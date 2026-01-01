This page lists all supported operators and built-in functions for quick reference. For syntax usage and examples, see the main Formulas page.
Mathematical Operators
|Symbol
|Description
+
|Addition, can be used to add two numbers, or add days to a Date
-
|Subtraction, can be used to subtract two numbers, or subtract days from a Date
*
|Multiplication, can be used to multiply two numbers
/
|Division, can be used to divide two numbers
^
|Exponentiation, can be used to raise a number to a power
&
|Concatenation, can be used to join two strings
=
|Equal to, can be used to compare two values
<>
|Not equal to, can be used to compare two values
>
|Greater than, can be used to compare two values
<
|Less than, can be used to compare two values
>=
|Greater than or equal to, can be used to compare two values
<=
|Less than or equal to, can be used to compare two values
Provided Functions
Numeric Functions
|Function
|Description
SUM(arg1, arg2, ...)
|Returns the sum of all arguments.
SUMIF(range, criteria, [sum_range])
|Returns the sum of values in
sum_range where the corresponding values in
range meet the
criteria. If
sum_range is not provided,
range is used for summation.
PRODUCT(arg1, arg2, ...)
|Returns the product of all arguments.
MIN(arg1, arg2, ...)
|Returns the minimum value among the arguments.
MAX(arg1, arg2, ...)
|Returns the maximum value among the arguments.
AVERAGE(arg1, arg2, ...)
|Returns the average of all numeric values among the arguments.
MEDIAN(arg1, arg2, ...)
|Returns the median of all numeric values among the arguments.
POWER(arg1, arg2)
|Returns the result of raising the first argument to the power of the second argument.
RAND()
|Returns a random number between 0 and 1.
Date Functions
|Function
|Description
NOW()
|Returns a date object representing the current date and time.
TODAY()
|Returns a date object representing the current date with the time set to 00:00:00.
Text Functions
|Function
|Description
CONCAT(arg1, arg2, ...)
|Concatenates all arguments into a single string.
Logical Functions
|Function
|Description
IF(condition, value_if_true, value_if_false)
|Returns
value_if_true if the condition is true, otherwise returns
value_if_false.
Counting Functions
|Function
|Description
COUNT(arg1, arg2, ...)
|Returns the count of numeric values among the arguments.
COUNTA(arg1, arg2, ...)
|Returns the count of non-empty values among the arguments.
COUNTBLANK(arg1, arg2, ...)
|Returns the count of empty values among the arguments.
COUNTIF(range, criteria)
|Returns the count of values in the range that meet the criteria.
Error Codes
|Error
|Description
#REF!
|Formula contains invalid cell reference
#NAME?
|Formula contains invalid operation
#CIRCREF!
|Formula contains circular reference
#PARSE!
|Could not parse formula value
#VALUE!
|Formula contains value of the wrong type (e.g. non-numeric arguments to functions)
#DIV/0!
|Formula results in a division by zero
#ERROR!
|Formula contains some other kind of error