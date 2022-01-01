React Data Grid: Grid Options
All of these grid options are available through the
GridOptions interface.
Accessories
Specifies the status bar components to use in the status bar. See Status Bar.
Specifies the side bar components. See Side Bar.
For customising the context menu. See Context Menu.
Set to
true to not show the context menu. Use if you don't want to use the default 'right click' context menu. See Context Menu.
Default:
false
When using
suppressContextMenu, you can use the
onCellContextMenu function to provide your own code to handle cell
contextmenu events. This flag is useful to prevent the browser from showing its default context menu.
Default:
false
Allows context menu to show, even when Ctrl key is held down.
Default:
false
For customising the main 'column header' menu. See Column Menu.
Set to
true to always show the column menu button, rather than only showing when the mouse is over the column header. See Column Menu.
Default:
false
DOM element to use as the popup parent for grid popups (context menu, column menu etc). See Popup Parent.
Allows user to process popups after they are created. Applications can use this if they want to, for example, reposition the popup.
Clipboard
See Clipboard for more information.
Set to
true to also include headers when copying to clipboard using Ctrl+C clipboard.
Default:
false
Set to
true to also include group headers when copying to clipboard using Ctrl+C clipboard.
Default:
false
Specify the delimiter to use when copying to clipboard.
Default:
\t
Set to
true to only have the range selection, and not row selection, copied to clipboard.
Default:
false
Set to
true to work around a bug with Excel (Windows) that adds an extra empty line at the end of ranges copied to the clipboard.
Default:
false
Set to
true to turn off paste operations within the grid.
Set to
true to stop the grid trying to use the Clipboard API, if it is blocked, and immediately fallback to the workaround.
Allows you to process cells for the clipboard. Handy if for example you have
Date objects that need to have a particular format if importing into Excel.
Allows you to process header values for the clipboard.
Allows you to process group header values for the clipboard.
Allows you to process cells from the clipboard. Handy if for example you have number fields, and want to block non-numbers from getting into the grid.
Allows you to get the data that would otherwise go to the clipboard. To be used when you want to control the 'copy to clipboard' operation yourself.
Allows complete control of the paste operation, including cancelling the operation (so nothing happens) or replacing the data with other data.
Column Definitions
See Column / Column Group definitions for more information
Array of Column / Column Group definitions.
A default column definition. Items defined in the actual column definitions get precedence. See Default Column Definition.
A default column group definition. All column group definitions will use these properties. Items defined in the actual column group definition get precedence. See Default Column Group Definition.
An object map of custom column types which contain groups of properties that column definitions can inherit by referencing in their
type property. See Custom Column Types.
Keeps the order of Columns maintained after new Column Definitions are updated. See Maintain Column Order.
Default:
false
If
true, then dots in field names (e.g.
address.firstline) are not treated as deep references. Allows you to use dots in your field name if you prefer.
Default:
false
Column Headers
See Column Headers for more information.
Column Moving
See Column Moving for more information.
Allow reordering and pinning columns by dragging columns from the Columns Tool Panel to the grid. See Columns Tool Panel.
Default:
false
Set to
true to suppress column moving, i.e. to make the columns fixed position.
Default:
false
If
true, the
ag-column-moving class is not added to the grid while columns are moving. In the default themes, this results in no animation when moving columns.
Default:
false
If
true, when you drag a column out of the grid (e.g. to the group zone) the column is not hidden.
Default:
false
Column Sizing
See Column Sizing for more information.
Set to
'shift' to have shift-resize as the default resize operation (same as user holding down Shift while resizing).
Options:
'shift'
Suppresses auto-sizing columns for columns. In other words, double clicking a column's header's edge will not auto-size. See Auto-sizing Columns.
Default:
false
Number of pixels to add to a column width after the auto-sizing calculation. Set this if you want to add extra room to accommodate (for example) sort icons, or some other dynamic nature of the header. See Auto-sizing Columns.
Default:
4
Set this to
true to skip the
headerName when
autoSize is called by default. See Resizing Example.
Default:
false
Components
See Components for more information.
A map of component names to components.
Editing
See Cell Editing for more information.
