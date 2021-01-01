React Data Grid: Context

This sections covers how shared contextual information can be passed around the grid.

Overview

The context object is passed to most of the callbacks used in the grid. The purpose of the context object is to allow the client application to pass details to custom callbacks such as the Cell Renderers and Cell Editors.

Note that the grid does not place anything into the context and it is not used internally by the grid.

Context Object Example

The example below demonstrates how the context object can be used. Note the following: