React Data GridSelect Cell Editor
Simple editor that uses HTML
select, allowing users to select a cell value from a list of provided values.
Enabling Select Cell Editor
Edit any cell in the grid below to see the Select Cell Editor.
Enabled with
agSelectCellEditor and configured with
ISelectCellEditorParams.
columnDefs: [
{
cellEditor: 'agSelectCellEditor',
cellEditorParams: {
values: ['English', 'Spanish', 'French', 'Portuguese', '(other)'],
}
// ...other props
}
]
Customisation
List Gap
It is possible to customise the space between the editor input and the popup when opened. Edit any cell below to see the popup displayed at an offset from the input.
This can be customised by setting the
valueListGap parameter as shown below:
columnDefs: [
{
cellEditor: 'agSelectCellEditor',
cellEditorParams: {
values: ['English', 'Spanish', 'French', 'Portuguese', '(other)'],
valueListGap: 10
}
// ...other props
}
]
List Size
It is possible to customise the size of the list popup when opened. In the grid below, the editor popups in the right column are displayed with a specified size, whereas the editor popups in the left column are displayed with the default size.
This can be customised by setting the
valueListMaxHeight and
valueListMaxWidth parameters as shown below:
columnDefs: [
{
cellEditor: 'agSelectCellEditor',
cellEditorParams: {
values: ['AliceBlue', 'AntiqueWhite', 'Aqua', /* .... many colours */ ],
valueListMaxHeight: 120,
valueListMaxWidth: 120
}
// ...other props
}
]
API Reference
Properties available on the
ISelectCellEditorParams<TValue = any> interface.
We have found the standard HTML Select doesn't have an API that's rich enough to play properly with the grid. When a cell is double clicked to start editing, it is desired that the Select is a) shown and b) opened ready for selection. There is no API to open a browsers Select. For this reason to edit there are two interactions needed 1) double click to start editing and 2) single click to open the Select.
We also observed different results while using keyboard navigation to control editing, e.g.
while using
Enter to start editing. Some browsers would open the Select, others would not.
This is down to the browser implementation and given there is no API for opening the
Select, there is nothing the grid can do.
If you are unhappy with the additional click required, we advise you don't depend on the
browsers standard Select (ie avoid
agSelectCellEditor) and instead use
agRichSelectCellEditor or
create your own using a Cell Editor Component.
