AG Grid is available for download from NPM. Once installed, you need to import the package and register the modules you want to use.
Installation
Install the
ag-grid-react package, which also installs
ag-grid-community:
npm install ag-grid-react
To use AG Grid Enterprise features, install the
ag-grid-enterprise package:
npm install ag-grid-enterprise
You can test AG Grid Enterprise locally without a licence. To test in production, access support, and remove the watermark and console warnings, request a trial licence.
ag-grid-react and
ag-grid-enterprise versions must be identical to ensure that all features work correctly.
Registering Modules
Register the
AllCommunityModule to access all Community features:
import { AllCommunityModule, ModuleRegistry } from 'ag-grid-community';
// Register all Community features
ModuleRegistry.registerModules([AllCommunityModule]);
Register the
AllEnterpriseBundle to access all Community and Enterprise features:
import { ModuleRegistry } from 'ag-grid-community';
import { AllEnterpriseModule } from 'ag-grid-enterprise';
// Register all Community and Enterprise features
ModuleRegistry.registerModules([AllEnterpriseModule]);
To minimize bundle size, only register the modules you want to use. See the Selecting Modules docs for more information.
Importing
Import the
AgGridReact component from the
ag-grid-react package:
import { AgGridReact } from 'ag-grid-react';