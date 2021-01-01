React Data Grid: Date Filter

Date filters allow you to filter date data. The Provided Filters and Simple Filters pages explain the parts of the date filter that are the same as the other provided filters. This page builds on that and explains some details that are specific to the date filter.

Date Filters are configured though the filterParams attribute of the column definition. All of the parameters from Provided Filters are available:

buttons string[] 'apply' : If the Apply button is present, the filter is only applied after the user hits the Apply button.

: If the Apply button is present, the filter is only applied after the user hits the Apply button. 'clear' : The Clear button will clear the (form) details of the filter without removing any active filters on the column.

: The Clear button will clear the (form) details of the filter without removing any active filters on the column. 'reset' : The Reset button will clear the details of the filter and any active filters on that column.

: The Reset button will clear the details of the filter and any active filters on that column. 'cancel' : The Cancel button will discard any changes that have been made to the filter in the UI, restoring the applied model. Specifies the buttons to be shown in the filter, in the order they should be displayed in. The options are: closeOnApply boolean If the Apply button is present, the filter popup will be closed immediately when the Apply or Reset button is clicked if this is set to true . Default: false debounceMs number debounceMs to the number of milliseconds to debounce by. By default the Text and Number filters will debounce by 500ms. This is because these filters have text field inputs, so time is given to the user to type items in before the input is formatted and the filtering applied. The Set and Date will execute immediately (no debounce). To override these defaults, setto the number of milliseconds to debounce by. newRowsAction string 'clear' , updating the data in the grid by calling api.setRowData() (or updating the rowData property if bound by a framework) will clear (reset) the filter. If you instead set this to 'keep' , the grid will keep its currently set filter when the data is updated. This property is for when using the Client Side Row Model only. When set to, updating the data in the grid by calling(or updating theproperty if bound by a framework) will clear (reset) the filter. If you instead set this to, the grid will keep its currently set filter when the data is updated. Default: 'clear' Options: 'clear' , 'keep'

In addition, the following parameters are also available:

alwaysShowBothConditions boolean By default, only one condition is shown, and a second is made visible once a first condition has been entered. Set this to true to always show both conditions. In this case the second condition will be disabled until a first condition has been entered. Default: false Text, Number, Date filterOptions string[] Array of Filter Options to present to the user. See Filter Options for all options available to each filter type. Text, Number, Date defaultOption string The default Filter Option to be selected. Text, Number, Date defaultJoinOperator string By default, the two conditions are combined using AND . You can change this default by setting this property. Options: 'AND' , 'OR' Text, Number, Date suppressAndOrCondition boolean If true , the filter will only allow one condition. Default: false Text, Number, Date inRangeInclusive If true , the 'inRange' filter option will include values equal to the start and end of the range. Number, Date includeBlanksInEquals If true , blank ( null or undefined ) values will pass the 'equals' filter option. Number, Date includeBlanksInLessThan If true , blank ( null or undefined ) values will pass the 'lessThan' and 'lessThanOrEqual' filter options. Number, Date includeBlanksInGreaterThan If true , blank ( null or undefined ) values will pass the 'greaterThan' and 'greaterThanOrEqual' filter options. Number, Date includeBlanksInRange If true , blank ( null or undefined ) values will pass the 'inRange' filter option. Number, Date comparator Required if the data for the column are not native JS Date objects. Date browserDatePicker This is only used if a date component is not provided. By default the grid will use the browser date picker in Chrome and Firefox and a plain text box for all other browsers (this is because Chrome and Firefox are the only current browsers providing a decent out-of-the-box date picker). If this property is set to true , the browser date picker will be used regardless of the browser type. If set to false , a plain text box will be used for all browsers. Date minValidYear number This is the minimum year that must be entered in a date field for the value to be considered valid. Default: 1000 Date

By default the grid will use the browser-provided date picker for Chrome and Firefox (as we think it's nice), but for all other browsers it will provide a simple text field. To override this and provide a custom date picker, see Date Component.

Dates can be represented in your data in many ways e.g. as a JavaScript Date object, as a string in a particular format such as '26-MAR-2020' , or something else. How you represent dates will be particular to your application.

By default, the date filter assumes you are using JavaScript Date objects. If this is the case, the date filter will work out of the box. However, if your date is in any other format you will have to provide your own comparator to perform the date comparisons.

The comparator function takes two parameters. The first parameter is a JavaScript Date object for the selected date in the filter (with the time set to midnight). The second parameter is the current value of the cell in the row being evaluated. The function must return:

Any number < 0 if the cell value is less than the filter date.

0 if the dates are the same.

Any number > 0 if the cell value is greater than the filter date.

This pattern is intended to be similar to the JavaScript compareTo(a, b) function.

Below is an example of using a date filter with a comparator.

const dateFilterParams = { comparator : ( filterLocalDateAtMidnight , cellValue ) => { const dateAsString = cellValue ; if ( dateAsString == null ) { return 0 ; } const dateParts = dateAsString . split ( '/' ) ; const day = Number ( dateParts [ 2 ] ) ; const month = Number ( dateParts [ 1 ] ) - 1 ; const year = Number ( dateParts [ 0 ] ) ; const cellDate = new Date ( year , month , day ) ; if ( cellDate < filterLocalDateAtMidnight ) { return - 1 ; } else if ( cellDate > filterLocalDateAtMidnight ) { return 1 ; } return 0 ; } } ; < AgGridReact > { } < AgGridColumn field = " date " filter = " agDateColumnFilter " filterParams = { dateFilterParams } /> </ AgGridReact >

Once the date comparator callback is provided, then the Date Filter is able to perform all the comparison operations it needs, e.g. 'Less Than', 'Greater Than' and 'Equals'.

It should be noted that the Date Filter Model represents the Date as a string in format 'YYYY-MM-DD' , however when doing comparisons the date is provided as a JavaScript Date object as that's what date pickers typically work with. The model uses string representation to make it easier to save and avoid any timezone issues.

The example below shows the date filter in action, using some of the configuration options discussed above: