AG Studio is an embedded analytics component for building interactive dashboards. This guide covers the minimum code required to render a working dashboard with a single data source and a blank canvas.
1. Install
Copy Link
Install the
ag-studio-angular package from
npm:
npm install ag-studio-angular
2. Create Studio
Copy Link
Studio works with arrays of plain objects, where each array becomes a data source.
Add the
AgStudio standalone component to your template inside a sized parent (it automatically fills the available space) and set
mode to
"edit" so users can build and modify reports:
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { AgStudio } from 'ag-studio-angular';
// Data to display in Studio (can also be loaded asynchronously)
const productData = [
{
productName: 'Printer',
category: 'Printing & Imaging',
brand: 'CleanSlate Office',
listPrice: 109.09,
unitCost: 92.26,
},
{
productName: 'Notebook',
category: 'Paper & Notebooks',
brand: 'PaperLine',
listPrice: 24.70,
unitCost: 14.19,
},
{
productName: 'Highlighters',
category: 'Writing Instruments',
brand: 'PaperLine',
listPrice: 10.34,
unitCost: 5.03,
},
// ... more rows
];
@Component({
selector: 'app-root',
standalone: true,
imports: [AgStudio],
template: `
<div style="height: 100%; width: 100%">
<ag-studio [data]="data" mode="edit"></ag-studio>
</div>
`,
})
export class AppComponent {
data = {
sources: [{
id: 'products',
data: productData,
}],
};
}
3. Run your app
Copy Link
The result is an empty AG Studio component that users can begin building reports with: