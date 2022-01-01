React Data Grid: CSS Variable Reference

--ag-alpine-active-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) (Alpine theme only) accent colour used for checked checkboxes, range selections, row hover, row selections, selected tab underlines, and input focus outlines in the Alpine theme

--ag-balham-active-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) (Balham theme only) accent colour used for checked checkboxes, range selections, row selections, and input focus outlines in the Balham theme

--ag-material-primary-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) (Material theme only) the primary colour as defined in the Material Design colour system . Currently this is used on buttons, range selections and selected tab underlines in the Material theme

--ag-material-accent-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) (Material theme only) the accent colour as defined in the Material Design colour system . Currently this is used on checked checkboxes in the Material theme

--ag-foreground-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) Colour of text and icons in primary UI elements like menus

--ag-background-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) Background colour of the grid

--ag-secondary-foreground-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) Colour of text and icons in UI elements that need to be slightly less emphasised to avoid distracting attention from data

--ag-data-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) Colour of text in grid cells

--ag-header-foreground-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) Colour of text and icons in the header

--ag-header-background-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) Background colour for all headers, including the grid header, panels etc

--ag-disabled-foreground-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) Color of elements that can't be interacted with because they are in a disabled state

--ag-subheader-background-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) Background colour for second level headings within UI components

--ag-subheader-toolbar-background-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) Background colour for toolbars directly under subheadings (as used in the chart settings menu)

--ag-control-panel-background-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) Background for areas of the interface that contain UI controls, like tool panels and the chart settings menu

--ag-side-button-selected-background-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) Background for the active tab on the side of the control panel

--ag-selected-row-background-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) Background color of selected rows in the grid and in dropdown menus

--ag-odd-row-background-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) Background colour applied to every other row

--ag-modal-overlay-background-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) Background color of the overlay shown over the grid e.g. a data loading indicator

--ag-row-hover-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) Background color when hovering over rows in the grid and in dropdown menus. Set to transparent to disable the hover effect. Note: if you want a rollover on one but not the other, use CSS selectors instead of this property

--ag-column-hover-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) Background color when hovering over columns in the grid

--ag-range-selection-border-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) Color to draw around selected cell ranges

--ag-range-selection-border-style a CSS border style (e.g. `dotted`, `solid` or `none`) Border style for range selections, e.g. solid or dashed . Do not set to none , if you need to hide the border set the color to transparent

--ag-range-selection-background-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) Background colour of selected cell ranges.

--ag-range-selection-background-color-2 CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) Background-color when 2 selected ranges overlap. Hint: for a realistic appearance of multiple semi-transparent colours overlaying, set the opacity to 1-((1-X)^2) where X is the opacity of --ag-range-selection-background-color

--ag-range-selection-background-color-3 CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) Background-color when 3 selected ranges overlap. Hint: for a realistic appearance of multiple semi-transparent colours overlaying, set the opacity to 1-((1-X)^3) where X is the opacity of --ag-range-selection-background-color

--ag-range-selection-background-color-4 CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) Background-color when 4 or more selected ranges overlap. Hint: for a realistic appearance of multiple semi-transparent colours overlaying, set the opacity to 1-((1-X)^4) where X is the opacity of --ag-range-selection-background-color

--ag-range-selection-highlight-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) Background colour to briefly apply to a cell range when it is copied from or pasted into

--ag-selected-tab-underline-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) Colour of the border drawn under selected tabs

--ag-selected-tab-underline-width CSS size (e.g. `0`, `4px` or `50%`) Thickness of the border drawn under selected tabs

--ag-selected-tab-underline-transition-speed CSS time duration (e.g. `3s` or `250ms`) Duration of animation used to show and hide the border drawn under selected tabs

--ag-range-selection-chart-category-background-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) Background colour for cells that provide categories to the current range chart

--ag-range-selection-chart-background-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) Background colour for cells that provide data to the current range chart

--ag-header-cell-hover-background-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) Rollover colour for header cells. If you set this variable and have enabled column reordering by dragging, you may want to set --ag-header-cell-moving-background-color to ensure that the rollover colour remains in place during dragging.