Set to
'fullRow' to enable Full Row Editing. Otherwise leave blank to edit one cell at a time. See Full Row Editing.
Options:
'fullRow'
Set to
true to enable Single Click Editing for cells, to start editing with a single click. See Single Click Editing.
Default:
false
Set to
true so that neither single nor double click starts editing. See Single Click, Double Click, No Click Editing.
Default:
false
Set this to
true to stop cell editing when grid loses focus. The default is that the grid stays editing until focus goes onto another cell. For inline (non-popup) editors only. See Stop cell editing.
Default:
false
Set to
true along with
enterMovesDownAfterEdit to have Excel-style behaviour for the Enter key, i.e. pressing the Enter key will move down to the cell beneath as described here.
Default:
false
Set to
true along with
enterMovesDown to have Excel-style behaviour for the Enter key, i.e. pressing the Enter key will move down to the cell beneath as described here.
Default:
false
Set to
true to enable Undo / Redo while editing. See Undo / Redo Edits.
Set the size of the undo / redo stack.
Default:
10
Set to
true so stop the grid updating data after and edit. When this is set, it is intended the application will update the data, eg in an external immutable store, and then pass the new dataset to the grid. See Read Only Edit.
Export
See Export for more information.
A default configuration object used to export to CSV. See CSV Export.
Prevents the user from exporting the grid to CSV.
Default:
false
A default configuration object used to export to Excel. See Excel Export.
Prevents the user from exporting the grid to Excel.
Default:
false
A list (array) of Excel styles to be used when exporting to Excel with styles. See Excel Export Styles.
Filtering
See Filtering for more information.
Rows are filtered using this text as a quick filter. See Quick Filter.
Set to
true to turn on the quick filter cache, used to improve performance when using the quick filter. See Quick Filter Cache.
Default:
false
Grid calls this method to know if an external filter is present. See External Filter.
Should return
true if external filter passes, otherwise
false. See External Filter.
Set to
true to override the default tree data filtering behaviour to instead exclude child nodes from filter results. See Tree Data Filtering.
Default:
false
Integrated Charts
See Integrated Charts for more information.
Set to
true to Enable Charts. See Enabling User Created Charts.
Default:
false
Callback to be used to customise the chart toolbar items. See Configuring Toolbar Items.
Callback to enable displaying the chart in an alternative chart container. See Configuring Toolbar Items.
The list of chart themes to be used. See Provided Themes.
Default:
['ag-default', 'ag-material', 'ag-pastel', 'ag-vivid', 'ag-solar']
A map containing custom chart themes. See Custom Chart Themes.
Chart theme overrides applied to all themes. See Overriding Existing Themes.
Keyboard Navigation
See Keyboard Navigation for more information.
Allows overriding the default behaviour for when user hits navigation (arrow) key when a header is focused. Return the next Header position to navigate to or
null to stay on current header.
Allows overriding the default behaviour for when user hits Tab key when a header is focused.
Allows overriding the default behaviour for when user hits navigation (arrow) key when a cell is focused. Return the next Cell position to navigate to or
null to stay on current cell.
Allows overriding the default behaviour for when user hits Tab key when a cell is focused.
Loading Cell Renderers
See loadingCellRenderer for more information.
Provide your own loading cell renderer to use when data is loading via a DataSource. See Loading Cell Renderer.
Params to be passed to the
loadingCellRenderer component.
Callback to select which loading cell renderer to be used when data is loading via a DataSource. See Loading Cell Renderer Selector.
Localisation
See Localisation for more information.
A map of key->value pairs for localising text within the grid.
A callback for localising text within the grid.
Master Detail
See Master Detail for more information.
Set to
true to enable Master Detail.
Default:
false
Callback to be used with Master Detail to determine if a row should be a master row. If
false is returned no detail row will exist for this row.
Provide a custom
detailCellRenderer to use when a master row is expanded. See Custom Detail.
Specifies the params to be used by the Detail Cell Renderer. Can also be a function that provides the params to enable dynamic definitions of the params. See Detail Grids.
Set fixed height in pixels for each detail row. See Fixed Height.
Set to
true to have the detail grid dynamically change it's height to fit it's rows. See Auto Height.
Set to
true to have the detail grid embedded in the master grid's container and so link their horizontal scrolling. See Syncing Detail Scrolling with Master.
Set to
true to keep detail rows for when they are displayed again.
Default:
false
Sets the number of details rows to keep.
Default:
10
Miscellaneous
The Grid Api for interacting with the grid. Set by the grid on init, set to null on destroy. See Grid Api.
The Column Api for interacting with the grid columns. Set by the grid on init, set to null on destroy. See Column Api.
A list of grids to treat as Aligned Grids. If grids are aligned then the columns and horizontal scrolling will be kept in sync. See Aligned Grids.
Provides a context object that is provided to different callbacks the grid uses. Used for passing additional information to the callbacks by your application. See Context.
Change this value to set the tabIndex order of the Grid within your application.
Default:
0
The number of rows rendered outside the viewable area the grid renders. Having a buffer means the grid will have rows ready to show as the user slowly scrolls vertically.
Default:
10
Set to
true to turn on the value cache. See Value Cache.
Default:
false
Set to
true to configure the value cache to not expire after data updates. See Value Cache.
Default:
false
Set to
true to allow cell expressions. See Cell Expressions.
Default:
false
Allows overriding what
document is used. Currently used by Drag and Drop (may extend to other places in the future). Use this when you want the grid to use a different
document than the one available on the global scope. This can happen if docking out components (something which Electron supports)
If
true, row nodes do not have their parents set. The grid doesn't use the parent reference, but it is included to help the client code navigate the node tree if it wants by providing bi-direction navigation up and down the tree. If this is a problem (e.g. if you need to convert the tree to JSON, which does not allow cyclic dependencies) then set this to
true.
Default:
false
Disables touch support (but does not remove the browser's efforts to simulate mouse events on touch). See Touch Support.
Default:
false
Set to
true to not set focus back on the grid after a refresh. This can avoid issues where you want to keep the focus on another part of the browser.
Default:
false
Disables the asynchronous nature of the events introduced in v10, and makes them synchronous. This property only exists for the purpose of supporting legacy code which has a dependency on synchronous events from earlier versions (v9 or earlier) of AG Grid. It is strongly recommended that you do not change this property unless you have legacy issues.
Default:
false
The grid will check for
ResizeObserver and use it if it exists in the browser, otherwise it will use the grid's alternative implementation. Some users reported issues with Chrome's
ResizeObserver. Use this property to always use the grid's alternative implementation should such problems exist.
Default:
false
Disables showing a warning message in the console if using a
gridOptions or
colDef property that doesn't exist.
Default:
false
Disables change detection.
Default:
false
Set this to
true to enable debug information from the grid and related components. Will result in additional logging being output, but very useful when investigating problems.
Default:
false
Overlays
See Overlays for more information.
Provide a template for 'loading' overlay.
Provide a custom loading overlay component. See Loading Overlay Component.
Customise the parameters provided to the loading overlay component.
Disables the 'loading' overlay.
Default:
false
Provide a template for 'no rows' overlay.
Provide a custom no rows overlay component. See No Rows Overlay Component.
Customise the parameters provided to the no rows overlay component.
Disables the 'no rows' overlay.
Default:
false
Pagination
See Row Pagination for more information.
Set whether pagination is enabled.
Default:
false
How many rows to load per page. If
paginationAutoPageSize is specified, this property is ignored. See Customising Pagination.
Default:
100
Allows user to format the numbers in the pagination panel, i.e. 'row count' and 'page number' labels. This is for pagination panel only, to format numbers inside the grid's cells (i.e. your data), then use
valueFormatter in the column definitions.
Set to
true so that the number of rows to load per page is automatically adjusted by the grid so each page shows enough rows to just fill the area designated for the grid. If
false,
paginationPageSize is used. See Auto Page Size.
Default:
false
Set to
true to have pages split children of groups when using Row Grouping or detail rows with Master Detail. See Pagination & Child Rows.
Default:
false
If
true, the default grid controls for navigation are hidden. This is useful if
pagination=true and you want to provide your own pagination controls. Otherwise, when
pagination=true the grid automatically shows the necessary controls at the bottom so that the user can navigate through the different pages. See Custom Pagination Controls.
Default:
false
Pivot and Aggregation
See Pivot and Aggregation for more information
Set to
true to enable pivot mode.
Default:
false
When to show the 'pivot panel' (where you drag rows to pivot) at the top. Note that the pivot panel will never show if
pivotMode is off.
Default:
never
Options:
'never',
'always',
'onlyWhenPivoting'
When set and the grid is in pivot mode, automatically calculated totals will appear within the Pivot Column Groups, in the position specified. See Pivot Column Group Totals.
Options:
'before',
'after'
When set and the grid is in pivot mode, automatically calculated totals will appear for each value column in the position specified. See Pivot Row Totals.
Options:
'before',
'after'
If
true, the grid will not swap in the grouping column when pivoting. Useful if pivoting using Server Side Row Model or Viewport Row Model and you want full control of all columns including the group column.
Callback to be used with pivoting, to allow changing the second column definition.
Callback to be used with pivoting, to allow changing the second column group definition.
When enabled, pivot column groups will appear 'fixed', without the ability to expand and collapse the column groups. See Fixed Pivot Column Groups.
Default:
false
If
true, then row group, pivot and value aggregation will be read-only from the GUI. The grid will display what values are used for each, but will not allow the user to change the selection. See Read Only Functions.
Default:
false
A map of 'function name' to 'function' for custom aggregation functions. See Custom Aggregation Functions.
Callback to use when you need access to more then the current column for aggregation. See Custom Full Row Aggregation.
When
true, column headers won't include the
aggFunc name, e.g.
'sum(Bank Balance)' will just be
'Bank Balance'.
Default:
false
When
true, the aggregations won't be computed for the root node of the grid. See Big Data Small Transactions.
Default:
false
When using change detection, only the updated column will be re-aggregated. See Change Detection.
Default:
false
Set to
true so that aggregations are not impacted by filtering. See Custom Aggregation Functions.
Default:
false
Set to determine whether filters should be applied on aggregated group values.
Default:
false
Rendering
Set to
true to enable Row Animation. See Row Animation.
Default:
false
Set to
true to have cells flash after data changes. See Flashing Data Changes.
Default:
false
To be used in combination with
enableCellChangeFlash, this configuration will set the delay in milliseconds of how long a cell should remain in its "flashed" state.
Default:
500
To be used in combination with
enableCellChangeFlash, this configuration will set the delay in milliseconds of how long the "flashed" state animation takes to fade away after the timer set by
cellFlashDelay has completed.
Default:
1000
Set to
true to have cells flash after data changes even when the change is due to filtering. See Flashing Data Changes.
Default:
false
Switch between layout options. See Printing and Auto Height.
Default:
normal
Options:
'normal',
'autoHeight',
'print'
When
true, the order of rows and columns in the DOM are consistent with what is on screen. See Accessibility - Row and Column Order.
Default:
false
Return a business key for the node. If implemented, each row in the DOM will have an attribute
row-id='abc' where
abc is what you return as the business key. This is useful for automated testing, as it provides a way for your tool to identify rows based on unique business keys.
Allows you to process rows after they are created, so you can do final adding of custom attributes etc.
Set to
true to operate the grid in RTL (Right to Left) mode. See RTL (Right to Left).
Default:
false
Set to
true so that the grid doesn't virtualise the columns. For example, if you have 100 columns, but only 10 visible due to scrolling, all 100 will always be rendered.
Default:
false
Set to
true so that the grid doesn't virtualise the rows. For example, if you have 100 rows, but only 10 visible due to scrolling, all 100 will always be rendered. See Suppress Row Virtualisation.
Default:
false
By default the grid has a limit of rendering a maximum of 500 rows at once (remember the grid only renders rows you can see, so unless your display shows more than 500 rows without vertically scrolling this will never be an issue).
This is only relevant if you are manually setting
rowBuffer to a high value (rendering more rows than can be seen) or if your grid height is able to display more than 500 rows at once.
Default:
false
Row Drag and Drop
See Row Dragging for more information.
Set to
true to enable Managed Row Dragging. See Managed Row Dragging.
Default:
false
Set to
true to enable clicking and dragging anywhere on the row without the need for a drag handle. See Entire Row Dragging.
Default:
false
Set to
true to enable dragging multiple rows at the same time. See Mulit-Row Dragging.
Default:
false
Set to
true to suppress row dragging.
Default:
false
Set to
true to suppress moving rows while dragging the
rowDrag waffle. This option highlights the position where the row will be placed and it will only move the row on mouse up.
Default:
false
Row Full Width
See Full Width Rows for more information.
Provide your own cell renderer component to use for full width rows. See Full Width Cell Renderer.
Customise the parameters provided to the
fullWidthCellRenderer component.
Row Grouping
See Row Grouping for more information.
Specifies how the results of row grouping should be displayed. The options are:
'singleColumn': single group column automatically added by the grid.
'multipleColumns': a group column per row group is added automatically.
'groupRows': group rows are automatically added instead of group columns.
'custom': informs the grid that group columns will be provided.
If grouping, set to the number of levels to expand by default, e.g.
0 for none,
1 for first level only, etc. Set to
-1 to expand everything. See Opening Group Levels by Default.
Default:
0
Allows specifying the group 'auto column' if you are not happy with the default. If grouping, this column definition is included as the first column in the grid. If not grouping, this column is not included. See Group Column Configuration.
When
true, preserves the current group order when sorting on non-group columns. See Maintain Group Order.
Default:
false
When
true, if you select a group, the children of the group will also be selected. See Group Selection.
Default:
false
If grouping, this controls whether to show a group footer when the group is expanded. If
true, then by default, the footer will contain aggregate data (if any) when shown and the header will be blank. When closed, the header will contain the aggregate data regardless of this setting (as the footer is hidden anyway). This is handy for 'total' rows, that are displayed below the data when the group is open, and alongside the group when it is closed. See Enabling Group Footers.
Default:
false
Set to
true to show a 'grand total' group footer across all groups. See Enabling Group Footers.
Default:
false
If
true, and showing footer, aggregate data will always be displayed at both the header and footer levels. This stops the possibly undesirable behaviour of the header details 'jumping' to the footer on expand.
Default:
false
If using
groupSelectsChildren, then only the children that pass the current filter will get selected. See Group Selection.
Default:
false
Shows the open group in the group column for non-group rows. See Showing Open Groups.
Default:
false
(Client-side Row Model only) Allows groups to be open by default.
Allows default sorting of groups. See Initial Group Order.
Set to
true to collapse groups that only have one child. See Remove Single Children.
Set to
true to collapse lowest level groups that only have one child. See Remove Single Children.
Default:
false
Set to
true to hide parents that are open. When used with multiple columns for showing groups, it can give a more pleasing user experience. See Hide Open Parents.
Default:
false
When to show the 'row group panel' (where you drag rows to group) at the top. See Enabling Row Group Panel.
Default:
never
Options:
'never',
'always',
'onlyWhenGrouping'
Provide the Cell Renderer to use when
groupDisplayType = 'groupRows'. See Group Row Cell Renderer.
Customise the parameters provided to the
groupRowRenderer component.
By default, dragging a column out of the grid, i.e. to the Row Group Panel, it will be hidden in the grid. This property prevents the column becoming hidden in the grid. See Keeping Columns Visible.
Default:
false
By default, when a column is un-grouped, i.e. using the Row Group Panel, it is made visible in the grid. This property stops the column becoming visible again when un-grouping. See Keeping Columns Visible.
Default:
false
Set to
true to enable the Grid to work with Tree Data. You must also implement the
getDataPath(data) callback. See Tree Data.
Callback to be used when working with Tree Data when
treeData = true. See Tree Data.
Row Pinning
See Row Pinning for more information.
Data to be displayed as pinned top rows in the grid.
Data to be displayed as pinned bottom rows in the grid.
RowModel
See Row Model for more information.
Sets the row model type.
Default:
clientSide
Options:
'clientSide',
'infinite',
'viewport',
'serverSide'
Allows you to set the ID for a particular row based on the data and enables immutableData.
RowModel: Client-Side
See Client-Side Row Model for more information.
Set the data to be displayed as rows in the grid.
