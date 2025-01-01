The Grid supports editing of grouped data when using the Client-Side Row Model. When users edit values in grouped columns, the grid can automatically refresh the grouping hierarchy to reflect the changes.

When grouped columns are editable, enable refreshAfterGroupEdit=true to update the row data and regroup after each group field edit.

In the example above, changing the region causes the grid to re-evaluate the grouping and move the row to the correct group instantly. Double click on a region cell to edit it.

By default, without refreshAfterGroupEdit enabled, the row data updates but the grouping does not get updated until the next full refresh.

When enabling refreshAfterGroupEdit , it is recommended to also set getRowId so that the grid can track rows by stable IDs while rebuilding the grouping hierarchy.

See also Read Only Edit for configuring immutable grouped data or connecting the grid with a store.

