React Data Grid: Row Grouping - Row Group Panel

This section covers the Row Group Panel which allows users control which columns the rows are grouped by.

Enabling Row Group Panel

To display the row group panel set rowGroupPanelShow as shown below:

const rowGroupPanelShow = 'always' ; < AgGridReact rowGroupPanelShow = { rowGroupPanelShow } > < AgGridColumn field = " country " enableRowGroup = { true } /> < AgGridColumn field = " year " enableRowGroup = { true } /> < AgGridColumn field = " sport " enableRowGroup = { true } /> < AgGridColumn field = " gold " /> < AgGridColumn field = " silver " /> < AgGridColumn field = " bronze " /> </ AgGridReact >

In the snippet above, the Row Group Panel is configured so that is 'always' displayed. To only display the Row Group Panel when there are active row groups use: 'onlyWhenGrouping' .

Note that enableRowGroup=true is only declared on the country , year and sport columns, which means only these columns can be dragged to the Row Group Panel.

This is demonstrated in the following example, note the following:

There are two active row groups as the supplied country and year column definitions have rowGroup=true declared.

and column definitions have declared. The Row Group Panel is always shown as rowGroupPanelShow = 'always' .

. Only the country , year and sport columns can be dragged to the Row Group Panel as they have enableRowGroup enabled.

Keeping Columns Visible

By default, dragging a column out of the grid will make it hidden and un-grouping a column will make it visible again. This default behaviour can be changed with the following properties:

suppressDragLeaveHidesColumns : When dragging a column out of the grid, e.g. when dragging a column from the grid to the group drop zone, the column will remain visible.

: When dragging a column out of the grid, e.g. when dragging a column from the grid to the group drop zone, the column will remain visible. suppressMakeColumnVisibleAfterUnGroup : When un-grouping, e.g. when clicking the 'x' on a column in the drop zone, the column will not be made visible.

The default behaviour is more natural for most scenarios as it stops data appearing twice, e.g. if country is displayed in group column, there is no need to display country again in the country column.

The example below demonstrates these two properties. Note the following:

Columns country and year can be grouped by dragging the column to the group drop zone.

Grouped columns can be un-grouped by clicking the 'x' on the column in the drop zone.

The column visibility is not changed while the columns are grouped and un-grouped.

While dragging the column header over the drop zone, before it is dropped, the column appears translucent to indicate that the grouping has not yet been applied.

