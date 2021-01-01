React Data Grid: Set Filter - Overview
The Set Filter takes inspiration from Excel's AutoFilter and allows filtering on sets of data. It is built on top of the shared functionality that is common across all Provided Filters.
Set Filter Sections
The Set Filter is comprised of the following sections:
- Mini Filter: used to narrow the values available for selection inside the Filter List.
- Select All: used to select / deselect all values shown in the Filter List.
- Filter List: a list of Set Filter Values which can be selected / deselected to set the filter.
- Filter Buttons: Action buttons that can be optionally added to the bottom of the Set Filter.
Enabling Set Filters
The Set Filter is the default filter used in AG Grid Enterprise, but it can also be explicitly configured as shown below:
<AgGridReact>
{/* Set Filter is used by default in Enterprise version */}
<AgGridColumn field="athlete" filter={true} />
{/* explicitly configure column to use the Set Filter */}
<AgGridColumn field="country" filter="agSetColumnFilter" />
</AgGridReact>
The following example demonstrates how the Set Filter can be enabled. Note the following:
- The Athlete column has
filter=truewhich defaults to the Set Filter as this example is using AG Grid Enterprise.
- The Country column is explicitly configured to use the Set Filter using
filter='agSetColumnFilter'.
- All other columns are configured to use the Number Filter using
filter='agNumberColumnFilter'.
- Filters can be accessed from the Column Menu or by clicking on the filter icon in the Floating Filters.
Set Filter Parameters
Parameters that are common to all Provided Filters:
buttons
string[]
Specifies the buttons to be shown in the filter, in the order they should be displayed in. The options are:
closeOnApply
boolean
If the Apply button is present, the filter popup will be closed immediately when the Apply or Reset button is clicked if this is set to
true.
Default:
false
debounceMs
number
By default the Text and Number filters will debounce by 500ms. This is because these filters have text field inputs, so time is given to the user to type items in before the input is formatted and the filtering applied. The Set and Date will execute immediately (no debounce). To override these defaults, set
debounceMs to the number of milliseconds to debounce by.
newRowsAction
string
This property is for when using the Client Side Row Model only. When set to
'clear', updating the data in the grid by calling
api.setRowData() (or updating the
rowData property if bound by a framework) will clear (reset) the filter. If you instead set this to
'keep', the grid will keep its currently set filter when the data is updated.
Default:
'clear'
Options:
'clear',
'keep'
Parameters that are specific to the Set Filter:
applyMiniFilterWhileTyping
boolean
Set to
true to apply the Set Filter immediately when the user is typing in the Mini Filter. See Keyboard Shortcuts.
Default:
false
cellHeight
The height of values in the Filter List in pixels.
cellRenderer
Similar to the Cell Renderer for the grid. Setting it separately here allows for the value to be rendered differently in the filter. See Filter List Cell Renderer.
comparator(a, b)
Comparator for sorting. If not provided, the Column Definition comparator is used. If Column Definition comparator is also not provided, the default (grid provided) comparator is used. See Sorting Filter Lists.
defaultToNothingSelected
boolean
By default, when the Set Filter is opened all values are shown selected. Set this to
true to instead show all values as de-selected by default. See Default State.
Default:
false
excelMode
Changes the behaviour of the Set Filter to match that of Excel's AutoFilter. See Excel Mode.
showTooltips
boolean
If
true, hovering over a value in the Set Filter will show a tooltip containing the full, untruncated value. See Filter Value Tooltips.
Default:
false
suppressMiniFilter
boolean
Set to
true to hide the Mini Filter. See Hiding the Mini Filter.
Default:
false
suppressSelectAll
boolean
Set to
true to remove the Select All checkbox.
Default:
false
suppressSorting
boolean
If
true, the Set Filter values will not be sorted. Use this if you are providing your own values and don't want them sorted as you are providing in the order you want. See Supplying Filter Values.
Default:
false
textFormatter
If specified, this formats the text before applying the Mini Filter compare logic, useful for instance to substitute accented characters. See Custom Searches.
values
The values to display in the Filter List. If this is not set, the filter will takes its values from what is loaded in the table. See Supplying Filter Values.
Next Up
Continue to the next section: Filter List.