--ag-header-cell-moving-background-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) Colour applied to header cells when the column is being dragged to a new position

--ag-value-change-value-highlight-background-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) Colour to apply when a cell value changes and enableCellChangeFlash is enabled

--ag-value-change-delta-up-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) Colour to temporarily apply to cell data when its value increases in an agAnimateShowChangeCellRenderer cell

--ag-value-change-delta-down-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) Colour to temporarily apply to cell data when its value decreases in an agAnimateShowChangeCellRenderer cell

--ag-chip-background-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) Colour for the 'chip' that represents a column that has been dragged onto a drop zone

--ag-borders a CSS border style and size (e.g. `solid 1px` or `none`) Enable or disable borders around most UI elements in the grid. Set this to a border style and thickness, e.g. solid 1px to enable borders, or none to disable borders. Use the other --ag-borders-* variables for more fine grained control over which UI elements get borders.

--ag-border-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) Colour for border around major UI components like the grid itself, headers; footers and tool panels.

--ag-borders-critical a CSS border style and size (e.g. `solid 1px` or `none`) Enable or disable borders that are critical to UX, e.g. those between headers and rows. Themes that disable borders generally may want to enable these borders. Set this to a border style and thickness, e.g. solid 1px to enable borders, or none to disable borders.

--ag-borders-secondary a CSS border style and size (e.g. `solid 1px` or `none`) Draw decorative borders separating UI elements within components. Set this to a border style and thickness, e.g. solid 1px to enable borders, or none to disable borders.

--ag-secondary-border-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) Colour for borders used to separate elements within a major UI component

--ag-borders-row a CSS border style and size (e.g. `solid 1px` or `none`) Draw borders between rows. Set this to a border style and thickness, e.g. solid 1px to enable borders, or none to disable borders.

--ag-cell-horizontal-border a CSS border style and colour (e.g. `solid red`) Default border for cells. This can be used to specify the border-style and border-color properties e.g. dashed red but the border-width is fixed at 1px. Set to solid transparent to show no border.

--ag-borders-input a CSS border style and size (e.g. `solid 1px` or `none`) Draw borders around inputs. Set this to a border style and thickness, e.g. solid 1px to enable borders, or none to disable borders.

--ag-input-border-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) Colour for borders around inputs, if enabled with --ag-borders-input

--ag-borders-input-invalid a CSS border style and size (e.g. `solid 1px` or `none`) Draw borders around inputs when their content has failed validation. Set this to a border style and thickness, e.g. solid 2px to enable borders. Set to none to disable borders but ensure that you have added styles to differentiate invalid from valid inputs.

--ag-input-border-color-invalid CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) The color for the border around invalid inputs, if enabled with --ag-borders-input-invalid

--ag-borders-side-button a CSS border style and size (e.g. `solid 1px` or `none`) Draw borders around the vertical tabs on the side of the control panel. Set this to a border style and thickness, e.g. solid 1px to enable borders, or none to disable borders.

--ag-border-radius CSS size (e.g. `0`, `4px` or `50%`) Border radius applied to many elements such as dialogs and form widgets

--ag-row-border-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) Colour of the border between grid rows, or transparent to display no border

--ag-invalid-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) The color applied to form elements in an invalid state

--ag-input-disabled-border-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) The border around disabled text inputs

--ag-input-disabled-background-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) The background colour of disabled text inputs

--ag-checkbox-background-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) the background of an checkbox

--ag-checkbox-border-radius CSS size (e.g. `0`, `4px` or `50%`) edge rounding a checkboxes

--ag-checkbox-checked-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) color of the checkbox-checked icon that is shown in a checked checkbox

--ag-checkbox-unchecked-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) color of the checkbox-unchecked icon that is shown in an unchecked checkbox

--ag-checkbox-indeterminate-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) color of the checkbox-indeterminate icon that is shown in an indeterminate checkbox

--ag-toggle-button-border-width CSS size (e.g. `0`, `4px` or `50%`) size of the toggle button outer border

--ag-toggle-button-on-border-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) colour of the toggle button outer border in its 'on' state

--ag-toggle-button-off-border-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) colour of the toggle button's outer border in its 'off' state

--ag-toggle-button-on-background-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) colour of the toggle button background in its 'on' state

--ag-toggle-button-off-background-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) colour of the toggle button background in its 'off' state

--ag-toggle-button-switch-background-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) colour of the toggle button switch (the bit that slides from left to right)

--ag-toggle-button-switch-border-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) border colour of the toggle button switch (the bit that slides from left to right)

--ag-toggle-button-width CSS size (e.g. `0`, `4px` or `50%`) width of the whole toggle button component

--ag-toggle-button-height CSS size (e.g. `0`, `4px` or `50%`) height of the whole toggle button component

--ag-input-focus-box-shadow CSS box-shadow value (e.g. `0 5px 10px black`) box shadow around focussed inputs

--ag-input-focus-border-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) Colour of the border around focussed inputs. Set to var(--ag-input-border-color) if you do not want to change the border colour on focus.

