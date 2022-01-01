React Data Grid: Customising Colours & Fonts
Change the overall colour scheme and appearance of data.
The grid exposes many CSS
--ag-*-color variables that affect the colour of elements.
--ag-font-size and
--ag-font-family control the default font for the grid.
Example
.ag-theme-alpine {
--ag-foreground-color: rgb(126, 46, 132);
--ag-background-color: rgb(249, 245, 227);
--ag-header-foreground-color: rgb(204, 245, 172);
--ag-header-background-color: rgb(209, 64, 129);
--ag-odd-row-background-color: rgb(0, 0, 0, 0.03);
--ag-header-column-resize-handle-color: rgb(126, 46, 132);
--ag-font-size: 17px;
--ag-font-family: monospace;
}
The above code produces these results:
Key colour variables
Some of the most important colour variables are listed below. For the full list check the full variable reference - every colour variable is ends with
-color.
(Alpine theme only) accent colour used for checked checkboxes, range selections, row hover, row selections, selected tab underlines, and input focus outlines in the Alpine theme
(Balham theme only) accent colour used for checked checkboxes, range selections, row selections, and input focus outlines in the Balham theme
(Material theme only) the primary colour as defined in the Material Design colour system. Currently this is used on buttons, range selections and selected tab underlines in the Material theme
(Material theme only) the accent colour as defined in the Material Design colour system. Currently this is used on checked checkboxes in the Material theme
Colour of text and icons in primary UI elements like menus
Background colour of the grid
Colour of text and icons in UI elements that need to be slightly less emphasised to avoid distracting attention from data
Colour of text in grid cells
Colour of text and icons in the header
Background colour for all headers, including the grid header, panels etc
Color of elements that can't be interacted with because they are in a disabled state
Background colour applied to every other row
Background color when hovering over rows in the grid and in dropdown menus. Set to
transparent to disable the hover effect. Note: if you want a rollover on one but not the other, use CSS selectors instead of this property
Colour for border around major UI components like the grid itself, headers; footers and tool panels.
Colour of the border between grid rows, or
transparent to display no border
There are a lot of colour variables - the easiest way to find the variable that colours a specific element is often to inspect the element in your browser's developer tools and check the value of its
color or
background-color properties.
Colour blending, Sass and CSS
The Sass API Colour Blending feature will automatically generate a few default values for colour variables based on the ones that you define. If you're using CSS you may want to set these values yourself for a consistent colour scheme:
Setting
--ag-alpine-active-colorin the Sass API will:
- Set
--ag-selected-row-background-colorto a 10% opaque version
- Set
--ag-range-selection-background-colorto a 20% opaque version
- Set
--ag-row-hover-colorto a 10% opaque version
- Set
--ag-column-hover-colorto a 10% opaque version
- Set
--ag-input-focus-border-colorto a 40% opaque version
- Set
Setting
--ag-balham-active-colorin the Sass API will:
- Set
--ag-selected-row-background-colorto a 10% opaque version
- Set
--ag-range-selection-background-colorto a 20% opaque version
- Set
Generating semi-transparent colours
To make a semi-transparent version of a colour, you can use one of these techniques. If your colour is defined as a 6-digit hex value (
#RRGGBB) convert it to an 8-digit hex value (
#RRGGBBAA). If your colour is defined as a rgb value (
rgb(R, G, B)) convert it to rgba (
rgba(R, G, B, A)).
So for example, the color
deeppink is hex
#FF1493 or rgb
rgb(255, 20, 147).
- 10% opaque:
#8800EE1Aor
rgb(255, 20, 147, 0.1)
- 20% opaque:
#8800EE33or
rgb(255, 20, 147, 0.2)
- 30% opaque:
#8800EE4Dor
rgb(255, 20, 147, 0.3)
- 40% opaque:
#8800EE66or
rgb(255, 20, 147, 0.4)
- 50% opaque:
#8800EE80or
rgb(255, 20, 147, 0.5)