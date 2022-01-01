React Data Grid: Excel Export - Customising Content

Customising Cell and Row Group values

The grid cell and row group values exported to Excel can be customised using the following function params for a call to exportDataAsExcel API method or in the defaultExcelExportParams .

gridApi . exportDataAsExcel ( { processCellCallback ( params ) { const value = params . value return value === undefined ? '' : ` _ ${ value } _ ` } , processRowGroupCallback ( params ) { return ` row group: ${ params . node . key } ` } } )

The following example shows Excel customisations where the exported document has the following:

All row groups with the prefix row group:

All cell values surrounded by _ , unless they are undefined , in which case they are empty

Row group column cells are also cells. This means that each row group column cell will first have the processRowGroupCallback invoked for it, and then the returned value will have processCellCallback invoked for it. This is why exported row group cell values will have the _ surrounding the value, which is applied by the processCellCallback .

Customising Column Headers and Group Header Values

The column headers and group headers exported to Excel can be customised using the following function params for a call to exportDataAsExcel API method or in the defaultExcelExportParams .

gridApi . exportDataAsExcel ( { processGroupHeaderCallback ( params ) { return ` group header: ${ params . columnApi . getDisplayNameForColumnGroup ( params . columnGroup , null ) } ` } , processHeaderCallback ( params ) { return ` header: ${ params . columnApi . getDisplayNameForColumn ( params . column , null ) } ` } } )

The following example shows Excel customisations where the exported document has the following:

Group headers with the prefix group header:

Headers with the prefix header:

