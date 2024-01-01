Enable users to select a single row within a grid.

Enabling Single Row Selection

To enable single row selection set rowSelection.mode to 'singleRow' .

const rowSelection = useMemo ( ( ) => { return { mode : 'singleRow' } ; } , [ ] ) ; < AgGridReact rowSelection = { rowSelection } />

The example below uses this configuration to restrict selection to a single row

Deselect a row by clicking its checkbox. Alternatively, you can do this via the keyboard by focusing the row and pressing the ␣ Space key.

Removing Selection Checkboxes

To prevent any row selection checkboxes from being rendered, set rowSelection.checkboxes to false . You will also need to enable click selection by setting enableClickSelection: true .

const rowSelection = useMemo ( ( ) => { return { mode : 'singleRow' , checkboxes : false , enableClickSelection : true , } ; } , [ ] ) ; < AgGridReact rowSelection = { rowSelection } />

You may also pass a function to rowSelection.checkboxes to dynamically enable or disable checkboxes for given rows.

Configure Selectable Rows

It is possible to specify which rows can be selected via the rowSelection.isRowSelectable callback function.

For instance if we only wanted to allow selection for rows where the 'year' property is less than 2007, we could implement the following:

const rowSelection = useMemo ( ( ) => { return { mode : 'singleRow' , isRowSelectable : ( rowNode ) => rowNode . data ? rowNode . data . year < 2007 : false , hideDisabledCheckboxes : true } ; } , [ ] ) ; < AgGridReact rowSelection = { rowSelection } />

Rows for which isRowSelectable returns false cannot be selected at all, whether using the UI or the API.

Note this example uses hideDisabledCheckboxes to hide disabled checkboxes, which can be toggled on or off.

Customising the Checkbox Column

The checkbox column may be customised in a similar way to any other column, by specifying its column definition in the selectionColumnDef grid option.

selection Column Def SelectionColumnDef Configure the selection column, used for displaying checkboxes. Note that due to the nature of this column, this type is a subset of ColDef , which does not support several normal column features such as editing, pivoting and grouping.

The SelectionColumnDef allows for a great deal of customisation, including custom renderers, sorting, tooltips and more. The example below demonstrates allowing sorting using the default sort order (selected first) via the header menu, changing the default width of the column, and adding some header tooltip text.

const selectionColumnDef = useMemo ( ( ) => { return { sortable : true , width : 100 , maxWidth : 100 , suppressHeaderMenuButton : false , headerTooltip : 'Checkboxes indicate selection' , } ; } , [ ] ) ; < AgGridReact selectionColumnDef = { selectionColumnDef } />

The checkbox column has a default maxWidth set. To make the column resizable (when setting resizable: true ), or to set a width / initialWidth , the max width must also be overridden.

Enable Click Selection & Deselection

The rowSelection.enableClickSelection property configures whether a row's selection state will be impacted when the row is clicked.

enable Click Selection boolean | 'enableDeselection' | 'enableSelection' default: false Modifies the selection behaviour when clicking a row, or pressing Space while focusing a row.

This is typically used when Checkbox Selection is disabled, though both can be enabled simultaneously if desired. Click-selection and deselection can be enabled by setting enableClickSelection to true , otherwise they may be enabled separately using the values 'enableSelection' and 'enableDeselection' .

const rowSelection = useMemo ( ( ) => { return { mode : 'singleRow' , enableClickSelection : true , } ; } , [ ] ) ; < AgGridReact rowSelection = { rowSelection } />

The example below demonstrates the three possible configurations for this property, as well as the behaviour when it is disabled. Click a row to select it, or ^ Ctrl -click a row to deselect it. Use the select element to switch between modes.

Note that deselection is still possible using the ␣ Space key or when checkboxes are enabled by clicking a selected checkbox.

API Reference

See the full list of configuration options available in 'singleRow' mode.

mode 'singleRow' 'singleRow' enable Click Selection boolean | 'enableDeselection' | 'enableSelection' default: false Modifies the selection behaviour when clicking a row, or pressing Space while focusing a row. checkboxes boolean | CheckboxSelectionCallback default: true Set to true or return true from the callback to render a selection checkbox. hide Disabled Checkboxes boolean default: false Set to true to hide a disabled checkbox when row is not selectable and checkboxes are enabled. is Row Selectable IsRowSelectable Callback to be used to determine which rows are selectable. By default rows are selectable, so return false to make a row non-selectable. copy Selected Rows boolean When enabled and a row is selected, the copy action should copy the entire row, rather than just the focused cell enable Selection Without Keys boolean default: false Set to true to allow (possibly multiple) rows to be selected and deselected using single click or touch.

