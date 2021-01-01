React Data Grid: Sparklines - Line Customisation
This section shows how Line Sparklines can be customised by overriding the default line options.
The following Line Sparkline Options can be used to customise Line Sparklines:
Also see Additional Customisations for more advanced customisations that are common across all sparklines.
The snippet below shows option overrides for the Line Sparkline:
sparklineOptions: {
type: 'line',
line: {
stroke: 'rgb(124, 255, 178)',
strokeWidth: 2
},
padding: {
top: 5,
bottom: 5
},
marker: {
size: 3,
shape: 'diamond',
},
highlightStyle: {
size: 10,
},
}
The following example demonstrates the results of the Line Sparkline options above:
Line Options
To apply custom
stroke and
strokeWidth attributes to the line, set these properties under
line options as shown:
sparklineOptions: {
type: 'line',
// Customise the line path in the sparkline.
line: {
stroke: 'orange',
strokeWidth: 2,
},
}
The result of the above configuration is displayed below on the right, compared with default
line options on the left.
Marker Options
The markers are enabled by default but the size has been set to
0px, making them invisible.
The
size property in the
highlightStyle options is
6px by default, allowing the markers to become visible when in the highlighted state.
These formats can be modified to your liking by setting the
marker and
highlightStyle options as demonstated below.
sparklineOptions: {
type: 'line',
marker: {
size: 3,
shape: 'diamond',
fill: 'green',
stroke: 'green',
strokeWidth: 2
},
highlightStyle: {
size: 10,
fill: 'cyan',
stroke: 'cyan',
},
}
- In the snippet above, we have configured the marker size to be
3px in the un-highlighted normal state, and
10px in the highlighted state.
- Note that the fill and stroke are also different depending on the highlighted state of the marker.
The result of the above configuration is displayed below, compared with default
marker options in the first sparkline.
Sparkline Padding Options
To add extra space around the sparklines, custom
padding options can be applied in the following way.
sparklineOptions: {
type: 'line',
// Adjust the padding around the sparklines.
padding: {
top: 10,
right: 5,
bottom: 10,
left: 5
},
}
- The
top,
right,
bottomand
leftproperties are all optional and can be modified independently.
Additional Customisations
More advanced customisations are discussed separately in the following sections:
- Axis - configure the x-axis type via
axisoptions.
- Tooltips - configure tooltips using
tooltipoptions.
- Points of Interest - configure individual points of interest using a
formatter.
Interfaces
LineSparklineOptions
Properties available on the
LineSparklineOptions interface.
The type of sparklines to create, in this case it would be
'line'.
The configuration for the line.
The configuration for the marker styles. See SparklineMarker.
The key to use to retrieve X values from the data. This will only be used if the data array contains objects with key-value pairs. Default:
'x'
The key to use to retrieve Y values from the data. This will only be used if the data array contains objects with key-value pairs. Default:
'y'
Configuration for the padding in pixels shown around the sparklines.
Configuration for the x-axis. See SparklineAxisOptions.
The configuration for the highlighting used when the items are hovered over.
Configuration for the tooltips.
SparklineMarker
SparklineAxisOptions
Next Up
Continue to the next section to learn about: Column Sparkline Customisation.