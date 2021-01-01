React Data Grid: CSV Export

The grid data can be exported to CSV with an API call, or using the right-click context menu on the Grid.

What Gets Exported

The same data that is in the grid gets exported, but none of the GUI representation of the data will be. What this means is:

The raw values, and not the result of cell renderer will get used, meaning: Value Getters will be used. Cell Renderers will NOT be used. Cell Formatters will NOT be used (use processCellCallback instead).

Cell styles are not exported.

If row grouping: All data will be exported regardless of whether groups are open in the UI. By default, group names will be in the format "-> Parent Name -> Child Name" (use processRowGroupCallback to change this). Row group footers ( groupIncludeFooter=true ) will NOT be exported - this is a GUI addition only.



The CSV export will be enabled by default. If you want to disable it, you can set the property suppressCsvExport = true in your gridOptions.

Standard Export

The example below shows the default behaviour when exporting the grid's data to CSV.

Note the following:

You can use the Show CSV export content text button, to preview the output.

Changing the column separator

By default, a CSV file separates its columns using , . But this value token could be changed using the columnSeparator param.

Note the following:

You can use the select field at the top to switch the value of the columnSeparator param.

Suppress Quotes

By default cell values are encoded according to CSV format rules: values are wrapped in double quotes, and any double quotes within the values are escaped, so my"value becomes "my""value" . Pass true to insert the value into the CSV file without escaping. In this case it is your responsibility to ensure that no cells contain the columnSeparator character.

Note the following:

You can use the select field at the top to switch the value of the suppressQuotes param.

param. You can edit the cells to preview the results with different inputs.

You can use the Show CSV export content text button, to preview the output.

Prepending and Appending Content

The recommended way to prepend or append content, is by passing an array of CsvCell objects to appendContent or prependContent . This ensures that your content is correctly escaped.

For compatibility with earlier versions of the Grid you can also pass a string, which will be inserted into the CSV file without any processing. You are responsible for formatting the string according to the CSV standard.

Note the following:

You can use select fields at the top to switch the value of prependContent and appendContent . With prependContent=CsvCell[][] or appendContent=CsvCell[][] , custom content will be inserted containing commas and quotes. These commas and quotes will be visible when opened in Excel because they have been escaped properly. With prependContent=string or appendContent=string , a string to be inserted into the CSV file without any processing, and without being affected by suppressQuotes and columnSeparator. It contains commas and quotes that will not be visible in Excel.

You can use the Show CSV export content text button, to preview the output.

Column Headers

In some situations, you could be interested in exporting only the grid data, without exporting the header cells. For this scenario, we provide the skipColumnGroupHeaders=true and skipColumnHeaders=true params.

Note the following:

Initially, grouped headers and header are exported.

Group Headers will be skipped if Skip Column Group Headers is checked.

is checked. Normal headers will be skipped if Skip Column Headers is checked.

Pinned Rows

If the pinned rows are not relevant to the data, they can be excluded from the export by using the skipPinnedTop=true and skipPinnedBottom=true params.

Note the following:

By default, all pinned rows are exported.

If Skip Pinned Top Rows is checked, the rows pinned at the top will be skipped.

is checked, the rows pinned at the top will be skipped. If Skip Pinned Bottom Rows is checked, the rows pinned at the bottom will be skipped.

Hidden Columns

By default, hidden columns are not exported. If you would like all columns to be exported regardless of the current state of grid, use the allColumns=true params.

Note the following:

By default, only visible columns will be exported. The bronze, silver, and gold columns will not.

If Export All Columns is checked, the bronze, silver, and gold columns will be included in the export.

API

Grid Properties

suppressCsvExport boolean Prevents the user from exporting the grid to CSV. Default: false

API Methods

Interfaces

CsvExportParams

columnSeparator string Delimiter to insert between cell values. Default: ',' suppressQuotes boolean By default cell values are encoded according to CSV format rules: values are wrapped in double quotes, and any double quotes within the values are escaped, so my value becomes "my""value". Pass true to insert the value into the CSV file without escaping. In this case it is your responsibility to ensure that no cells contain the columnSeparator character. Default: false prependContent string | CsvCell[][] Content to put at the top of the file export. A 2D array of CsvCell objects (see Prepending and Appending Content section). Alternatively, you can pass a multi-line string that is simply appended to the top of the file content. appendContent string | CsvCell[][] Content to put at the bottom of the file export. A 2D array of CsvCell objects (see Prepending and Appending Content section). Alternatively, you can pass a multi-line string that is simply appended to the bottom of the file content. allColumns boolean If true , all columns will be exported in the order they appear in the columnDefs. Default: false columnKeys (string | Column)[] Provide a list (an array) of column keys or Column objects if you want to export specific columns. fileName string String to use as the file name Default: 'export.csv' onlySelected boolean Export only selected rows. Default: false onlySelectedAllPages boolean Only export selected rows including other pages (only makes sense when using pagination). Default: false skipColumnGroupHeaders boolean Set to true to skip include header column groups. Default: false skipColumnHeaders boolean Set to true if you don't want to export column headers. Default: false skipRowGroups boolean Set to true to skip row group headers if grouping rows. Only relevant when grouping rows. Default: false skipPinnedTop boolean Set to true to suppress exporting rows pinned to the top of the grid. Default: false skipPinnedBottom boolean Set to true to suppress exporting rows pinned to the bottom of the grid. Default: false getCustomContentBelowRow Function A callback function to return content to be inserted below a row in the export. getCustomContentBelowRow = ( params: GetCustomContentBelowRowParams ) => CsvCell; interface GetCustomContentBelowRowParams { node: RowNode; api: GridApi; columnApi: ColumnApi; context: any; } shouldRowBeSkipped Function A callback function that will be invoked once per row in the grid. Return true to omit the row from the export. shouldRowBeSkipped = ( params: ShouldRowBeSkippedParams ) => boolean; interface ShouldRowBeSkippedParams { node: RowNode; api: GridApi; context: any; } processCellCallback Function A callback function invoked once per cell in the grid. Return a string value to be displayed in the export. Useful for formatting date values. processCellCallback = ( params: ProcessCellCallbackParams ) => string; interface ProcessCellCallbackParams { value: any; node: RowNode; column: Column; api: GridApi; columnApi: ColumnApi; context: any; type: string; } processHeaderCallback Function A callback function invoked once per column. Return a string to be displayed in the column header. processHeaderCallback = ( params: ProcessHeaderCallbackParams ) => string; interface ProcessHeaderCallbackParams { column: Column; api: GridApi; columnApi: ColumnApi; context: any; } processGroupHeaderCallback Function A callback function invoked once per column group. Return a string to be displayed in the column group header. Note that column groups are not exported by default, you must pass columnGroups=true. processGroupHeaderCallback = ( params: ProcessGroupHeaderCallbackParams ) => string; interface ProcessGroupHeaderCallbackParams { columnGroup: ColumnGroup; api: GridApi; columnApi: ColumnApi; context: any; } processRowGroupCallback Function A callback function invoked once per row group. Return a string to be displayed in the group cell. processRowGroupCallback = ( params: ProcessRowGroupCallbackParams ) => string; interface ProcessRowGroupCallbackParams { node: RowNode; api: GridApi; columnApi: ColumnApi; context: any; }

CsvCell

data * CsvCellData The data that will be added to the cell. mergeAcross number The number of cells to span across (1 means span 2 columns) Default: 0

CsvCellData