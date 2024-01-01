Enable grouping on a column to group rows by equivalent values.
Enabling Row Grouping
Row Grouping is enabled by setting
rowGroup to
true on one or more Column Definition. Parent rows are then introduced for each unique value in that column, containing the rows with that value.
The example above uses the following configuration to group rows by their
country values:
const [columnDefs, setColumnDefs] = useState([
{ field: 'country', rowGroup: true },
// ...other column definitions
]);
<AgGridReact columnDefs={columnDefs} />
Grouping by Multiple Columns
When grouping on multiple columns using
rowGroup, the order of columns within the column definitions is used to determine which column to group by first. This can be overridden with a custom order by providing the
rowGroupIndex property in each grouped columns definition.
The example above demonstrates the following configuration for grouping rows by
year first, and
country second:
const [columnDefs, setColumnDefs] = useState([
{ field: 'country', rowGroupIndex: 1 },
{ field: 'year', rowGroupIndex: 0 },
// ...other column definitions
]);
<AgGridReact columnDefs={columnDefs} />
Grouping on Object Data
When grouping on object data, the grid needs a way to compare items to determine if they are equivalent. Setting a
keyCreator on the grouped column definition provides the grid with string keys it can compare.
Function to return a string key for a value. This string is used for grouping, Set filtering, and searching within cell editor dropdowns. When filtering and searching the string is exposed to the user, so make sure to return a human-readable value.
The following example uses a custom set of rows, each containing an
athlete field that maps to objects with
id and
name properties.
This demonstrates the following configuration for grouping rows by the
athlete objects by their
id property:
const [columnDefs, setColumnDefs] = useState([
{
field: 'athlete',
rowGroup: true,
keyCreator: (params) => params.value.id,
valueFormatter: (params) => params.value.name,
},
// ...other column definitions
]);
<AgGridReact columnDefs={columnDefs} />
Grouping on Null and Undefined Data
When grouping
null,
undefined or
"" (empty string) values the grid will group these together under the heading
(Blanks) as the final group.
By setting the
groupAllowUnbalanced property to
true, the grid will instead display these rows without a group.
To enable unbalanced grouping, the following configuration is used:
const groupAllowUnbalanced = true;
<AgGridReact groupAllowUnbalanced={groupAllowUnbalanced} />
Hiding Parents of Individual Rows
Groups with only a single child can be hidden from the grid by setting the
groupHideParentOfSingleChild grid option to
true. To remove only groups with a single leaf child, set this option to
"leafGroupsOnly" instead.
Filtering does not impact which groups get removed. Only groups containing a single child prior to filtering being applied are removed.
The following is an example of the configuration used to hide all parents of a single row:
const groupHideParentOfSingleChild = true;
<AgGridReact groupHideParentOfSingleChild={groupHideParentOfSingleChild} />
The properties
groupHideParentOfSingleChild and
groupHideOpenParents are mutually exclusive.
Next Up
Continue to the next section to learn about the different Row Grouping Display Types.