactive analytics experiences inside your product using AG Studio.

Start a 45-day trial or speak with our team about integrating embedded analytics into your application.

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AG Studio FAQs

Frequently asked questions

What is AG Studio? Which frameworks does it support? Is it free? Answers to these common questions and more.

What is AG Studio?
Is AG Studio free?
How much data can AG Studio handle?
Can end users customise dashboards themselves?
Which frameworks does AG Studio support?
How does AG Studio relate to AG Grid and AG Charts?
Does AG Studio include an AI assistant?
What types of widgets are available?