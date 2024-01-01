This section shows how to install Integrated Charts using Modules or Packages.

Integrated Charts Module

To reduce bundle sizes in applications that do not require charts, AG Grid provides a dedicated charts AG Grid Module, free from third-party library dependencies. This approach is recommended for most applications.

The Integrated Enterprise Charts module, which includes AG Charts Enterprise, can be imported as follows:

import { ModuleRegistry } from "@ag-grid-community/core" ; import { ClientSideRowModelModule } from "@ag-grid-community/client-side-row-model" ; import { GridChartsModule } from "@ag-grid-enterprise/charts-enterprise" ; ModuleRegistry . registerModules ( [ ClientSideRowModelModule , GridChartsModule ] ) ;

When importing from @ag-grid-enterprise/charts , only AG Chart Community features are available.

Integrated Charts Package

Applications that are not using ES6 Modules and are instead using the bundled version of AG Grid Enterprise can install Integrated Enterprise Charts as follows:

npm install --save ag-grid-charts-enterpise

Then in your code you can import the charts module as shown below:

import "ag-grid-charts-enterprise" ;

The ag-grid-charts-enterpise package includes AG Grid Enterprise and AG Charts Enterprise.

The ag-grid-enterprise package is limited to AG Chart Community features.