How many milliseconds to wait before executing a batch of async transactions. See Async transactions.
Prevents Transactions changing sort, filter, group or pivot state when transaction only contains updates. See Suppress Model Updates.
Default:
false
RowModel: Infinite
See Infinite Row Model for more information.
Provide the datasource for infinite scrolling. See Datasource.
How many extra blank rows to display to the user at the end of the dataset, which sets the vertical scroll and then allows the grid to request viewing more rows of data.
Default:
1
How many requests to hit the server with concurrently. If the max is reached, requests are queued. Set to
-1 for no maximum restriction on requests.
Default:
2
How many rows for each block in the store, i.e. how many rows returned from the server at a time.
Default:
100
How many blocks to keep in the store. Default is no limit, so every requested block is kept. Use this if you have memory concerns, and blocks that were least recently viewed will be purged when the limit is hit. The grid will additionally make sure it has all the blocks needed to display what is currently visible, in case this property is set to a low value.
How many extra blank rows to display to the user at the end of the dataset, which sets the vertical scroll and then allows the grid to request viewing more rows of data.
Default:
1
RowModel: Server-Side
See Server-Side Row Model for more information.
Whether to use Full Store or Partial Store for storing rows. See Row Stores.
Default:
full
Provide the
serverSideDatasource for server side row model. See Registering the Datasource.
(Partial Store only) How many rows for each block in the store, i.e. how many rows returned from the server at a time.
Default:
100
(Partial Store only) How many blocks to keep in the store. Default is no limit, so every requested block is kept. Use this if you have memory concerns, and blocks that were least recently viewed will be purged when the limit is hit. The grid will additionally make sure it has all the blocks needed to display what is currently visible, in case this property is set to a low value.
How many requests to hit the server with concurrently. If the max is reached, requests are queued. Set to
-1 for no maximum restriction on requests.
Default:
2
How many milliseconds to wait before loading a block. Useful when scrolling over many rows, spanning many Partial Store blocks, as it prevents blocks loading until scrolling has settled.
When enabled, closing group rows will remove children of that row. Next time the row is opened, child rows will be read from the datasource again. This property only applies when there is Row Grouping.
Default:
false
When enabled, always refreshes top level groups regardless of which column was sorted. This property only applies when there is Row Grouping.
Default:
false
When enabled, always refreshes stores after filter has changed. Used by Full Store only, to allow Server-Side Filtering.
Default:
false
Allows setting the child count for a group row.
Allows providing different params for different levels of grouping.
Allows groups to be open by default.
Allows cancelling transactions.
SSRM Tree Data: Allows specifying which rows are expandable. See SSRM Tree Data.
SSRM Tree Data: Allows specifying group keys. See SSRM Tree Data.
RowModel: Viewport
See Viewport Row Model for more information.
To use the viewport row model you need to provide the grid with a
viewportDatasource.
When using viewport row model, sets the page size for the viewport.
When using viewport row model, sets the buffer size for the viewport.
Scrolling
See Scrolling for more information.
Set to
true to always show the horizontal scrollbar.
Default:
false
Set to
true to always show the vertical scrollbar.
Default:
false
Set to
true to debounce the vertical scrollbar. Can provide smoother scrolling on slow machines. See Debounce Vertical Scroll.
Default:
false
Set to
true to never show the horizontal scroll. This is useful if the grid is aligned with another grid and will scroll when the other grid scrolls. (Should not be used in combination with
alwaysShowHorizontalScroll.) See Aligned Grid as Footer.
Default:
false
When
true, the grid will not scroll to the top when new row data is provided. Use this if you don't want the default behaviour of scrolling to the top every time you load new data.
Default:
false
When
true, the grid will not allow mousewheel / touchpad scroll when popup elements are present.
Default:
false
When
true, the grid will not use animation frames when drawing rows while scrolling. Use this if the grid is working fast enough that you don't need animation frames and you don't want the grid to flicker.
Default:
false
If
true, middle clicks will result in
click events for cells and rows. Otherwise the browser will use middle click to scroll the grid.
Note: Not all browsers fire
click events with the middle button. Most will fire only
mousedown and
mouseup events, which can be used to focus a cell, but will not work to call the
onCellClicked function.
