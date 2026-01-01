AG Studio powers everything from internal dashboards to large customer-facing analytics
applications.
Our licensing model is designed to support a wide range of teams, applications, and deployment environments.
Every AG Studio deployment is different. Some teams use it for internal reporting, while others embed analytics into large customer-facing products. Pricing is determined based on how AG Studio is deployed and the scale of the application. Our team works with you to determine the most appropriate licensing model.
Get custom pricing for your organisation, learn about volume licensing, and discuss how AG Studio can support your team's specific requirements.