--ag-minichart-selected-chart-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) Color of border around selected chart style

--ag-minichart-selected-page-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) Color of dot representing selected page of chart styles

--ag-grid-size CSS size (e.g. `0`, `4px` or `50%`) grid-size is the main control for affecting how tightly data and UI elements are packed together. All padding and spacing in the grid is defined as a multiple of grid-size, so increasing it will make most components larger by increasing their internal white space while leaving the size of text and icons unchanged.

--ag-icon-size CSS size (e.g. `0`, `4px` or `50%`) The size of square icons and icon-buttons

--ag-widget-container-horizontal-padding CSS size (e.g. `0`, `4px` or `50%`) The horizontal padding of containers that contain stacked widgets, such as menus and tool panels

--ag-widget-container-vertical-padding CSS size (e.g. `0`, `4px` or `50%`) The vertical padding of containers that contain stacked widgets, such as menus and tool panels

--ag-widget-horizontal-spacing CSS size (e.g. `0`, `4px` or `50%`) The horizontal spacing between widgets in containers that contain horizontally stacked widgets such as the column groups header component.

--ag-widget-vertical-spacing CSS size (e.g. `0`, `4px` or `50%`) The vertical spacing between widgets in containers that contain vertically stacked widgets

--ag-cell-horizontal-padding CSS size (e.g. `0`, `4px` or `50%`) Horizontal padding for grid and header cells (vertical padding is not set explicitly, but inferred from row-height / header-height

--ag-cell-widget-spacing CSS size (e.g. `0`, `4px` or `50%`) Horizontal spacing between widgets inside cells (e.g. row group expand buttons and row selection checkboxes)

--ag-row-height CSS size (e.g. `0`, `4px` or `50%`) Height of grid rows

--ag-header-height CSS size (e.g. `0`, `4px` or `50%`) Height of header rows

--ag-list-item-height CSS size (e.g. `0`, `4px` or `50%`) Height of items in lists (example of lists are dropdown select inputs and column menu set filters)

--ag-header-column-separator-display CSS display value - `block` to show or `none` to hide Whether to display the header column separator - a vertical line that displays between every header cell

--ag-header-column-separator-height CSS size (e.g. `0`, `4px` or `50%`) Height of the header column separator. Percentage values are relative to the header height.

--ag-header-column-separator-width CSS size (e.g. `0`, `4px` or `50%`) Width of the header column separator

--ag-header-column-separator-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) Colour of the header column separator

--ag-header-column-resize-handle-display CSS display value - `block` to show or `none` to hide Whether to show the header column resize handle - a vertical line that displays only between resizeable header columns, indicating where to drag in order to resize the column.

--ag-header-column-resize-handle-height CSS size (e.g. `0`, `4px` or `50%`) Height of the header resize handle. Percentage values are relative to the header height.

--ag-header-column-resize-handle-width CSS size (e.g. `0`, `4px` or `50%`) Width of the header resize handle.

--ag-header-column-resize-handle-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) Colour of the header resize handle

--ag-column-select-indent-size CSS size (e.g. `0`, `4px` or `50%`) How much to indent child columns in the column tool panel relative to their parent

--ag-row-group-indent-size CSS size (e.g. `0`, `4px` or `50%`) How much to indent child rows in the grid relative to their parent row

--ag-filter-tool-panel-group-indent CSS size (e.g. `0`, `4px` or `50%`) How much to indent child columns in the filters tool panel relative to their parent

--ag-tab-min-width CSS size (e.g. `0`, `4px` or `50%`) Minimum width of a tabbed menu (usd in charts)

--ag-menu-min-width CSS size (e.g. `0`, `4px` or `50%`) Minimum width of a menu that is not tabbed

--ag-side-bar-panel-width CSS size (e.g. `0`, `4px` or `50%`) Width of the sidebar that contains the columns and filters tool panels

--ag-font-family CSS font-family value (e.g. `font-family: `'Gill Sans', sans-serif`) Font family used for all text

--ag-font-size CSS size (e.g. `0`, `4px` or `50%`) Default font size for text in the grid

--ag-icon-font-family CSS size (e.g. `0`, `4px` or `50%`) The icon font used by the grid.

--ag-card-radius CSS size (e.g. `0`, `4px` or `50%`) cards are elements that float above the UI

--ag-card-shadow CSS box-shadow value (e.g. `0 5px 10px black`) the default card shadow applies to simple cards like column drag indicators and text editors