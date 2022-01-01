AG Grid Licensing & Pricing
Sales Update
AG Grid Community
AG Grid Community is a free to use product distributed under the MIT License. It is free to use in your production environments.
AG Charts Community
AG Charts Community (a.k.a. Standalone Charts) is a free to use product distributed under the MIT License. It is free to use in your production environments.
AG Grid Enterprise
AG Grid Enterprise is a commercial product distributed under our EULA and supported by our technical staff. It has advanced functionality like Row Grouping, Range Selection, Master / Detail, Server Side Row Model and more. AG Grid Enterprise also comes with Integrated Charts, allowing users to create charts using the grid's UI.
To evaluate AG Grid Enterprise you don’t need our permission – all features are unlocked. To temporarily hide the watermark and browser console errors e-mail info@ag-grid.com to get a temporary evaluation key.
Once you’re ready to begin development, please purchase an appropriate license key from the options below.
Expanded definitions and FAQ responses are available further down the page. You can e-mail us at any time on info@ag-grid.com.
AG Grid Enterprise
Single Application
Development License
Starting at$750.00
Per Developer
AG Grid Enterprise
Multiple Applications
Development License
Starting at$1,200.00
Per Developer
AG Grid Enterprise
Deployment License
Add-on
Starting at$750.00
Per Application Production Environment
DEFINITIONS
Single Application Development License
Licenses one application, developed for internal use, to embed AG Grid Enterprise in perpetuity.
- Includes a 1-year subscription to new versions, support and maintenance.
- For customer-facing applications you will also need a Deployment License add-on.
- All concurrent, front-end, JavaScript developers working on the Application would need to be added to the license count, not just the ones working with AG Grid.
- Developers within the Single Application Development License count are unnamed, so long as the total licensed count isn’t exceeded.
- Single Application Development Licenses are bound to an application name and can’t be reused on other applications.
Multiple Application Development License
Licenses unlimited number of applications, developed for internal use, to embed AG Grid Enterprise in perpetuity.
- Includes a 1-year subscription to new versions, support and maintenance.
- For customer-facing applications you will also need a Deployment License add-on.
- All concurrent, front-end, JavaScript developers working across the licensed Applications would need to be added to the license count, not just the ones working with AG Grid.
- Developers within the Multiple Application Development License count are unnamed, so long as the total licensed count isn’t exceeded.
Deployment License Add-on
Allows licensed developers to sub-license AG Grid for one application on one production environment in perpetuity. Includes a 1-year subscription to new versions, support and maintenance. Only available with a Developer License.
- A Deployment License Add-on allows making a project available to individuals (eg your customers) outside of your organisation (sub-license).
- One Deployment License Add-on covers one production environment for one project.
- Only production environments require licensing. All other environments (eg development, test, pre-production) do not require a license.
- We do not charge per server. A cluster of many servers part of one application installation is considered one deployment and requires one Deployment License. This is true so long as the application instances within the cluster are replicas of each other and server to provide load balancing and fail over only.
- Production failover deployments do not need to be licensed separately. They are considered part of the overall application production deployment.
- Multi-tenant deployments, where one application instance is serving many customers over different URLs, is considered one deployment, as each tenant is getting serviced by the same application instance.
- Different instances of the same application, where the instances are not part of a cluster for fail over or load balancing, are considered independent deployments and need a Deployment License for each individual application instance.
- Deploying an application to a cloud service (eg AWS or Docker) requires one Deployment License, regardless of how many virtual containers or servers the cloud application spawns for that one single instance of the application.
If you have a deployment that doesn't fit within our licensing model, please start a conversation with us through info@ag-grid.com and we will do our best to get to something that works.
LICENSE TIMELINE
When you purchase AG Grid Enterprise you are granted a license to use a version of the product in perpetuity. There are no further charges until you choose to extend your license to cover newer versions (see next point).
Please note that while use of the software is perpetual, Support and Corrective Maintenance are not. We do not provide issue resolution to versions of AG Grid Enterprise older than 12 months. We roll bug fixes, performance enhancements and other improvements into new releases; we don't patch, fix or in any way alter older versions.
When you make a purchase you get a Subscription to license new versions of AG Grid Enterprise for 365 days. You can see our release list here. After 365 days you will no longer be able to license the latest versions of AG Grid Enterprise without renewing your subscription. You can continue to use your licensed versions in perpetuity.
At the end of your subscription period you will no longer be able to license the latest versions of AG Grid Enterprise or access support without renewing. This could range from 365 days up to a 3-year term. Renewal pricing starts as follows: Single Application Developer License, $350; Multiple Applications Developer License, $560; Deployment License Add-on, $350.
We offer a log-in protected support portal that has a vast knowledge base and access to our ticketing system. We aim to respond to support requests within 24 hours. We operate on business days only, between 9am and 5pm GMT.
We roll bug fixes, performance enhancements and other improvements into new releases and expect customers to upgrade to a version of AG Grid that resolves their issue. Starting with version 22.0 we will also aim to release Patches for critical issues on a bi-weekly schedule.
DEEPER DIVE
A software project will have a dependency on AG Grid Enterprise if it requires our software to perform some of its functions. Every Front-End JavaScript developer working on the project will need to be licensed.
A software project will have an indirect dependency on AG Grid Enterprise even if it's wrapped into another framework, file, library, etc. Every Front-End JavaScript developer working on a project using a library that wraps AG Grid Enterprise will need to be licensed.
Please note: You are not allowed to wrap AG Grid Enterprise in a framework, library, component, etc. and make it available as a development tool outside of your organisation.