Notes let users attach comments to individual cells without storing note text in row data. Cells with notes are marked in the grid, note actions are available from the context menu, hovering a noted cell opens the built-in resizable note editor, and
Shift + F2 opens or creates a note for the focused cell when notes are allowed.
Enabling Notes
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Notes are enabled by providing a
notesDataSource to the grid. The datasource has two required methods
getNote() and
setNote() and is responsible for managing the state of the notes for the grid. To ensure stable row ids getRowId() is required.
To add a new note either right-click a cell to open the context menu or press
Shift + F2. Hovering a cell with a note will display the note popup. Use
noteShowDelay and
noteHideDelay to control how quickly note popups appear and disappear on hover.
Provide a data source to control where notes are stored and retrieved. Can be updated to enable, disable, or replace Notes at runtime.
const getRowId = useCallback((params) => String(params.data.id), []);
const notesDataSource = {
getNote: ({ rowNode, column }) => notesStore[rowNode.id]?.[column.getColId()],
setNote: ({ rowNode, column, note }) => {
const row = (notesStore[rowNode.id] ??= {});
if (note === undefined) {
delete row[column.getColId()];
} else {
row[column.getColId()] = note;
}
},
};
<AgGridReact
getRowId={getRowId}
notesDataSource={notesDataSource}
/>
Notes Trigger
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Use
noteTrigger to control whether existing notes open on hover or on left-click.
hover is the default. When using
click,
noteShowDelay no longer applies, but
noteHideDelay still controls how long the note stays open after the pointer leaves the cell or popup.
Click mode follows the same passive note rules as hover mode: notes still do not open for the cell currently being edited.
const noteTrigger = 'click';
<AgGridReact noteTrigger={noteTrigger} />
Changes how existing notes are opened.
'hover' - Existing notes open when hovering a noted cell or full width row.
'click' - Existing notes open when clicking a noted cell or full width row.
The delay in milliseconds before a note is shown when hovering a noted cell. Only applies when
noteTrigger = 'hover'.
The delay in milliseconds before a note is hidden after the pointer leaves a noted cell or note popup.
Metadata
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Built-in note metadata, including
author,
createdAt, and
updatedAt, is rendered exactly as provided by your datasource.
The built-in note editor only updates the note text. If notes created from the built-in UI should also include metadata, stamp it inside
notesDataSource.setNote(). The example below includes an
Authenticated User input to simulate the current user being stamped into saved notes.
const getCurrentUser = () => document.getElementById('current-user').value;
const getDisplayTimestamp = () => new Date().toLocaleString('en-GB');
const notesDataSource = {
setNote: ({ rowNode, column, note }) => {
const row = (noteStore[rowNode.id] ??= {});
const colId = column.getColId();
const existingNote = row[colId];
if (note === undefined) {
delete row[colId];
} else {
row[colId] = {
...existingNote,
...note,
author: getCurrentUser(),
createdAt: existingNote?.createdAt ?? getDisplayTimestamp(),
updatedAt: getDisplayTimestamp(),
};
}
},
};
<AgGridReact notesDataSource={notesDataSource} />
Custom Data
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Use
note.metadata to store any application-defined data alongside the built-in note fields. The Grid preserves this data when the built-in editor updates an existing note, but the built-in note popup does not render it.
The example below stores
metadata.type and
metadata.priority on notes, then uses application-level cell classes and CSS variables to style note indicators differently. This keeps custom Note data in your datasource while letting your app decide how that data should affect presentation.
const defaultColDef = useMemo(() => {
return {
cellClass: ({ node, column }) => {
const colId = column.getColId();
const metadata = getCellNoteMetadata(node.id, colId);
if (metadata) {
const { type, priority } = metadata;
return [`note-type-${type}`, `note-priority-${priority}`]
}
},
};
}, []);
const notesDataSource = {
setNote: ({ rowNode, column, note }) => {
const key = `${rowNode.id}::${column.getColId()}`;
const existingNote = noteStore.get(key);
if (note === undefined) {
noteStore.delete(key);
} else {
noteStore.set(key, {
...existingNote,
...note,
metadata: existingNote?.metadata ?? { type: 'team', priority: 'medium' },
});
}
},
};
<AgGridReact
defaultColDef={defaultColDef}
notesDataSource={notesDataSource}
/>
Read-Only Notes
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Set
Note.readOnly = true to make a note view-only. Read-only notes can still be opened from hover or click based on
noteTrigger, the context menu, or
Shift + F2, but they cannot be edited or removed through the built-in UI. The grid API can still update or remove read-only notes programmatically.
Athlete has an editable note.
Country and
Sport have read-only notes, so they can be viewed but not edited or removed through the built-in UI.
noteStore.set(noteKey('3', 'country'), {
text: 'Check the latest federation naming guidance for this country.',
author: 'AG Grid',
updatedAt: '27 Mar 2026, 14:30',
readOnly: true,
});
Suppressing Note Actions
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Use
colDef.suppressNoteActions to suppress built-in note actions for a column or specific row. Suppressed cells still allow existing notes to be viewed through the configured note trigger and through
getNote(), but add/edit/remove actions and note creation shortcuts are blocked.
