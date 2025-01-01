AG Grid is available for download from NPM. Once installed, you need to import the package and register the modules you want to use.

Installation

Install the ag-grid-react package, which also installs ag-grid-community :

npm install ag-grid-react

To use AG Grid Enterprise features, install the ag-grid-enterprise package:

npm install ag-grid-enterprise

You can test AG Grid Enterprise locally without a licence. To test in production, access support, and remove the watermark and console warnings, request a trial licence.

ag-grid-react and ag-grid-enterprise versions must be identical to ensure that all features work correctly.

Registering Modules

Register the AllCommunityModule to access all Community features:

import { AllCommunityModule , ModuleRegistry } from 'ag-grid-community' ; ModuleRegistry . registerModules ( [ AllCommunityModule ] ) ;

Register the AllEnterpriseBundle to access all Community and Enterprise features:

import { ModuleRegistry } from 'ag-grid-community' ; import { AllEnterpriseModule } from 'ag-grid-enterprise' ; ModuleRegistry . registerModules ( [ AllEnterpriseModule ] ) ;

To minimize bundle size, only register the modules you want to use. See the Selecting Modules docs for more information.

Importing

Import the AgGridReact component from the ag-grid-react package: