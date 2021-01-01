React Data Grid: Sparklines - Bar Customisation

This section shows how Bar Sparklines can be customised by overriding the default bar options.

The following Bar Sparkline Options can be used to customise Bar Sparklines:

Also see Additional Customisations for more advanced customisations that are common across all sparklines.

The snippet below shows option overrides for the Bar Sparkline:

sparklineOptions : { type : 'bar' , fill : '#5470c6' , stroke : '#91cc75' , highlightStyle : { fill : '#fac858' } , valueAxisDomain : [ 0 , 1 ] } ,

In the snippet above, the valueAxisDomain property is optional.

valueAxisDomain is used to specify the interval within which the data values lie. These boundaries are used to create a scale which will be used to map data values from 0px to the size of the sparkline.

If the valueAxisDomain property is ommitted, the domain will be set to the minmum and maximum values in the provided data, hence it could be different for different sparklines in the grid depending on the provided data.

The following example demonstrates the results of the Bar Sparkline options above:

Note that valueAxisDomain has been set to [0, 1] , indicating that the supplied data across all sparklines will contain values from 0 to 1 . This allows easy comparisons across the different sparklines in the grid column as all sparklines will have the same domain.

Bar Fill Options

To apply a custom color to the bars, set the fill property in sparklineOptions as shown:

sparklineOptions : { type : 'bar' , fill : '#91cc75' , }

Default Custom fill

It is possible to set the fill for the highlighted state of the bar by adding fill in highlightStyle options as follows:

sparklineOptions : { type : 'bar' , highlightStyle : { fill : 'orange' , } }

Default highlighted fill Custom highlighted fill

The given fill string can be in one of the following formats:

#rgb - Short Hex Code

- Short Hex Code #rrggbb - Hex Code

- Hex Code rgb(r, g, b) - RGB

- RGB rgba(r, g, b, a) - RGB with an alpha channel

- RGB with an alpha channel CSS color keyword - such as aqua , orange , etc.

Bar Stroke Options

By default, the strokeWidth of each bar is 0 , so no outline is visible around the bars.

To add a stroke, modify the strokeWidth and stroke properties as shown below.

sparklineOptions : { type : 'bar' , stroke : '#ec7c7d' , strokeWidth : 2 , highlightStyle : { stroke : '#b5ec7c' , strokeWidth : 2 , } }

In the snippet above, we have configured the bar stroke to be 2 px in the un-highlighted state, and 2 px in the highlighted state.

Note that the stroke property is also different depending on the highlighted state of the bar.

Here is the result of the configuration shown in the above snippet.

Default Custom stroke Custom highlighted stroke

If strokeWidth is set to a value greater than 1 , it is recommended to set the axis line stroke to the same value in order to preserve the alignment of the bars with the x-axis line.

Bar Padding Options

The spacing between bars is adjustable via the paddingInner property. This property takes values between 0 and 1.

It is a proportion of the “step”, which is the interval between the start of a band and the start of the next band.

Here's an example.

sparklineOptions : { type : 'bar' , paddingInner : 0.5 , }

Default Custom paddingInner

The padding on the outer edges of the first and last bars can also be adjusted. As with paddingInner , this value can be between 0 and 1.

If the value of paddingOuter is increased, the x-axis line will stick out more at both ends of the sparkline.

Here's a snippet where the paddingOuter is set to 0 .

sparklineOptions : { type : 'bar' , paddingOuter : 0 , }

In this case there will be no gap on either end of the sparkline, i.e. between the axis line start and the first bar and the axis line end and the last bar. This is demonstrated below in the middle sparkline.

Default No paddingOuter Increased paddingOuter

Bar Label Options

To enable bar labels, set the enabled property in label options as shown:

sparklineOptions : { type : 'bar' , label : { enabled : true } }

Default Label enabled

It is possible to change the text value displayed as the label of individual bars by adding a formatter callback function to label options as follows:

sparklineOptions : { type : 'bar' , label : { enabled : true , formatter : labelFormatter } } function labelFormatter ( { value } ) { return ` ${ value } % ` }

Default Custom label text

To customise the label text style, set the style attributes in label options as follows:

sparklineOptions : { type : 'bar' , label : { enabled : true , fontWeight : 'bold' , fontStyle : 'italic' , fontSize : 9 , fontFamily : 'Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif' , color : 'black' , } }

Default Custom label text styles

The position of the labels can be specified by setting the placement property in label options. By default, the labels are positioned at the end of the bars on the inside, i.e. placement is set to insideEnd . The snippet below shows how the positioning of the label can be modified:

sparklineOptions : { type : 'bar' , label : { enabled : true , placement : 'center' , } }

Label placement options include insideBase , center , insideEnd and outsideEnd . These are shown in the screenshots below.

insideBase center

insideEnd outsideEnd

When configuring labels with placement: outsideEnd , it is recommended to add some padding to the sparkline using the padding options in order to prevent the labels from being clipped.

Axis Line Options

By default, an x-axis line is displayed which can be modified using the axis options.

Here is a snippet to demonstrate axis formatting.

sparklineOptions : { type : 'bar' , axis : { stroke : '#7cecb3' , strokeWidth : 3 , } , }

Default axis line Custom axis line

It's possible to remove the x-axis line entirely by setting the axis strokeWidth to 0 .

Sparkline Padding Options

To add extra space around the sparklines, custom padding options can be applied in the following way.

sparklineOptions : { type : 'bar' , padding : { top : 10 , right : 5 , bottom : 10 , left : 5 } , }

The top , right , bottom and left properties are all optional and can be modified independently.

Default padding Custom padding

Additional Customisations

More advanced customisations are discussed separately in the following sections:

Axis - configure the x-axis type via axis options.

options. Tooltips - configure tooltips using tooltip options.

options. Points of Interest - configure individual points of interest using a formatter .

Interfaces

BarSparklineOptions

Properties available on the BarSparklineOptions interface. type 'bar' The type of sparklines to create, in this case it would be 'bar' . fill string The CSS colour value for the fill of the bars.

Default: 'rgb(124, 181, 236)' stroke string The CSS colour value for the outline of the bars. Default 'silver' strokeWidth number The thickness in pixels for the stroke of the bars.

Default: 0 paddingInner number The size of the gap between the bars as a proportion, between 0 and 1. This value is a fraction of the “step”, which is the interval between the start of a band and the start of the next band.

Default: 0.1 paddingOuter number The padding on the outside i.e. left and right of the first and last bars, to leave some room for the axis. In association with paddingInner , this value can be between 0 and 1.

Default: 0.2 valueAxisDomain [number, number] User override for the automatically determined domain (based on data min and max values). Only applied to number axes. Used to interpolate the numeric pixel values corresponding to each data value. formatter SparklineBarFormatter A callback function to return format styles of type BarFormat, based on the data represented by individual bars. formatter: SparklineBarFormatter; type SparklineBarFormatter = (params: BarFormatterParams) => BarFormat interface BarFormatterParams { // The raw data associated with the specific bar. datum: any; // The X value of the data point. xValue: any; // The Y value of the data point. yValue: any; // The width of the bar in pixels. width: number; // The height of the bar in pixels. height: number; // Whether or not the bar is a minimum point. min?: boolean; // Whether or not the bar is a maximum point. max?: boolean; // Whether or not the bar represents the first data point. first?: boolean; // Whether or not the bar represents the last data point. last?: boolean; // The CSS colour value for the fill of the individual bar. fill?: string; // The CSS colour value for the outline of the individual bar. stroke?: string; // The thickness in pixels for the stroke of the individual bar. strokeWidth: number; // Whether or not the bar is highlighted. highlighted: boolean; } interface BarFormat { // The CSS colour value for the fill of the individual bar. fill?: string; // The CSS colour value for the outline of the individual bar. stroke?: string; // The thickness in pixels for the stroke of the individual bar. strokeWidth?: number; } label SparklineLabelOptions Configuration for the labels. See SparklineLabelOptions xKey string The key to use to retrieve X values from the data. This will only be used if the data array contains objects with key-value pairs.

Default: 'x' yKey string The key to use to retrieve Y values from the data. This will only be used if the data array contains objects with key-value pairs.

Default: 'y' padding PaddingOptions Configuration for the padding in pixels shown around the sparklines. padding: PaddingOptions; interface PaddingOptions { // The number of pixels of padding at the top of the sparkline area. // Default: `3` top?: number; // The number of pixels of padding at the right of the sparkline area. // Default: `3` right?: number; // The number of pixels of padding at the bottom of the sparkline area. // Default: `3` bottom?: number; // The number of pixels of padding at the left of the sparkline area. // Default" `3` left?: number; } axis SparklineAxisOptions The options for the horizontal axis line in the sparklines. See SparklineAxisOptions highlightStyle HighlightStyleOptions The configuration for the highlighting used when the items are hovered over. highlightStyle: HighlightStyleOptions; interface HighlightStyleOptions { // The width in pixels of the markers when hovered over. This is only for the Line and Area sparklines as Column and Bar sparklines do not have markers. // Default: `6` size?: number; // The fill colour of the markers, columns or bars when hovered over. Use `undefined` for no highlight fill. // Default: `'yellow'` fill?: string; // The CSS colour value for the outline of the markers, columns or bars when hovered over. Use `undefined` for no highlight stroke. // Default: `'silver'` stroke?: string; // The thickness in pixels for the stroke of the markers, columns or bars when hovered over. // Default: `1` strokeWidth?: number; } tooltip SparklineTooltipOptions Configuration for the tooltips. tooltip: SparklineTooltipOptions; interface SparklineTooltipOptions { // Set to false to disable tooltips. enabled?: boolean; // The element to place the tooltip into. This can be used to confine the tooltip to a specific area which may be outside of the sparkline grid cell. container?: HTMLElement; // A callback function used to create the content for the tooltips. This function should return an object or a HTML string used to render the tooltip. renderer?: SparklineTooltipRenderer; } type SparklineTooltipRenderer = (params: TooltipRendererParams) => TooltipRendererResult interface TooltipRendererParams { // The grid context, includes row data, giving access to data from other columns in the same row. context?: any; // The raw datum associated with the point. datum: any; // The X value of the data point. xValue: any; // The Y value of the data point. yValue: any; } interface TooltipRendererResult { // Set to false to disable individual tooltip. enabled?: boolean; // The content to display in each tooltip. content?: string; // The title of the tooltip. title?: string; // The CSS color for the title text. color?: string; // The CSS color for the background of the tooltip title. backgroundColor?: string; // The opacity of the background for the tooltip title. opacity?: number; }

SparklineAxisOptions

type string The type of the x-axis. Default: 'category' Options: 'category' , 'number' , 'time' stroke string The CSS colour value for the outline of the horizontal axis line. Default: 'rgb(204, 214, 235)' strokeWidth number The thickness in pixels for the stroke of the horizontal axis line. Default: 1

SparklineLabelOptions

enabled boolean Set to true to enable labels. Default: false fontSize number Set size of the font. Default: 8 fontFamily string Specify the font for the label text. Default: 'Verdana, sans-serif' fontStyle FontStyle Specify the font style for the label text. Options: 'normal' , 'italic' , 'oblique' fontWeight FontWeight Set how thick or thin characters in label text should be displayed. Options: 'normal' , 'bold' , 'bolder' , 'lighter' , '100' , '200' , '300' , '400' , '500' , '600' , '700' , '800' , '900' color string Set the color of the label text. The color can be specified by a color name, a HEX or an RGB value. Default: 'rgba(70, 70, 70, 1)' formatter Function A callback function to return the text to be displayed as the label, based on the value represented by the column or bar. By default the values are simply stringified. formatter = ( params: FormatterParams ) => string; interface FormatterParams { value: number; } placement string Where to render labels relative to the segments. Default: 'insideEnd' Options: 'insideBase' , 'insideEnd' , 'center' , 'outsideEnd'

