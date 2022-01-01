React Data Grid: Cell Editors

A Cell Editor Component is the UI that appears, normally inside the Cell, that takes care of the Edit operation. You can select from the Provided Cell Editors or create your own Custom Cell Editor Components.

Cell Editor Components are configured using the cellEditor property of the Column Definition.

const columnDefs = [ { field : 'name' , editable : true , cellEditor : 'agTextCellEditor' } , { field : 'age' , editable : true , cellEditor : CustomAgeCellEditor , cellEditorParams : { foo : 'bar' } , cellEditorPopup : true , cellEditorPopupPosition : 'under' } ] ; < AgGridReact columnDefs = { columnDefs } > </ AgGridReact >

An editor can be in a popup or in cell.

In Cell

In Cell editing means the contents of the cell will be cleared and the editor will appear inside the cell. The editor will be constrained to the boundaries of the cell, so if it is larger than the provided area it will be clipped. When editing is finished, the editor will be removed and the renderer will be placed back inside the cell again.

If you want your editor to appear in a popup (such as a dropdown list), then you can have it appear in a popup. The popup will behave like a menu in that any mouse interaction outside of the popup will close the popup. The popup will appear over the cell, however it will not change the contents of the cell. Behind the popup the cell will remain intact until after editing is finished which will result in the cell being refreshed.

From a lifecycle and behaviour point of view, 'in cell' and 'popup' have no impact on the editor. You can create a cell editor and change this property and observe how your editor behaves in each way.

To have an editor appear in a popup, have the isPopup() method return true . If you want editing to be done within a cell, either return false or don't provide this method at all.

Configure that an Editor is in a popup by setting cellEditorPopup=true on the Column Definition.

Many Editors One Column

It is also possible to use different editors for different rows in the same column. To configure this set colDef.cellEditorSelector to a function that returns alternative values for cellEditor and cellEditorParams .

The params passed to cellEditorSelector are the same as those passed to the (Cell Editor Component)[../component-cell-editor/]. Typically the selector will use this to check the rows contents and choose an editor accordingly.

The result is an object with component and params to use instead of cellEditor and cellEditorParams .

This following shows the Selector always returning back an AG Rich Select Cell Editor:

cellEditorSelector : params => { return { component : 'agRichSelect' , params : { values : [ 'Male' , 'Female' ] } , popup : true } ; }

However a selector only makes sense when a selection is made. The following demonstrates selecting between Cell Editors:

cellEditorSelector : params => { if ( params . data . type === 'age' ) { return { component : NumericCellEditor , } } if ( params . data . type === 'gender' ) { return { component : 'agRichSelectCellEditor' , params : { values : [ 'Male' , 'Female' ] } , popup : true } } if ( params . data . type === 'mood' ) { return { component : MoodEditor , popup : true , popupPosition : 'under' } } return undefined }

The return type for the selector is CellEditorSelectorResult and has the following attributes:

component any Equivalent of setting colDef.cellEditor params any Equivalent of setting colDef.cellEditorParams boolean Equivalent of setting colDef.cellEditorPopup string Equivalent of setting colDef.cellEditorPopupPosition

Here is a full example:

The column 'Value' holds data of different types as shown in the column 'Type' (numbers/genders/moods).

colDef.cellEditorSelector is a function that returns the name of the component to use to edit based on the type of data for that row

is a function that returns the name of the component to use to edit based on the type of data for that row Edit a cell by double clicking to observe the different editors used.

Dynamic Parameters

Parameters for cell editors can be dynamic to allow different selections based on what cell is being edited. For example, you might have a 'City' column that has values based on the 'Country' column. To do this, provide a function that returns parameters for the property cellEditorParams .

cellEditorParams : params => { const selectedCountry = params . data . country ; if ( selectedCountry === 'Ireland' ) { return { values : [ 'Dublin' , 'Cork' , 'Galway' ] } ; } else { return { values : [ 'New York' , 'Los Angeles' , 'Chicago' , 'Houston' ] } ; } }

Example: Rich Cell Editor / Dynamic Parameters

Below shows an example with dynamic editor parameters. The following can be noted:

Column Gender uses a cell renderer for both the grid and the editor.

uses a cell renderer for both the grid and the editor. Column Country allows country selection, with cellHeight being used to make each entry 50px tall. If the currently selected city for the row doesn't match a newly selected country, the city cell is cleared.

allows country selection, with being used to make each entry 50px tall. If the currently selected city for the row doesn't match a newly selected country, the city cell is cleared. Column City uses dynamic parameters to display values for the selected country, and uses formatValue to add the selected city's country as a suffix.

uses dynamic parameters to display values for the selected country, and uses to add the selected city's country as a suffix. Column Address uses the large text area editor.

The example below illustrates: