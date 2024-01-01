The grid generates pivot result columns to display the aggregated values for each unique permutation of pivot values.
Column Definitions
Pivot Result Columns inherit Column Definitions from the value column that they were created from. It is also possible to extend this definition further to specifically customise pivot result columns using the
processPivotResultColDef grid option.
Callback for the mutation of the generated pivot result column definitions
In the example below, the
Gold column has
cellStyle: { backgroundColor: '#f2e2879e' } applied, this is then inherited by the pivot result columns, causing all of the
sum(Gold) columns to have a gold background. Note that the
Silver column does not have this background so neither do the
sum(Silver) columns.
The grid option
processPivotResultColDef is then also used, which sets the text colour of all the pivot result columns to '#696FA2'.
This uses the following configuration to both inherit and modify column definitions on the pivot result columns:
const [columnDefs, setColumnDefs] = useState([
// ...other column definitions
{ field: 'gold', aggFunc: 'sum', cellStyle: { backgroundColor: '#f2e2879e' } },
{ field: 'silver', aggFunc: 'sum', cellStyle: {} },
]);
const pivotMode = true;
const processPivotResultColDef = (colDef) => {
colDef.cellStyle.color = '#696FA2'; // the params are mutated directly, not returned
};
<AgGridReact
columnDefs={columnDefs}
pivotMode={pivotMode}
processPivotResultColDef={processPivotResultColDef}
/>
Filtering
When pivot mode is enabled, you can Filter on the pivot result columns by setting the
filter attribute on your value column.
As pivot values are all aggregates, filtering out rows will not re-aggregate the parent rows. Refer to Filtering Group Aggregations for more information.
Pivot result columns inherit the properties of the value column from which they are generated. However, setting
filter: true will instead default to a Number Filter in the case of a pivot result column. The Set Filter cannot be used for filtering pivot result columns.
Best Practices
Limiting Column Generation
When pivoting, changes in data, aggregation or pivot columns can cause the number of generated columns to scale exponentially. This can cause performance issues such as long delays in rendering, and often the resulting view would be unmanageable for the user.
To prevent this from happening, you can set the
pivotMaxGeneratedColumns option. When the grid generates a number of pivot columns exceeding this value, it halts column generation, clears the view, and fires the
onPivotMaxColumnsExceeded event to allow your application to intervene.
In the example above, pivoting by the
Athlete column will instead trigger the
pivotMaxColumnsExceeded event, which logs an error in the browser console.
The example above demonstrates the following configuration:
const pivotMode = true;
const pivotMaxGeneratedColumns = 1000;
const onPivotMaxColumnsExceeded = () => {
console.error(
'The limit of 1000 generated columns has been exceeded. Either remove pivot or aggregations from some columns or increase the limit.'
);
};
<AgGridReact
pivotMode={pivotMode}
pivotMaxGeneratedColumns={pivotMaxGeneratedColumns}
onPivotMaxColumnsExceeded={onPivotMaxColumnsExceeded}
/>
