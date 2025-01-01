Formula strings can be provided to cells in the grid, allowing for dynamic calculations based on other cell values.
Enabling Formulas
Copy Link
To enable formulas, set the column property
allowFormula = true on one or more columns and ensure that your rows have Row IDs. In the example below, the values in columns Subtotal, Tax and Total are computed using formulas which can be modified by the end-user.
const [columnDefs, setColumnDefs] = useState([
{ field: 'product' },
{ field: 'price' },
{ field: 'quantity' },
{ field: 'subtotal', allowFormula: true },
{ field: 'tax', allowFormula: true },
{ field: 'total', allowFormula: true },
]);
const getRowId = useCallback((params) => String(params.data.rid), []);
<AgGridReact
columnDefs={columnDefs}
getRowId={getRowId}
/>
When using formulas, the following features are enabled by default:
Certain features do not work in conjunction with formulas:
- Cell Expressions
- Tree Data and Row Grouping
- Pivoting and Aggregation
- Master Detail
- Server-Side Row Model, Infinite Row Model, and Viewport Row Model
Formula Syntax
Copy Link
Formulas are a text string that starts with an equals sign (
=) and can contain references to other cells, functions, operators, and constants.
Examples of valid formula strings:
- Constants (e.g.
=3.14or
="Hello")
- Cell references (e.g.
=A1)
- Mathematical operations (e.g.
=A1 + 3)
- Functions (e.g.
=SUM(A1, 2))
- Cell Ranges (e.g.
=SUM(A1:A10))
Constants
Copy Link
Constants can be numbers (e.g.
3.14,
42,
-7), strings (e.g.
"Hello",
"World"), or boolean values (
TRUE,
FALSE).
Cell references
Copy Link
Cell references are used to refer to the value of another cell in the grid and are symbolised by an alphabetical column identifier followed by a numerical row identifier. After the 26th column, the columns continue with two letters (e.g. AA, AB, AC, etc.). Rows are numbered starting from 1.
Column letters are assigned for every column in the grid, including columns that are hidden or not displayed due to column groups being collapsed.
Formulas can reference other cells using their column letter and row number. Columns are labelled alphabetically (A, B, C, ..., Z, AA, AB, etc.), and rows are numbered starting from 1.
Examples of cell references:
=A1refers to the cell in column A, row 1.
=B2refers to the cell in column B, row 2.
If a cell moves, the formula will always refer to the same cell, not the same position. For example, if a formula in cell C1 is
=A1, and a new row is inserted above row 1, the formula will automatically update to
=A2 to continue referencing the original cell. To instead always refer to the same position, use absolute references by prefixing the column letter and/or row number with a dollar sign (
$):
=$A$1always refers to column A, row 1.
=A$1always refers to row 1, but the column can change.
=$A1always refers to column A, but the row can change.
Long-Form References
Copy Link
When saving cell references, the grid converts these into a long hand format using column and row IDs to ensure that changes in the source data allow the grid to continue to refer to the correct cells when the data changes without the grid being open.
For example, if the column with ID
athlete is in column A, and the row with ID
a is in row 1, then the formula
=A1 becomes
=REF(COLUMN('athlete'), ROW('a')). When this is a static reference, for example $A$1, the long hand format uses A and 1 in place of IDs, but adds a true to indicate the value is absolute (e.g
=$A$1 becomes
=REF(COLUMN('a', true), ROW('1', true))).
This long hand format can be used directly in your data source or application via a valueGetter, and will be converted to the short hand format when the user opens a cell editor.
As cell formulas are not immediately parsed when the grid opens, we suggest using the long hand format when providing formulas directly in your data source or application as any row positional changes may impact the relative cell when resolved.
Mathematical Operations
Copy Link
Formulas can be used to construct mathematical expressions using cell references, constants, functions, and operators. These expressions respect the standard order of operations (PEMDAS/BODMAS).
The full list of available operators can be found below in List of Mathematical Operators.
Functions
Copy Link
Formulas can use functions to perform calculations on values. Functions are a string of letters followed by parentheses containing the function arguments. Functions can take multiple arguments, which can be constants, cell references, cell ranges, or other functions.
Examples of functions:
=SUM(A1, 2)returns the sum of the value in cell A1 and the constant value 2.
=AVERAGE(A1:A10)returns the average of every cell value in the range A1 to A10. (e.g A1, A2, A3, ..., A10)
=CONCAT(A1, " ", B1)returns the concatenation of the value in cell A1, a space, and the value in cell B1.
=IF(A1 > 10, "High", "Low")returns "High" if the value in cell A1 is greater than 10, otherwise returns "Low".
=SUM(AVERAGE(A1:B1), 2)returns the sum of the average of the values in the range A1 to B1 and the constant value 2.
