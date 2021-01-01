React Data Grid: Master / Detail - Nesting
It is possible to nest Master / Detail grids. There is no special configuration required to do this, you just configure another Detail Grid to also act as a Master Grid.
The following snippet illustrates how to achieve nesting by configuring Detail Grids to also act as Master Grids.
// Level 3 (bottom level), Detail Grid only, no Master / Detail configuration
const gridOptionsLevel3 = {
...
}
// Level 2, configured to be a Master Grid and use Level 3 grid as Detail Grid,
const gridOptionsLevel2 = {
masterDetail: true,
detailCellRendererParams: {
detailGridOptions: gridOptionsLevel3,
getDetailRowData: function (params) {
...
}
}
...
}
// Level 1, configured to be a Master Grid and use Level 2 grid as Detail Grid,
const gridOptionsLevel1 = {
masterDetail: true,
detailCellRendererParams: {
detailGridOptions: gridOptionsLevel2,
getDetailRowData: function (params) {
...
}
}
...
}
Below shows a simple Master Detail setup with two levels of Master Detail. The example is kept short (few rows and columns) so as to focus on the nesting.
The next example is identical to the previous except all the Detail Grid's have property
detailRowAutoHeight=true. Notice that this removes all vertical scrolls from all the Detail Grids, leaving just the main Master Grid with a vertical scroll.