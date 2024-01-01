React Data GridInstall Integrated ChartsEnterprise
This section shows how to install Integrated Charts using Modules or Packages.
Integrated Charts Module
To reduce bundle sizes in applications that do not require charts, AG Grid provides a dedicated charts AG Grid Module, free from third-party library dependencies. This approach is recommended for most applications.
The Integrated Enterprise Charts module, which includes AG Charts Enterprise, can be imported as follows:
// Import minimal modules required for charts
import { ModuleRegistry } from "@ag-grid-community/core";
import { ClientSideRowModelModule } from "@ag-grid-community/client-side-row-model";
import { GridChartsModule } from "@ag-grid-enterprise/charts-enterprise";
ModuleRegistry.registerModules([ClientSideRowModelModule, GridChartsModule]);
When importing from
@ag-grid-enterprise/charts, only AG Chart Community features are available.
Integrated Charts Package
Applications that are not using ES6 Modules and are instead using the bundled version of AG Grid Enterprise can install Integrated Enterprise Charts as follows:
npm install --save ag-grid-charts-enterpise
Then in your code you can import the charts module as shown below:
// import the AG Grid Enteprise package - this includes all enterprise features and performs all
// required registration
import "ag-grid-charts-enterprise";
// rest of your code
The
ag-grid-charts-enterpise package includes AG Grid Enterprise and AG Charts Enterprise.
The
ag-grid-enterprise package is limited to AG Chart Community features.
Next Up