=TODAY()returns a date object representing the current date.
The full list of functions that are provided by the grid can be found below in List of Provided Functions.
Cell Ranges
Copy Link
Cell ranges are used to refer to a rectangular block of cells in the grid and are symbolised by the top-left cell reference followed by a colon (
:) and the bottom-right cell reference. For example, the range
A1:B2 refers to the cells in column A and B, and rows 1 and 2 (i.e. A1, A2, B1, B2).
Error Codes
Copy Link
If a formula results in an error, users will see the following error codes in the corresponding cell.
|Error
|Description
#REF!
|Formula contains invalid cell reference
#NAME?
|Formula contains invalid operation
#CIRCREF!
|Formula contains circular reference
#PARSE!
|Could not parse formula value
#VALUE!
|Formula contains value of the wrong type (e.g. non-numeric arguments to functions)
#DIV/0!
|Formula results in a division by zero
#ERROR!
|Formula contains some other kind of error
Custom Functions
Copy Link
Custom functions can be provided to formulas by providing the
gridOption property
formulaFuncs.
A map of 'function name' to 'function' for custom functions that are used for formulas.
The following example and snippet demonstrates how to write a custom function
CUSTOMSUM which adds all of the provided values.
It uses the
params.values iterator to simplify navigating all of the values, including those provided in ranges by flattening them into one iterable.
A user could then use this function in a formula such as:
=CUSTOMSUM(A1:B2, 2)which would add all of the values in the range A1 to B2, and the constant 2.
=CUSTOMSUM(1, 2, 3, 4)which would add the constant values 1, 2, 3, and 4.
In this snippet below, observe how the function uses the
params.values iterator for navigating the values provided to the function, which provides all of the values from the ranges and constants in one simple iterable, meaning any input such as
=CUSTOMSUM(A1:B2, 2) will be streamed as
1 (A1) -> 1 (A2) -> 1 (B1) -> 2 (B2) -> 2 for the function to process.
const [columnDefs, setColumnDefs] = useState([
{ field: 'sales' },
// make all rows draggable
{ field: 'calculated', allowFormula: true }
]);
const formulaFuncs = {
CUSTOMSUM: {
func: (params) => {
let total = 0;
for (const value of params.values) {
total += value;
}
return total;
},
},
};
<AgGridReact
columnDefs={columnDefs}
formulaFuncs={formulaFuncs}
/>
Handling Errors
Copy Link
It is the responsibility of the function implementation to throw errors when the arguments are not as expected.
The example below demonstrates a custom function
ERRORIFONE which errors when any of the arguments provided are
1.
When a function (or a referenced cell) throws an error, the cell displays
#ERROR! and hovering over the cell displays the thrown error message.
Errors will also propagate to any other cells that reference these cells in their formulas, as demonstrated in cell
D9.
The following snippet builds on our ADD function to throw an error if any of the provided arguments are not numbers, or when no arguments are provided.
const [columnDefs, setColumnDefs] = useState([
{ field: 'sales' },
// make all rows draggable
{ field: 'calculated', allowFormula: true }
]);
const formulaFuncs = {
ERRORIFONE: {
func: (params) => {
for (const value of params.values) {
if (String(value) === '1') {
throw 'Error, discovered a \'1\' in params';
}
}
return 'SUCCESS, no \'1\' found.';
},
},
};
<AgGridReact
columnDefs={columnDefs}
formulaFuncs={formulaFuncs}
/>
Complex Custom Functions
Copy Link
Some custom functions may need explicit context about the ranges provided to them. For example, the
COUNTIF function needs the first argument to be a range, and the second argument to be a criteria to apply to that range. If the
params.values iterator was used, the range values would be flattened and hard to distinguish from the criteria.
The grid provides an alternative iterator
params.args which provides wrapped arguments as they were provided to the function, without any flattening or transformation. This means that ranges are provided as a
RangeParam object, which is iterable for navigating the values in the range.
The following example demonstrates how to implement a custom function
COUNTEQ which counts the number of values in a range that match the second parameter. In the example we use this function in the "Result" column to count the number of times the value "2" appears in the given range.
