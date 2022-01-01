React Data Grid: Cell Editors
A Cell Editor Component is the UI that appears, normally inside the Cell, that takes care of the Edit operation. You can select from the Provided Cell Editors or create your own Custom Cell Editor Components.
Cell Editor Components are configured using the
cellEditor property of the Column Definition.
const columnDefs = [
{
field: 'name',
editable: true,
// uses the provided Text Cell Editor (which is the default)
cellEditor: 'agTextCellEditor'
},
{
field: 'age',
editable: true,
// uses a custom Cell Editor
cellEditor: CustomAgeCellEditor,
// provides params to the Cell Editor
cellEditorParams: {
foo: 'bar'
},
// show this editor in a popup
cellEditorPopup: true,
// position the popup under the cell
cellEditorPopupPosition: 'under'
}
];
<AgGridReact columnDefs={columnDefs}>
</AgGridReact>
Popup vs In Cell
An editor can be in a popup or in cell.
In Cell
In Cell editing means the contents of the cell will be cleared and the editor will appear inside the cell. The editor will be constrained to the boundaries of the cell, so if it is larger than the provided area it will be clipped. When editing is finished, the editor will be removed and the renderer will be placed back inside the cell again.
Popup
If you want your editor to appear in a popup (such as a dropdown list), then you can have it appear in a popup. The popup will behave like a menu in that any mouse interaction outside of the popup will close the popup. The popup will appear over the cell, however it will not change the contents of the cell. Behind the popup the cell will remain intact until after editing is finished which will result in the cell being refreshed.
From a lifecycle and behaviour point of view, 'in cell' and 'popup' have no impact on the editor. You can create a cell editor and change this property and observe how your editor behaves in each way.
To have an editor appear in a popup, have the
isPopup() method return
true. If you want editing to be done within a cell, either return
false or don't provide this method at all.
Configure Popup
Configure that an Editor is in a popup by setting
cellEditorPopup=true on the Column Definition.
Many Editors One Column
It is also possible to use different editors for different rows in the same column. To configure this set
colDef.cellEditorSelector to a function that returns alternative values for
cellEditor and
cellEditorParams.
The
params passed to
cellEditorSelector are the same as those passed to the (Cell Editor Component)[../component-cell-editor/]. Typically the selector will use this to check the rows contents and choose an editor accordingly.
The result is an object with
component and
params to use instead of
cellEditor and
cellEditorParams.
This following shows the Selector always returning back an AG Rich Select Cell Editor:
cellEditorSelector: params => {
return {
component: 'agRichSelect',
params: { values: ['Male', 'Female'] },
popup: true
};
}
However a selector only makes sense when a selection is made. The following demonstrates selecting between Cell Editors:
cellEditorSelector: params => {
if (params.data.type === 'age') {
return {
component: NumericCellEditor,
}
}
if (params.data.type === 'gender') {
return {
component: 'agRichSelectCellEditor',
params: {
values: ['Male', 'Female']
},
popup: true
}
}
if (params.data.type === 'mood') {
return {
component: MoodEditor,
popup: true,
popupPosition: 'under'
}
}
return undefined
}
The return type for the selector is
CellEditorSelectorResult and has the following attributes:
Equivalent of setting
colDef.cellEditor
Equivalent of setting
colDef.cellEditorParams
Equivalent of setting
colDef.cellEditorPopup
Equivalent of setting
colDef.cellEditorPopupPosition
Here is a full example:
- The column 'Value' holds data of different types as shown in the column 'Type' (numbers/genders/moods).
colDef.cellEditorSelectoris a function that returns the name of the component to use to edit based on the type of data for that row
- Edit a cell by double clicking to observe the different editors used.
Dynamic Parameters
Parameters for cell editors can be dynamic to allow different selections based on what cell is being edited. For example, you might have a 'City' column that has values based on the 'Country' column. To do this, provide a function that returns parameters for the property
cellEditorParams.
cellEditorParams: params => {
const selectedCountry = params.data.country;
if (selectedCountry === 'Ireland') {
return {
values: ['Dublin', 'Cork', 'Galway']
};
} else {
return {
values: ['New York', 'Los Angeles', 'Chicago', 'Houston']
};
}
}
Example: Rich Cell Editor / Dynamic Parameters
Below shows an example with dynamic editor parameters. The following can be noted:
- Column Gender uses a cell renderer for both the grid and the editor.
- Column Country allows country selection, with
cellHeightbeing used to make each entry 50px tall. If the currently selected city for the row doesn't match a newly selected country, the city cell is cleared.
- Column City uses dynamic parameters to display values for the selected country, and uses
formatValueto add the selected city's country as a suffix.
- Column Address uses the large text area editor.
Datepicker Cell Editing Example
The example below illustrates:
- 'Date' column uses a Component cell editor that allows you to pick a date using jQuery UI Datepicker.