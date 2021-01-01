React Data Grid: Grid Interface
This section details the public interface that your application can use to interact with the grid, including methods, properties and events.
The grid interface is the combination of the following items:
- Grid Properties: properties used to configure the grid, e.g.
pagination = true.
- Grid API: methods used to interact with the grid after it's created, e.g.
api.getSelectedRows().
- Grid Events: events published by the grid to inform applications of changes in state, e.g.
rowSelected.
- Grid Callbacks: callbacks are used by the grid to retrieve required information from your application, e.g.
getRowHeight().
- Row Node: each row in the grid is represented by a Row Node object, which in turn has a reference to the piece of row data provided by the application. The Row Node wraps the row data item. The Row Node has attributes, methods and events for interacting with the specific row e.g.
rowNode.setSelected(true).
Properties, Events, Callbacks and APIs
- Properties: properties are defined by passing React props down to AG Grid (e.g.
columnDefs={this.state.columnDefs})
- Callbacks: callbacks are also defined using React Props (e.g.
isScrollLag={this.isScrollLagFunction}).
- Event Handlers: event handlers are also defined using React Props (e.g.
onCellClicked={this.onCellClicked}).
- API: The grid API and column API are provided to you via the
onGridReady()event callback.
So in summary, in React, everything is done via props. Here is an example:
<AgGridReact
ref="agGrid" // useful for accessing the component directly via ref - optional
rowSelection="multiple" // simple attributes, not bound to any state or prop
// these are bound props, so can use anything in React state or props
columnDefs={this.props.columnDefs}
showToolPanel={this.state.showToolPanel}
// this is a callback
isScrollLag={this.myIsScrollLagFunction}
// these are registering event callbacks
onCellClicked={this.onCellClicked}
onColumnResized={this.onColumnEvent}
// inside onGridReady, you receive the grid APIs if you want them
onGridReady={this.onGridReady}
/>
Access the Grid & Column API
When the grid is initialised, it will fire the
gridReady event. If you want to use the APIs of
the grid, you should put an
onGridReady(params) callback onto the grid and grab the api(s)
from the params. You can then call these apis at a later stage to interact with the
grid (on top of the interaction that can be done by setting and changing the props).
// provide gridReady callback to the grid
<AgGridReact
onGridReady={onGridReady}
//...
/>
// in onGridReady, store the api for later use
onGridReady = (params) => {
// using hooks - setGridApi/setColumnApi are returned by useState
setGridApi(params.api);
setColumnApi(params.columnApi);
// or setState if using components
this.setState({
gridApi: params.api,
columnApi: params.columnApi
});
}
// use the api some point later!
somePointLater() {
// hooks
gridApi.selectAll();
columnApi.setColumnVisible('country', visible);
// components
this.state.gridApi.selectAll();
this.state.columnApi.setColumnVisible('country', visible);
}
The
api and
columnApi are also stored inside the
AgGridReact component, so you can also
look up the backing object via React and access the
api and
columnApi that way if you'd prefer.
The APIs are also accessible through the component itself. For example, above the
ref is given as
'myGrid' which then allows the API to be accessed like this:
<button onClick={() => this.refs.agGrid.api.deselectAll()}>Clear Selection</button>
Grid Options
The
gridOptions object is a 'one stop shop' for the entire interface into the grid, commonly used if using plain JavaScript.
Grid options can however be used instead of, or in addition to, normal framework binding.
The example below shows the different types of items available on
gridOptions.
const gridOptions = {
// PROPERTIES
// Objects like myRowData and myColDefs would be created in your application
rowData: myRowData,
columnDefs: myColDefs,
pagination: true,
rowSelection: 'single',
// EVENTS
// Add event handlers
onRowClicked: event => console.log('A row was clicked'),
onColumnResized: event => console.log('A column was resized'),
onGridReady: event => console.log('The grid is now ready'),
// CALLBACKS
isScrollLag: () => false
}
<AgGridReact
gridOptions={gridOptions}
Once the grid is initialised, you will also have access to the grid API (
api) and column API (
columnApi) on the
gridOptions object as shown:
// refresh the grid
gridOptions.api.refreshView();
// resize columns in the grid to fit the available space
gridOptions.columnApi.sizeColumnsToFit();
Events Are Asynchronous
Grid events are asynchronous so that the state of the grid will be settled by the time your event callback gets invoked.
Default Boolean Properties
Where the property is a boolean (
true or
false), then
false (or left blank) is the default value. For this reason, on / off items are presented in a way that causes the most common behaviour
to be used when the value is
false. For example,
suppressCellSelection is named as such because most people will want cell selection to be enabled.
Next Steps
That's it, Doc! Now you know how to interface with the grid. Go now and find out about all the great properties, methods, callbacks and events you can use.