The following snippet demonstrates providing a custom function
COUNTEQ which counts the number of values in a range that match the second parameter.
const [columnDefs, setColumnDefs] = useState([
{ field: 'sales' },
// make all rows draggable
{ field: 'calculated', allowFormula: true }
]);
const formulaFuncs = {
COUNTEQ: {
func: (params) => {
const argsArr = Array.from(params.args);
if (argsArr.length != 2) {
throw 'COUNTEQ requires exactly 2 arguments';
}
const [range, criteria] = argsArr;
if (range.kind !== 'range') {
throw 'First argument to COUNTEQ must be a range';
}
if (criteria.kind !== 'value' || typeof criteria.value === 'object') {
throw 'Second argument to COUNTEQ must be a primitive value';
}
const isNumCriteria = typeof criteria.value === 'number';
let count = 0;
for (const value of range) {
const coercedValue = isNumCriteria ? Number(value) : value;
if (coercedValue === criteria.value) {
count++;
}
}
return count;
},
},
};
<AgGridReact
columnDefs={columnDefs}
formulaFuncs={formulaFuncs}
/>
Formula Data Source
Copy Link
Formulas can be stored outside of the grid's
rowData by providing a
formulaDataSource. This is useful when you want to keep row data clean, or persist formulas separately (e.g. to local storage or your own API).
Provide a data source to control where formulas are stored and retrieved. If not supplied, formulas are read from and written to the row data.
The snippet and example below illustrate an example of storing formulae in a
Map object, external to the grid.
In the example, the "Total" column contains editable formulas which are stored in an external
Map. The contents of the map and the row data can be visualised with the provided buttons.
const [columnDefs, setColumnDefs] = useState([
{ field: 'product' },
{ field: 'price' },
{ field: 'quantity' },
{ field: 'subtotal', allowFormula: true },
{ field: 'total', allowFormula: true },
]);
const getRowId = useCallback((params) => String(params.data.id), []);
const formulaDataSource = {
getFormula: ({ column, rowNode }) => {
return formulaStore.get(formulaKey(rowNode.id, column.getColId()));
},
setFormula: ({ column, rowNode, formula }) => {
const key = formulaKey(rowNode.id, column.getColId());
if (formula === undefined) {
formulaStore.delete(key);
} else {
formulaStore.set(key, formula);
}
},
};
<AgGridReact
columnDefs={columnDefs}
getRowId={getRowId}
formulaDataSource={formulaDataSource}
/>
A user provided datasource should provide the following interface:
Initialise the data source so that the user can take a reference to the gridApi if they are going to need it.
Return the formula string for the given cell.
Set the formula string for the given cell.
Called by the grid when the data source is being disposed.
Exporting from Grids containing Formulas
Copy Link
When performing a CSV Export, the grid will export the evaluated values of any formulas in the grid.
When performing an Excel Export, the grid will export the formulas themselves, which should then be evaluated as normal when opening the exported file in Excel.
List of Mathematical Operators
Copy Link
|Symbol
|Description
+
|Addition, can be used to add two numbers, or add days to a Date
-
|Subtraction, can be used to subtract two numbers, or subtract days from a Date
*
|Multiplication, can be used to multiply two numbers
/
|Division, can be used to divide two numbers
^
|Exponentiation, can be used to raise a number to a power
&
|Concatenation, can be used to join two strings
=
|Equal to, can be used to compare two values
<>
|Not equal to, can be used to compare two values
>
|Greater than, can be used to compare two values
<
|Less than, can be used to compare two values
>=
|Greater than or equal to, can be used to compare two values
<=
|Less than or equal to, can be used to compare two values
List of Provided Functions
Copy Link
Numeric Functions
|Function
|Description
SUM(arg1, arg2, ...)
|Returns the sum of all arguments.
SUMIF(range, criteria, [sum_range])
|Returns the sum of values in
sum_range where the corresponding values in
range meet the
criteria. If
sum_range is not provided,
range is used for summation.
PRODUCT(arg1, arg2, ...)
|Returns the product of all arguments.
MIN(arg1, arg2, ...)
|Returns the minimum value among the arguments.
MAX(arg1, arg2, ...)
|Returns the maximum value among the arguments.
AVERAGE(arg1, arg2, ...)
|Returns the average of all numeric values among the arguments.
MEDIAN(arg1, arg2, ...)
|Returns the median of all numeric values among the arguments.
POWER(arg1, arg2)
|Returns the result of raising the first argument to the power of the second argument.
RAND()
|Returns a random number between 0 and 1.
Date Functions
|Function
|Description
NOW()
|Returns a date object representing the current date and time.
TODAY()
|Returns a date object representing the current date with the time set to 00:00:00.
Text Functions
|Function
|Description
CONCAT(arg1, arg2, ...)
Logical Functions
|Function
|Description
IF(condition, value_if_true, value_if_false)
|Returns
value_if_true if the condition is true, otherwise returns
value_if_false.
Counting Functions
|Function
|Description
COUNT(arg1, arg2, ...)
|Returns the count of numeric values among the arguments.
COUNTA(arg1, arg2, ...)
|Returns the count of non-empty values among the arguments.
COUNTBLANK(arg1, arg2, ...)
|Returns the count of empty values among the arguments.
COUNTIF(range, criteria)
|Returns the count of values in the range that meet the criteria.