Year and
Sport suppress built-in note actions. Existing notes on those cells can still be viewed normally, while other columns keep the standard add, edit, and remove behaviour.
const [columnDefs, setColumnDefs] = useState([
{ field: 'athlete' },
{ field: 'year', suppressNoteActions: true },
{ field: 'sport', suppressNoteActions: params => params.data?.sport === 'Swimming' },
]);
<AgGridReact columnDefs={columnDefs} />
Full Width Rows
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To support adding notes to full width rows ensure the
notesDataSource implements the
FullWidthNotesDataSource interface. The interface requires
supportsFullWidthRows:true to be set on the
notesDataSource.
The example below includes both regular notes on cells and notes on full width rows in the same datasource. Full width rows use a separate note identity. Instead of receiving a
column, the datasource receives
location: 'fullWidthRow' and an optional
pinned value when in
embedFullWidthRows mode.
const notesStore = new Map();
const getRowId = useCallback((params) => String(params.data.id), []);
const notesDataSource = {
// Enable support for Full Width Rows
supportsFullWidthRows: true,
getNote: (params) =>
params.location === 'fullWidthRow'
? notesStore.get(getFullWidthNoteKey(params.rowNode.id))
: notesStore.get(getNoteKey(params.rowNode.id, params.column.getColId())),
setNote: (params) => {
const key =
params.location === 'fullWidthRow'
? getFullWidthNoteKey(params.rowNode.id)
: getNoteKey(params.rowNode.id, params.column.getColId());
if (params.note === undefined) {
notesStore.delete(key);
} else {
notesStore.set(key, params.note);
}
},
};
<AgGridReact
getRowId={getRowId}
notesDataSource={notesDataSource}
/>
notesStore.set('2', {
text: 'This note belongs to a full width row.',
});
Embedded Full Width Rows
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When
embedFullWidthRows=true, the datasource still receives
location: 'fullWidthRow', but
pinned identifies whether the note belongs to the left, centre, or right rendered section so that the
notesDataSource can save the note appropriately.
Feature Interaction
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Context Menu
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When the
ContextMenuModule is registered, the note actions are included automatically. If you customise
getContextMenuItems(), include the built-in
note item to keep the standard note actions:
const getContextMenuItems = () => ['note', 'copy', 'export'];
<AgGridReact getContextMenuItems={getContextMenuItems} />
The built-in
note item expands based on the current cell state:
Add Notewhen the cell has no note and note creation is allowed.
Edit Noteand
Remove Notewhen the existing note is editable.
View Note, plus a disabled
Remove Note, when the existing note is read-only.
- Disabled note actions when the cell is suppressed. Existing suppressed notes still show
View Note.
Keyboard Shortcuts
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Shift + F2 opens an existing note for the focused cell, or creates a new note if the cell allows notes and does not already have one. Plain
F2 keeps the normal cell editing behaviour.
Cell Editing
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Notes are not displayed if the cell is currently being edited. Hovering that cell or pressing
Shift + F2 will have no effect until editing is complete.
API
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Use the grid API to read, write, remove and refresh notes programmatically. This is useful when notes are edited from application UI outside the grid, or when the underlying note store changes directly. The API example also shows how to set
readOnly on a note payload.
In the example below:
- clicking a cell selects it and syncs the toolbar controls automatically.
Save via APIupdates the note with
setNote(), including setting or clearing
readOnly.
Remove via APIclears the note
Mutate Store Directlyplus
Refresh Notesshows how to resync the grid after external store updates.
Grid Options
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Changes how existing notes are opened.
'hover' - Existing notes open when hovering a noted cell or full width row.
'click' - Existing notes open when clicking a noted cell or full width row.
The delay in milliseconds before a note is shown when hovering a noted cell. Only applies when
noteTrigger = 'hover'.
The delay in milliseconds before a note is hidden after the pointer leaves a noted cell or note popup.
API Reference
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Return the current note for a cell.
Set or remove the note for a cell. Pass
note: undefined to remove the note.
Refresh note presence for the currently rendered cells.
NotesDataSource
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Properties available on the
NotesDataSource<TMetadata = any> interface.
Return the note for the given cell.
Set or clear the note for the given cell.
Initialise the data source so that the user can take a reference to the gridApi if needed.
Called by the grid when the data source is being disposed.
FullWidthNotesDataSource
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Properties available on the
FullWidthNotesDataSource<TMetadata = any> interface.
Enables full width row notes for this datasource.
Return the note for the given cell or full width row.
Set or clear the note for the given cell or full width row.
Initialise the data source so that the user can take a reference to the gridApi if needed.
Called by the grid when the data source is being disposed.
Note
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Text content of the note.
Set to
true to make this note readonly.
Optional author of the note.
Optional creation timestamp.
Optional updated timestamp.
Optional application metadata to be associated with this note.
RefreshNotesParams
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Only refresh the provided rowNodes. If
undefined refresh all rows.
Only refresh the provided columns. If
undefined refresh all columns.