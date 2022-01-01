AG Grid
React Data Grid: Customising Colours & Fonts

Change the overall colour scheme and appearance of data.

The grid exposes many CSS --ag-*-color variables that affect the colour of elements. --ag-font-size and --ag-font-family control the default font for the grid.

Example

.ag-theme-alpine {
    --ag-foreground-color: rgb(126, 46, 132);
    --ag-background-color: rgb(249, 245, 227);
    --ag-header-foreground-color: rgb(204, 245, 172);
    --ag-header-background-color: rgb(209, 64, 129);
    --ag-odd-row-background-color: rgb(0, 0, 0, 0.03);
    --ag-header-column-resize-handle-color: rgb(126, 46, 132);

    --ag-font-size: 17px;
    --ag-font-family: monospace;
}

The above code produces these results:

Key colour variables

Some of the most important colour variables are listed below. For the full list check the full variable reference - every colour variable is ends with -color.

--ag-alpine-active-color
CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`)
(Alpine theme only) accent colour used for checked checkboxes, range selections, row hover, row selections, selected tab underlines, and input focus outlines in the Alpine theme
--ag-balham-active-color
CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`)
(Balham theme only) accent colour used for checked checkboxes, range selections, row selections, and input focus outlines in the Balham theme
--ag-material-primary-color
CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`)
(Material theme only) the primary colour as defined in the Material Design colour system. Currently this is used on buttons, range selections and selected tab underlines in the Material theme
--ag-material-accent-color
CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`)
(Material theme only) the accent colour as defined in the Material Design colour system. Currently this is used on checked checkboxes in the Material theme
--ag-foreground-color
CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`)
Colour of text and icons in primary UI elements like menus
--ag-background-color
CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`)
Background colour of the grid
--ag-secondary-foreground-color
CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`)
Colour of text and icons in UI elements that need to be slightly less emphasised to avoid distracting attention from data
--ag-data-color
CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`)
Colour of text in grid cells
--ag-header-foreground-color
CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`)
Colour of text and icons in the header
--ag-header-background-color
CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`)
Background colour for all headers, including the grid header, panels etc
--ag-disabled-foreground-color
CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`)
Color of elements that can't be interacted with because they are in a disabled state
--ag-odd-row-background-color
CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`)
Background colour applied to every other row
--ag-row-hover-color
CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`)
Background color when hovering over rows in the grid and in dropdown menus. Set to transparent to disable the hover effect. Note: if you want a rollover on one but not the other, use CSS selectors instead of this property
--ag-border-color
CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`)
Colour for border around major UI components like the grid itself, headers; footers and tool panels.
--ag-row-border-color
CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`)
Colour of the border between grid rows, or transparent to display no border

There are a lot of colour variables - the easiest way to find the variable that colours a specific element is often to inspect the element in your browser's developer tools and check the value of its color or background-color properties.

Colour blending, Sass and CSS

The Sass API Colour Blending feature will automatically generate a few default values for colour variables based on the ones that you define. If you're using CSS you may want to set these values yourself for a consistent colour scheme:

  • Setting --ag-alpine-active-color in the Sass API will:

    • Set --ag-selected-row-background-color to a 10% opaque version
    • Set --ag-range-selection-background-color to a 20% opaque version
    • Set --ag-row-hover-color to a 10% opaque version
    • Set --ag-column-hover-color to a 10% opaque version
    • Set --ag-input-focus-border-color to a 40% opaque version

  • Setting --ag-balham-active-color in the Sass API will:

    • Set --ag-selected-row-background-color to a 10% opaque version
    • Set --ag-range-selection-background-color to a 20% opaque version

Generating semi-transparent colours

To make a semi-transparent version of a colour, you can use one of these techniques. If your colour is defined as a 6-digit hex value (#RRGGBB) convert it to an 8-digit hex value (#RRGGBBAA). If your colour is defined as a rgb value (rgb(R, G, B)) convert it to rgba (rgba(R, G, B, A)).

So for example, the color deeppink is hex #FF1493 or rgb rgb(255, 20, 147).

  • 10% opaque: #8800EE1A or rgb(255, 20, 147, 0.1)
  • 20% opaque: #8800EE33 or rgb(255, 20, 147, 0.2)
  • 30% opaque: #8800EE4D or rgb(255, 20, 147, 0.3)
  • 40% opaque: #8800EE66 or rgb(255, 20, 147, 0.4)
  • 50% opaque: #8800EE80 or rgb(255, 20, 147, 0.5)