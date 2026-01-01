Custom formula functions let you extend the engine with domain-specific logic and reusable calculations.
Formula Functions API
Custom functions are provided through the
formulaFuncs grid option.
A map of 'function name' to 'function' for custom functions that are used for formulas.
Simple Example
The example below registers
CUSTOMSUM, which iterates over all values passed to the function (including ranges) and returns their sum.
const [columnDefs, setColumnDefs] = useState([
{ field: 'sales' },
{ field: 'calculated', allowFormula: true },
]);
const formulaFuncs = {
CUSTOMSUM: {
func: (params) => {
let total = 0;
for (const value of params.values) {
total += value;
}
return total;
},
},
};
<AgGridReact
columnDefs={columnDefs}
formulaFuncs={formulaFuncs}
/>
Error Handling
Your function should throw when arguments are invalid. Errors are surfaced in the grid and propagate through dependent formulas.
When a function (or a referenced cell) throws an error, the cell displays
#ERROR! and hovering over the cell displays the thrown error message. Errors also propagate to dependent formula cells.
Complex Example
This example shows
COUNTEQ, which receives a range and a value and counts matches. It uses
params.args to validate argument types and handle ranges explicitly.
Best Practices
- Validate argument counts and types early.
- Prefer iterators (
params.values) for large ranges to avoid unnecessary allocations.
- Keep functions pure and fast to avoid performance issues on large grids.
See Formula Reference for built-in functions that can inspire custom implementations.