Selection API Reference for Single and Multi-Row Selection

Configuration API

Single Row Mode

mode 'singleRow' 'singleRow' enable Click Selection boolean | 'enableDeselection' | 'enableSelection' default: false Modifies the selection behaviour when clicking a row, or pressing Space while focusing a row. checkboxes boolean | CheckboxSelectionCallback default: true Set to true or return true from the callback to render a selection checkbox. hide Disabled Checkboxes boolean default: false Set to true to hide a disabled checkbox when row is not selectable and checkboxes are enabled. is Row Selectable IsRowSelectable Callback to be used to determine which rows are selectable. By default rows are selectable, so return false to make a row non-selectable. copy Selected Rows boolean When enabled and a row is selected, the copy action should copy the entire row, rather than just the focused cell enable Selection Without Keys boolean default: false Set to true to allow (possibly multiple) rows to be selected and deselected using single click or touch.

Multi-Row Mode

mode 'multiRow' 'multiRow' group Selects GroupSelectionMode default: 'self' Determine group selection behaviour select All SelectAllMode default: 'all' Determines how "select all" behaviour works. This controls header checkbox selection. header Checkbox boolean default: true If true or the callback returns true , a 'select all' checkbox will be put into the header. enable Click Selection boolean | 'enableDeselection' | 'enableSelection' default: false Modifies the selection behaviour when clicking a row, or pressing Space while focusing a row. checkboxes boolean | CheckboxSelectionCallback default: true Set to true or return true from the callback to render a selection checkbox. hide Disabled Checkboxes boolean default: false Set to true to hide a disabled checkbox when row is not selectable and checkboxes are enabled. is Row Selectable IsRowSelectable Callback to be used to determine which rows are selectable. By default rows are selectable, so return false to make a row non-selectable. copy Selected Rows boolean When enabled and a row is selected, the copy action should copy the entire row, rather than just the focused cell enable Selection Without Keys boolean default: false Set to true to allow (possibly multiple) rows to be selected and deselected using single click or touch.

Selection Events

There are two events with regards to selection, illustrated in the example below:

row Selected RowSelectedEvent Row is selected or deselected. The event contains the node in question, so call the node's isSelected() method to see if it was just selected or deselected. selection Changed SelectionChangedEvent Row selection is changed. Use the grid API getSelectedNodes() or getSelectedRows() to get the new list of selected nodes / row data.

The example below has configured alerts to be displayed on both these events firing. Click a row to see an illustration of the events.

Node Selection API

To select rows programmatically, use the node.setSelected(params) method.

set Selected Function newValue - true for selection, false for deselection.

- for selection, for deselection. clearSelection - If selecting, then passing true will select the node exclusively (i.e. NOT do multi select). If doing deselection, clearSelection has no impact. Select (or deselect) the node. is Selected Function Returns: true if node is selected. false if the node isn't selected. undefined if it's partially selected (group where not all children are selected).

node . setSelected ( true ) ; node . setSelected ( true , true ) ; node . setSelected ( false ) ; const selected = node . isSelected ( ) ;

The isSelected() method returns true if the node is selected, or false if it is not selected. If the node is a group node and the group selection is set to 'children' , this will return true if all child (and grandchild) nodes are selected, false if all unselected, or undefined if a mixture.

Grid Selection API

The grid API has the following methods for selection:

select All Function Select all rows, regardless of filtering and rows that are not visible due to grouping being enabled and their groups not expanded. deselect All Function Clear all row selections, regardless of filtering. select All Filtered Function Select all filtered rows. deselect All Filtered Function Clear all filtered selections. get Selected Nodes Function Returns an unsorted list of selected nodes. Getting the underlying node (rather than the data) is useful when working with tree / aggregated data, as the node can be traversed. get Selected Rows Function Returns an unsorted list of selected rows (i.e. row data that you provided). set Nodes Selected Function Set all of the provided nodes selection state to the provided value.

If you want to select only the filtered rows, you could do this using the following:

const nodes = [ ] ; api . forEachNodeAfterFilter ( node => { nodes . push ( node ) ; } ) ; api . setNodesSelected ( { nodes , newValue : true } ) ;

