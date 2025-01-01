Search

React Data GridRow Numbers

The Row Numbers Feature adds a Column that is always present at the start of the grid where each cell of this column will work as a row header. The following example demonstrates the grid with Row Numbers and no additional configuration.

To enable Row Numbers, set the grid option rowNumbers = true.

rowNumbers
boolean | RowNumbersOptions
default: false
Configure the Row Numbers Feature.
const rowNumbers = true;

<AgGridReact rowNumbers={rowNumbers} />

Cell Selection

When the grid is configured with Cell Selection, clicking a Row Number will select all the currently visible cells in the row.

const rowNumbers = true;
const cellSelection = true;

<AgGridReact
    rowNumbers={rowNumbers}
    cellSelection={cellSelection}
/>

Suppressing Integration

By default, clicking a row number selects a cell range including all the cells in the row. To prevent this behaviour use the suppressCellSelectionIntegration option.

const rowNumbers = useMemo(() => { 
	return {
        suppressCellSelectionIntegration: true
    };
}, []);
const cellSelection = true;

<AgGridReact
    rowNumbers={rowNumbers}
    cellSelection={cellSelection}
/>
suppressCellSelectionIntegration
boolean
default: false
Set to true to prevent selecting all the currently visible cells in the row when clicking a Row Number.

Value Export

By default, when working with exporters such as CSV Export or Excel Export, the value of the Row Numbers column is not exported. This behaviour can be changed by toggling the exportRowNumbers of the export params.

const rowNumbers = true;
const cellSelection = true;
const defaultExcelExportParams = useMemo(() => { 
	return {
        exportRowNumbers: true,
    };
}, []);

<AgGridReact
    rowNumbers={rowNumbers}
    cellSelection={cellSelection}
    defaultExcelExportParams={defaultExcelExportParams}
/>

ExportParams

exportRowNumbers
boolean
Set to true to allow the contents of the Header Row Column to be exported.

Customising Row Numbers

Row Numbers can be customised by providing a RowNumbersOptions object to the rowNumbers grid option:

minWidth
number
default: 60
The minimum width for the row number column.
width
number
default: 60
The default width for the row number column.
resizable
boolean
default: false
Whether this column is resizable.
contextMenuItems
(DefaultMenuItem | MenuItemDef)[] | GetContextMenuItems
Customise the list of menu items available in the context menu.
context
any
Context property that can be used to associate arbitrary application data with this column definition.
onCellClicked
Function
Callback called when a cell is clicked.
onCellContextMenu
Function
Callback called when a cell is right clicked.
onCellDoubleClicked
Function
Callback called when a cell is double clicked.
headerTooltip
string
Tooltip for the column header
headerStyle
HeaderStyle | HeaderStyleFunc
An object of CSS values / or function returning an object of CSS values for a particular header.
headerComponent
any
The custom header component to be used for rendering the component header. If none specified the default AG Grid header component is used. See Header Component for framework specific implementation detail.
headerComponentParams
any
The parameters to be passed to the headerComponent.
suppressHeaderKeyboardEvent
Function
Suppress the grid taking action for the relevant keyboard event when a header is focused.
tooltipField
ColDefField
The field of the tooltip to apply to the cell.
tooltipValueGetter
Function
Callback that should return the string to use for a tooltip, tooltipField takes precedence if set. If using a custom tooltipComponent you may return any custom value to be passed to your tooltip component.
tooltipComponent
any
Provide your own tooltip component for the column. See Tooltip Component for framework specific implementation details.
tooltipComponentParams
any
The params used to configure tooltipComponent.
valueGetter
string | ValueGetterFunc
Function or expression. Gets the value from your data for display.
valueFormatter
string | ValueFormatterFunc
A function or expression to format a value, should return a string.
maxWidth
number
Maximum width in pixels for the cell.