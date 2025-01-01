Standard Validation
The Grid provides built-in validation for all Provided Cell Editors, such as the Text, Large Text, Number and Date editors. These editors support validation automatically by checking the constraints defined in the column configuration. For example:
Textand
Large Texteditors will respect the
maxLengthproperty.
Numbereditors validate against min and max constraints.
Dateeditors ensure the value is a valid date string.
Validation is performed when editing ends, and the Grid will handle invalid values based on the selected Validation Modes.
Overriding Validation
To add custom validation logic to a Provided Editor, use the
getValidationErrors() callback inside the
ICellEditorParams. This allows you to define additional rules that are specific to your application.
Properties available on the
ICellEditorParams<TData = any, TValue = any, TContext = any> interface.
Optional validation callback that will override the
getValidationErrors() of Provided Editors. Use this to return your own custom errors.
Returns: An array of strings containing the editor error messages, or
null if the editor is valid.
const [columnDefs, setColumnDefs] = useState([
{
field: 'athlete',
cellEditorParams: {
getValidationErrors: (params) => {
const { value } = params;
if (!value || value.length < 3) {
return ['The value has to be at least 3 characters long.'];
}
return null;
},
},
},
]);
<AgGridReact columnDefs={columnDefs} />
If the callback returns errors, the Grid will show the errors in a tooltip when hovering the editor and discard the edit value before completing (depending on the Validation Modes).
This is demonstrated in the following example, note that:
Athletehas to be longer than
3characters.
Agehas to be different than
18.
Validation Modes
The Grid supports two modes for handling invalid edits, configured via the grid option
invalidEditValueMode:
|Mode
|Description
'revert' (default)
|Cancels the edit and reverts the cell to its original value if the value is invalid.
'block'
|Prevents the editor from closing until a valid value is provided. Other editors cannot be started until the current edit is completed or cancelled.
Use the
'block' mode when you want to strictly enforce valid input before allowing the user to proceed.
const invalidEditValueMode = 'block';
<AgGridReact invalidEditValueMode={invalidEditValueMode} />
Full Row Editing Validation
When using Full Row Editing, the Grid will validate each cell editor in the row individually, using the same mechanisms described in the previous sections.
In addition, the Grid can also perform cross-field validation by using the optional callback
getFullRowEditValidationErrors(params). This allows you to implement logic that checks relationships between fields — for example, ensuring that one field is greater than another.
This callback should return an array of error strings if the row is in an invalid state. If no errors are found, it should return
null.
Validates the Full Row Edit. Only relevant when
editType="fullRow".
const getFullRowEditValidationErrors = (params) => {
const { data } = params;
if (data.min > data.max) {
return ['Min cannot be greater than Max'];
}
return null;
};
<AgGridReact getFullRowEditValidationErrors={getFullRowEditValidationErrors} />
A row edit will only complete successfully if both the individual cell editors and the full-row validation return no errors.
This is demonstrated in the following example. Note the following validation rules:
Weighthas to be a positive value below
500.
Heighthas to be a positive value below
300.
- Full Row Edit Validation ensures that the Body Mass Index (BMI), calculated using height and weight, is between
10and
80.
Validation of Custom Editors
Custom Cell Editors can participate in the Grid's validation system by optionally implementing the following methods:
Properties available on the
ICellEditor<TValue = any> interface.
Optional: The element which will contain Edit Validation errors. This element will display a Tooltip with the validation error.
Optional: The error messages associated with the Editor
These methods are called automatically before the Grid attempts to complete the edit. You can also manually trigger validation by calling the validate() method available in the cellEditorParams, for example:
cellEditorParams.validate();
This is useful if you want to validate input during editing, such as in response to an onInput event.