Tooltips can be displayed when you hover over the grid's column headers and cells.

To enable tooltips on columns, set tooltipField or tooltipValueGetter on the Column Definition.

tooltip Field Type ColDefField The field of the tooltip to apply to the cell. tooltip Value Getter Type Function Callback that should return the string to use for a tooltip, tooltipField takes precedence if set. If using a custom tooltipComponent you may return any custom value to be passed to your tooltip component. More details

Default Browser Tooltip

If you don't want to use the grid's tooltip component, you can use the enableBrowserTooltips config to use the browser's default tooltip. The grid will simply set an element's title attribute to display the tooltip.

The example below demonstrates how to use the default browser tooltips (shown on the Athlete and Country columns).

Custom Tooltip Component

It is possible to build your own Custom Tooltip Component.

Header Tooltips

See Header Tooltips for how to configure tooltips on column headers.

Tooltip Show and Hide Delay

By default, when you hover on an item, it will take 2 seconds for the tooltip to be displayed and then 10 seconds for the tooltip to hide. If you need to change these delays, the tooltipShowDelay and tooltipHideDelay configs should be used, which are set in milliseconds.

The delays will have no effect if you are using browser tooltips, as they are controlled entirely by the browser.

Showing Blank Values

The grid will not show a tooltip if there is no value to show. This is the default behaviour as the simplest form of tooltip will show the value it is provided without any additional information. In this case, it would be strange to show the tooltip with no value as that would show as a blank box.

This can be a problem if you wish a tooltip to display for blank values. For example, you might want to display a tooltip saying "This cell has no value" instead. To achieve this, you should utilise tooltipValueGetter to return something different when the value is blank.

The example below shows both displaying and not displaying the tooltip for blank values. Note the following:

The first three rows have athlete values of undefined , null and '' (empty string).

, and (empty string). The column Athlete Col 1 uses tooltipField for the tooltip field. When there is no value (the first three rows) no tooltip is displayed.

uses for the tooltip field. When there is no value (the first three rows) no tooltip is displayed. The column Athlete Col 2 uses tooltipValueGetter for the tooltip field. The value getter will return a value (an object) regardless of whether the value to display is empty or not. This ensures the tooltip gets displayed even when no cell value is present.

Example: Tooltips With Row Groups

The example below shows how to use the default tooltip component with group columns. Because the group column has no real field assigned to it, the tooltipValueGetter function must be used.

Mouse Tracking

The example below enables mouse tracking to demonstrate a scenario where tooltips need to follow the cursor. To enable this feature, set the tooltipMouseTrack to true in the gridOptions.

Interactive Tooltips

By default, it is impossible to click on tooltips and hovering them has no effect. If tooltipInteraction=true is set in the gridOptions, the tooltips will not disappear while being hovered and you will be able to click and select the text within the tooltip.

const tooltipInteraction = true ; < AgGridReact tooltipInteraction = { tooltipInteraction } />

The example below enables tooltip interaction to demonstrate a scenario where tooltips will not disappear while hovered. Note following: