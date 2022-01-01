AG Grid
Results:
Loading...
Framework:Javascript Data GridAngular Data GridReact Data GridVue Data Grid

About AG Grid

Our Mission

At AG Grid, our mission is simple: Build the best datagrid in the world.

Born out of frustration with existing solutions, AG Grid evolved from a side project to becoming the leading JavaScript datagrid on the market. We are a company built by developers for developers, and - true to our roots - we offer AG Grid Community: a free and open-source project that delivers world class grid performance. AG Grid Enterprise is our commercially-licensed offering which has enjoyed widespread adoption and facilitates us to keep delivering on our mission.

Our story is proof that necessity is the mother of invention. During his time working in London-based financial institutions, Niall Crosby - founder and CEO - struggled to find any datagrid component that could deliver the performance required in tandem with a complete feature list. This struggle ultimately led Niall to pulling out the keyboard one Christmas holiday period and starting AG Grid as a side project. This was then released as open source and quickly developed a following.

Niall found himself having to devote considerable time and effort to maintainingAG Grid, even fielding feature requests from users. It became apparent that this thing had legs - and the idea of AG Grid Enterprise took seed in Niall’s mind. A little over one year after the project started the first commercial version was launched.

Today, AG Grid is a self-funded, bootstrapped company with thousands of customers globally. Our product has resonated in the market - as our users face the same challenges Niall did - and this has been central to our rapid growth. And we’re not stopping here: we are working on the next great features to continue our mission.

Our Principles

We believe that a datagrid should be agnostic to the framework that developers choose. This allows flexibility and future-proofs your development. This is also where the 'ag' in AG Gridcomes from.

Our experience is in building Enterprise applications: we know that the datagrid is at the core of an Enterprise application, and needs to deliver performance and a rich feature set.

We give away what others charge for. AG Grid Community provides all of the features of our competition. We only charge when we go above and beyond, with features that other grids don’t provide.

The Dev Team

Niall Crosby, Founder / CEO / CTO

Niall Crosby

CEO / CTO

Rob Clarke, Head of Engineering

Rob Clarke

Head of Engineering

Sean Landsman, Lead Developer

Sean Landsman

Lead Developer, Frameworks

Guilherme Lopes, Lead Developer

Guilherme Lopes

Lead Developer, UI

Stephen Cooper, Developer

Stephen Cooper

Developer, Grid Core

Alan Treadway, Developer

Alan Treadway

Developer, Grid Core

Mana Peirov, Developer

Mana Peirov

Developer, Data Visualisation

Alberto Gutierrez, Head of Customer Services

Alberto Gutierrez

Head of Customer Services

Shuheb Ahmed, Developer

Shuheb Ahmed

Developer

Bamdad Fard, Developer

Bamdad Fard

Developer

Louis Moore, Developer

Louis Moore

Developer

Marats Stelihs, Developer

Marats Stelihs

Developer

Kiril Matev, Developer

Kiril Matev

Technical Product Manager

Viqas Hussain, Lead Developer

Viqas Hussain

Lead Developer, E-commerce

Alan Richardson, Digital Marketing

Alan Richardson

Digital Marketing

The Operations Team

Dimo Iliev, Managing Director

Dimo Iliev

Managing Director

Simon Kenny, Customer Experience Manager

Simon Kenny

Sales Director

Nathan Gauge-Klein, General Counsel

Nathan Gauge-Klein

General Counsel

Victoria Tennant, Business Development Manager

Victoria Tennant

Renewals Team Manager

Dimple Unalkat, Customer Experience Team

Dimple Unalkat

Initials Team Manager

Sachshell Rhoden, Customer Experience Manager

Sachshell Rhoden

Sales Operations Manager

Alison Bunworth, Business Development Manager

Alison Bunworth

Business Development Manager

Rob Dunkiert, Customer Experience Manager

Rob Dunkiert

Customer Experience Manager

Ryan Short, Customer Experience Manager

Ryan Short

Customer Experience Manager

Seweety Kumar, Customer Experience Manager

Seweety Kumar

Customer Experience Manager

Kathryn Knapman, Customer Experience Manager

Kathryn Knapman

PA to CEO and Office Manager

Contact Us

Our Address

AG Grid Ltd.
Bank Chambers
6 Borough High Street
London
SE1 9QQ
United Kingdom

Email Enquiries: info@ag-grid.com

Want to work with us?

We are always looking for Javascript Developers with Enterprise Applications experience.

Check the jobs board.