Default:
false
If
true, mouse wheel events will be passed to the browser. Useful if your grid has no vertical scrolls and you want the mouse to scroll the browser page.
Default:
false
Tell the grid how wide in pixels the scrollbar is, which is used in grid width calculations. Set only if using non-standard browser-provided scrollbars, so the grid can use the non-standard size in its calculations.
Selection
See Selection Overview for more information.
Type of Row Selection. See Row Selection.
Options:
'single',
'multiple'
Set to
true to allow multiple rows to be selected using single click. See Multi Select Single Click.
Default:
false
Callback to be used to determine which rows are selectable. By default rows are selectable, so return
false to make a row un-selectable. See Specify Selectable Rows.
If
true, rows will not be deselected if you hold down Ctrl and click the row or press Space.
Default:
false
If
true, row selection won't happen when rows are clicked. Use when you only want checkbox selection.
Default:
false
If
true, cells won't be focusable. This means keyboard navigation will be disabled for grid cells, but remain enabled in other elements of the grid such as column headers, floating filters, tool panels.
Default:
false
If
true, only a single range can be selected. See Suppress Multi Range Selection.
Default:
false
Set to
true to be able to select the text within cells. Note: When this is set to
true, the clipboard service is disabled.
Default:
false
Set to
true to enable Range Selection. See Range Selection.
Default:
false
Set to
true to enable the Range Handle. See Range Handle.
Default:
false
Set to
true to enable the Fill Handle. See Fill Handle.
Default:
false
Set to
'x' to force the fill handle direction to horizontal, or set to
'y' to force the fill handle direction to vertical.
Default:
xy
Options:
'x',
'y',
'xy'
Callback to fill values instead of simply copying values or increasing number values using linear progression.
Set this to
true to prevent cell values from being cleared when the Range Selection is reduced by the Fill Handle.
Default:
false
Sorting
See Row Sorting for more information.
Array defining the order in which sorting occurs (if sorting is enabled). Values can be
'asc',
'desc' or
null. For example:
sortingOrder: ['asc', 'desc']. See Example Sorting Order and Animation.
Default:
[null, 'asc', 'desc']
Set to
true to specify that the sort should take accented characters into account. If this feature is turned on the sort will be slower. See Accented Sort.
Default:
false
Set to
true to show the 'no sort' icon. See Example Custom Sorting.
Default:
false
Set to
true to suppress multi-sort when the user shift-clicks a column header.
Default:
false
Set to
true to always multi-sort when the user clicks a column header, regardless of key presses.
Default:
false
Set to
'ctrl' to have multi sorting work using the Ctrl (or Command ⌘ for Mac) key. See Multi Column Sorting.
Options:
'ctrl'
Set to
true to suppress sorting of un-sorted data to match original row data. See Big Data Small Transactions.
Default:
false
Callback to perform additional sorting after the grid has sorted the rows. See Post Sort.
Styling
Icons to use inside the grid instead of the grid's default icons. See Custom Icons.
Default row height in pixels. See Row Height.
Default:
25
Callback version of property
rowHeight to set height for each row individually. Function should return a positive number of pixels, or return
null/
undefined to use the default row height. See Row Height.
The style properties to apply to all rows. Set to an object of key (style names) and values (style values) See Row Style.
Callback version of property
rowStyle to set style for each row individually. Function should return an object of CSS values or undefined for no styles. See Row Style.
CSS class(es) for all rows. Provide either a string (class name) or array of strings (array of class names). See Row Class.
Callback version of property
rowClass to set class(es) for each row individually. Function should return either a string (class name), array of strings (array of class names) or undefined for no class. See Row Class.
Rules which can be applied to include certain CSS classes. See Row Class Rules.
Tells the grid if this row should be rendered as full width. See Full Width Rows.
Set to
true to not highlight rows by adding the
ag-row-hover CSS class.
Default:
false
Uses CSS
top instead of CSS
transform for positioning rows. Useful if the transform function is causing issues such as used in row spanning.
Default:
false
Set to
true to highlight columns by adding the
ag-column-hover CSS class.
Default:
false
Tooltips
See Tooltip Component for more information.