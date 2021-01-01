React Data Grid: Row Grouping - Opening Groups
This section covers different ways to control how row groups are expanded and collapsed.
Opening Group Levels by Default
To open all groups down to a given group level use the
groupDefaultExpanded grid option as shown below:
// all 'country' row groups will be open by default
const groupDefaultExpanded = 1;
<AgGridReact groupDefaultExpanded={groupDefaultExpanded}>
<AgGridColumn field="country" rowGroup={true} />
<AgGridColumn field="year" rowGroup={true} />
<AgGridColumn field="sport" />
<AgGridColumn field="total" />
</AgGridReact>
In the snippet above, all
country row groups will be expanded by default as
groupDefaultExpanded = 1.
By default
groupDefaultExpanded = 0 which means no groups are expanded by default. To expand all row groups
set
groupDefaultExpanded = -1.
The example below demonstrates the
groupDefaultExpanded behaviour. Note the following:
- There are two active row groups as the supplied
countryand
yearcolumn definitions have
rowGroup=truedeclared.
- All
countryrow groups are expanded by default as
groupDefaultExpanded = 1.
Open Groups by Default
To have groups open by default, implement the grid callback
isGroupOpenByDefault. This callback is invoked
each time a group is created.
// expand when year is '2004' or when country is 'United States'
const isGroupOpenByDefault = params => {
return (params.field == 'year' && params.key == '2004') ||
(params.field == 'country' && params.key == 'United States');
};
<AgGridReact isGroupOpenByDefault={isGroupOpenByDefault}>
{/* column definitions ... */}
</AgGridReact>
The params passed to the callback are as follows:
interface IsGroupOpenByDefaultParams {
rowNode: RowNode; // the Row Node being considered
rowGroupColumn: Column; // the Column for which this row is grouping
level: number; // same as rowNode.level - what level the group is at, e.g. 0 for top level, 1 for second etc
field: string; // same as rowNode.field - the field we are grouping on, e.g. 'country'
key: any; // same as rowNode.key, the value of this group, e.g. 'Ireland'
}
In the example below, the country 'United States' and year '2004' are expanded by default. Note that year '2004' is expanded for all countries, not just 'United States'.
Expand / Collapse Groups via API
It is possible to expand and collapse all group rows using the
expandAll() and
collapseAll() grid API's as shown below:
// Expand all group rows
gridApi.expandAll();
// Collapse all group rows
gridApi.collapseAll();
When more custom behaviour is required, obtain a reference to the rowNode and then call
rowNode.setExpanded(boolean).
For example, to expand a group with the name 'United States' would be done as follows:
gridApi.forEachNode(node => {
if (node.key === 'United States') {
node.setExpanded(true);
}
});
The following example demonstrates different ways to expand / collapse row groups via the grid API.
Next Up
Continue to the next section to learn about grouping with Complex Objects.