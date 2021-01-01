React Data Grid: Column Properties

field string The field of the row to get the cells data from.

colId string The unique ID to give the column. This is optional. If missing, the ID will default to the field. If both field and colId are missing, a unique ID will be generated. This ID is used to identify the column in the API for sorting, filtering etc.

type string | string[] ColumnType keys which can be used as a template for a column. This helps to reduce duplication of properties when you have a lot of common column properties. See A comma separated string or array of strings containingkeys which can be used as a template for a column. This helps to reduce duplication of properties when you have a lot of common column properties. See Column Types

valueGetter string | ValueGetterFunc Function or expression . Gets the value from your data for display. See Value Getters valueGetter = ( params: ValueGetterParams ) => any; interface ValueGetterParams { // Row node for the given row node: RowNode | null; // Data associated with the node data: any; // Column for this callback column: Column; // ColDef provided for this column colDef: ColDef; api: GridApi; columnApi: ColumnApi; // The context as provided on `gridOptions.context` context: any; getValue: (field: string) => any; }

valueFormatter string | ValueFormatterFunc Function or expression . Formats the value for display. See Value Formatters valueFormatter = ( params: ValueFormatterParams ) => string; interface ValueFormatterParams { // Row node for the given row node: RowNode | null; // Data associated with the node data: any; // Column for this callback column: Column; // ColDef provided for this column colDef: ColDef; api: GridApi; columnApi: ColumnApi; // The context as provided on `gridOptions.context` context: any; value: any; }

keyCreator Function Function to return a string key for a value. This string is used for grouping, Set filtering, and searching within cell editor dropdowns. When filtering and searching the string is exposed to the user, so make sure to return a human-readable value. keyCreator = (value: any) => string;

tooltipField string The field of the tooltip to apply to the cell.

tooltipValueGetter Function Callback that should return the string used for a tooltip. tooltipValueGetter = (params: ITooltipParams) => string; interface ITooltipParams { location: string; api?: GridApi; columnApi?: ColumnApi; context?: any; colDef?: ColDef | ColGroupDef | null; column?: Column | ColumnGroup; value?: any; valueFormatted?: any; rowIndex?: number; node?: RowNode; data?: any; }

checkboxSelection boolean | CheckboxSelectionCallback boolean or Function . Set to true (or return true from function) to render a selection checkbox in the column. Default: false checkboxSelection = ( params: CheckboxSelectionCallbackParams ) => boolean; interface CheckboxSelectionCallbackParams { // Row node for the given row node: RowNode; // Data associated with the node data: any; // Column for this callback column: Column; // ColDef provided for this column colDef: ColDef; api: GridApi; columnApi: ColumnApi; // The context as provided on `gridOptions.context` context: any; }

toolPanelClass ToolPanelClass Class to use for the tool panel cell. Can be a string, array of strings, or function. type ToolPanelClass = string | string[] | ((params: ToolPanelClassParams) => string | string[])

suppressColumnsToolPanel boolean Set to true if you do not want this column or group to appear in the Columns Tool Panel. Default: false

columnGroupShow string Whether to show the column when the group is open / closed.

chartDataType 'category' | 'series' | 'time' | 'excluded' Defines the chart data type that should be used for a column.

icons { [key: string]: Function | string; } Icons to use inside the column instead of the grid's default icons. See Custom Icons

suppressNavigable boolean | SuppressNavigableCallback Set to true if this column is not navigable (i.e. cannot be tabbed into), otherwise false . Can also be a callback function to have different rows navigable. Default: false suppressNavigable = ( params: SuppressNavigableCallbackParams ) => boolean; interface SuppressNavigableCallbackParams { // Row node for the given row node: RowNode; // Data associated with the node data: any; // Column for this callback column: Column; // ColDef provided for this column colDef: ColDef; api: GridApi; columnApi: ColumnApi; // The context as provided on `gridOptions.context` context: any; }

suppressKeyboardEvent Function Suppress the grid taking action for the relevant keyboard event when a cell is focused. See Suppress Keyboard Events Default: false suppressKeyboardEvent = ( params: SuppressKeyboardEventParams ) => boolean; interface SuppressKeyboardEventParams { // Row node for the given row node: RowNode; // Data associated with the node data: any; // Column for this callback column: Column; // ColDef provided for this column colDef: ColDef; api: GridApi; columnApi: ColumnApi; // The context as provided on `gridOptions.context` context: any; // The keyboard event the grid received event: KeyboardEvent; // Whether the cell is editing or not editing: boolean; }