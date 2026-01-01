AG Grid
Best JavaScript Grid in the World
AG Charts
Best JavaScript Charts in the World
AG Studio
Best JavaScript Dashboard in the World

Pricing for teams
of every size

AG Studio powers everything from internal dashboards to large customer-facing analytics applications.

Our licensing model is designed to support a wide range of teams, applications, and deployment environments.

AG Studio widget icons AG Studio widget icons

How AG Studio licensing works

Every AG Studio deployment is different. Some teams use it for internal reporting, while others embed analytics into large customer-facing products. Pricing is determined based on how AG Studio is deployed and the scale of the application. Our team works with you to determine the most appropriate licensing model.

Talk to our sales team

Get custom pricing for your organisation, learn about volume licensing, and discuss how AG Studio can support your team's specific requirements.

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Custom pricing for your deployment Dedicated support available